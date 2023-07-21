Adults-only all-inclusive resorts are vacation spots that cater exclusively to adults over the age of 18. The best all-inclusive resorts offer numerous amenities and activities, plus food and other benefits all at a single flat rate. In this guide, we’ll explore the best adults-only all-inclusive results and what they have to offer.

Our Top Picks for the Top Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts

Best Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts Reviews

Best for Coastal Views: Jade Mountain Resort, St. Lucia Learn More

Pros Extraordinary design and architecture

Impressive cuisine and wine selection

Eco-friendly suites with one of the four walls having an open design for stunning views

Spa treatment and complimentary yoga

Wedding and honeymoon packages Cons Little privacy for sanctuaries on the lower floor

Guests from Anse Chastenet, the sister property, can enjoy the beach and amenities.

Some rooms don't have a private infinity pool

Long walk to the beach, so you need a shuttle

Why we chose it: Combining the natural beauty and iconic views of the Piti and Gros Piton mountains, this resort is the perfect escape for those looking to relax and take in some of the best coastal views St. Lucia has to offer.

Discounts and specials: Jade Mountain Resort has an impressive lineup of special offers and promotions. For example, you can enjoy a free 5th night if you reserve a Sky, Star or Moon whirlpool on selected dates in 2023. The Total Romance Package will guarantee you an all-inclusive meal plan and other perks, such as a two-way airport transfer and a bottle of champagne.

Accessibility: The resort isn’t accessible to people with disabilities. It’s steep and there’s a series of stairs leading to the rooms, which makes it challenging to use a wheelchair.

Reviews: The resort has a 4.7 rating on Google and 5.0 on Tripadvisor.

Activities offered: You can try these activities while at Jade Mountain Resort:

Coastal kayaking adventures

Jungle biking

Snorkeling

Scuba diving

Kayaking

Windsurfing and sunfish sailing

Escorted daily walks and hikes

Yoga and fitness

Cooking classes with an executive chef

Best Beaches: El Dorado Royale, Mexico Learn More

Pros Gourmet cuisine and all-inclusive meals

Award-winning spa treatments

Long stretch of private beach

Complete romantic experience through a couples massage in a seaside palapa

Well-stocked swim-up bar Cons Quite isolated, so you can't explore much outside the grounds

Special drinks or premium brands may incur a surcharge

Must adhere to a dress code in the resort's gourmet restaurants

Why we chose it: El Dorado Royale is the place to be if you’re looking for one of the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts in Mexico. Centered in the Riviera Maya, the resort’s beachfront setting and the mile-long sandy beach offer a great escape.

Accessibility: The resort has wheelchair accessibility throughout its grounds.

Reviews: El Dorado Royale has a 4.6 rating on Google and a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor.

Activities: The resort offers different activities for its guests to enjoy. These include:

Aqua gym

Beach volleyball

Water polo

Rifle shooting

Archery

Dance lessons

Yoga classes

Spanish lessons

Greenhouse tours

Parasailing

Best Private Island Getaway: Kandolhu, Maldives Learn More

Pros Private plunge pools that give you infinite views of the Indian Ocean

Complete wellness experience at Varu Spa

Variety of dining options, including a beach dining experience and several meal options

Villas feature local architecture and thoughtful amenities

24-hour front desk Cons Only accessible by seaplane

Limited social interactions due to the villas' setting

Why we chose it: The lush island boasts wide sandy beaches and one of the Maldives’ most colorful reefs. From the villas perched above crystal clear waters, you can admire the marine life of Kandolhu.

Discