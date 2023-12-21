Atomic Wallet Crypto Wallets Review

Atomic Wallet is an Estonia-based, non-custodial software wallet that supports the exchange of over 1000 coins and tokens. One of its major highlights is that the wallet is integrated with a decentralized exchange. This enables users to swap numerous cryptocurrencies across 100 crypto pairs and instantly buy from a selection of more than 40 popular coins.

Atomic Wallet Crypto Wallets Pros and Cons

Pros Non-custodial crypto wallet

Swap over 500 crypto-based assets

Available on several devices and platforms Cons Concerns regarding security

Expensive instant buy options

Pros explained

Non-custodial crypto wallet

Atomic Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet. This allows users to own their backup phrase and private keys, which gives them full control over their crypto assets. Atomic stores your phrase and private keys locally on your device. Moreover, you don’t need to share your email, date of birth or other personal information with the wallet, which increases user privacy.

Swap over 500 crypto-based assets

One of the wallet's major selling points is its decentralized exchange Atomic Swap. More than 500 cryptocurrencies are available for swapping on the platform — and some transactions are even eligible for cash back rewards. According to Atomic, swaps take only between five and 20 minutes.

Available on several devices and platforms

Atomic Wallet is available on a wide variety of operating systems, including Windows, MacOS, Ubuntu, Debian and Fedora for desktop. It is also available as a mobile app for iOS and Android devices at the App Store and Google Play.

Cons explained

Concerns regarding security vulnerabilities

Atomic Wallet was the target of a hacking attack in June 2023. The attack affected at least 5,500 accounts on the platform and caused over $100 million in losses. A subsequent lawsuit against the company claimed the wallet operators didn’t share information about the hack with clients, didn’t report it to the police and have not clarified what exactly led to the exploit.

Expensive instant buy options

Atomic Wallet makes buying crypto easy, but it comes at a cost. There is a 2% charge to buy cryptocurrencies with a debit or credit card, an additional ~5% service charge from third-party payment gateway Simplex and a $10 minimum for any purchases below $500. Although this may seem minor, it can quickly add up if you are a frequent buyer.

Atomic Wallet Crypto Wallet Offerings

Atomic’s main draw is its functionality as a crypto wallet. However, thanks to its collaboration with the ChangeNOW crypto exchange and Simplex payment gateway, the wallet is able to offer a variety of other services typically reserved for other types of crypto platforms.

Cryptocurrency software wallet

Despite advertising itself as a cold wallet, Atomic Wallet is a software wallet that may be downloaded on a variety of devices and operating systems. The wallet is primarily designed to keep access to your crypto secure via a combination of a 12-word backup phrase and your private keys. However, it also provides other services usually exclusive to crypto exchanges.

Buying

Users can instantly buy from a selection of over 40 cryptocurrencies, including popular coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple and Solana, with their bank card or credit card. Atomic Wallet allows you to exchange USD, EUR, GBP and a number of other fiat currencies for crypto. Fees for purchasing crypto may vary based on the amount you buy and your purchase method.

Staking

Atomic Wallet supports staking for 24 crypto assets. Its APYs for crypto staking as of December 13, 2023, range from less than 1% to as high as 22%. Atomic Wallet also runs its own staking pools for certain crypto, like Cardano, and has its own validators for a more comfortable staking experience.

Users should keep in mind that, although crypto staking provides guaranteed returns, market volatility can and will impact the price of staked coins.

Swapping

Atomic Wallet lets users swap numerous cryptocurrencies across more than 100 crypto pairs. This swapping feature is facilitated by third-party exchange provider ChangeNOW. Some swaps are eligible for cashback rewards, and each exchange takes between five and 20 minutes, according to Atomic.

Atomic Wallet Crypto Wallet Pricing

There are no costs associated with downloading Atomic Wallet on any of its available platforms, including Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. Users will be asked to pay a network fee charged by the blockchain to make transactions or swaps. The fee size depends on the network's current load: the more transactions that are queued, the higher the fee will be.

Atomic also charges a 2% fee for all fiat-to-crypto purchases (e.g. USD to ETH) made through its wallet. This is on top of the ~5% charged by its partner Simplex, a crypto payment gateway that processes instant buy requests for the company. Moreover, payments under $500 are charged a flat fee of $10.

Atomic Wallet Crypto Wallet Financial Stability

There is very little information online regarding Atomic Wallet’s financial situation or stability. The company is not rated by any of the major credit rating agencies, nor has it openly discussed its finances relating to assets or liabilities. Growjo, which tracks revenue information for fast growing companies, says that Atomic Wallet's estimated annual revenue is currently $3.8M.

It’s worth mentioning that Atomic Wallet is currently facing a class action lawsuit from investors who were impacted by the wallet’s breach in mid-2023, which led to $100 million in losses. Atomic also froze over $2 million in October 2023 due to a number of suspicious deposits. These types of events might lead some to ask “Is crypto safe?”

Atomic Wallet Crypto Wallet Accessibility

Accessibility is one of Atomic Wallet’s strongest suits. The wallet is available anywhere that hasn’t regulated crypto wallets as a whole. It also has a user-friendly interface and its customer support team is available through several channels. Unfortunately, the wallet is currently not multilingual and only supports English as an interface language.

Availability

Atomic Wallet can be used and is available for download in all US states and territories. Crypto regulations may affect the wallet’s availability in other countries, in which case you may not be able to find it in your local App Store or Google Play Store. However, you should still be able to access the wallet’s website and download it for PC and Mac devices.

Atomic Wallet is only available in English as of December 13, 2023, but the company claims it’s currently working on translating the wallet to other languages.

Contact information

Atomic Wallet’s customer support team may be reached at support@atomicwallet.io. The wallet also provides support 24/7 via live chat on its website and can be contacted on its official Facebook, Instagram and X accounts.

Before contacting support, Atomic suggests that users visit its educational pages and comprehensive knowledge base, which have answers for many common questions. The company also has a support form and claims that its team of customer representatives will reply within 1-2 hours.

User experience

Atomic Wallet boasts an easy-to-use interface on both mobile and desktop that simplifies navigation. This is especially useful for newer users who may not be so acquainted with more complicated wallet software.

Atomic Wallet Crypto Wallet Customer Satisfaction

Customer satisfaction with Atomic Wallet is mostly positive. Online reviews for the wallet often mention its ease of use and praise its support team’s timely, efficient assistance. Although fees can be high, customers also seem to be satisfied with the company’s buy and swap functions.

Nonetheless, some users remain deeply unsatisfied due to the wallet’s actions in 2023. This includes Atomic’s reaction to a major hack in June that led to over $100 million in losses and its freezing of funds.

Atomic Wallet Crypto Wallet FAQs What is Atomic Wallet? chevron-down chevron-up Atomic Wallet is a non-custodial software crypto wallet that is based in Tallinn, Estonia. What this means is that users have sole access to the wallet’s private keys and, thus, are the only ones able to access their crypto assets. Atomic wallet also supports staking and direct purchase of crypto through its decentralized swap exchange, Atomic Swap. Is Atomic Wallet safe? chevron-down chevron-up Because Atomic Wallet is non-custodial, users are expected to ensure the safety of their own 12-word backup phrase and private keys. These are stored locally on their device, where they are strongly encrypted. Atomic won’t ask for any personal information, so you can stay relatively anonymous while using the wallet. Is Atomic Wallet good? chevron-down chevron-up Whether a crypto wallet is good or not will depend on its number of features, ease of use and security. Atomic Wallet is a good alternative overall thanks to its user-friendly interface, anonymous wallet creation process and access to a decentralized exchange. Nonetheless, users should keep in mind its previous security vulnerabilities and expensive instant buy fees. Does Atomic Wallet report to the IRS? chevron-down chevron-up Atomic Wallet does not report any user activities to the IRS, nor does it provide complete and ready-to-file tax documents. Users are expected to report any capital gains or income from their Atomic Wallet investment activities to their tax office themselves. Is Atomic Wallet decentralized? chevron-down chevron-up Atomic Wallet operates a decentralized crypto exchange known as Atomic Swap. This means that users can interact with different cryptocurrency networks — like BTC and ETH networks — directly, without having to go through a middleman. In theory, this helps keep costs low and transactions faster.

How We Evaluated Atomic Wallet Crypto Wallet

We considered the following factors when evaluating Atomic Wallet:

User interface and accessibility features

Range of crypto assets supported

Educational material available

Pricing and transaction fees

Customer satisfaction

Security and privacy

Financial stability

Summary of Money's Atomic Wallet Crypto Wallet Review

Atomic Wallet is a well-rounded, accessible and easy-to-use crypto wallet. In addition to supporting a large number of cryptocurrencies, it also allows users to buy, stake and swap a strong selection of coins. Moreover, the wallet’s app boasts a straightforward interface that is easy to navigate on both mobile and desktop.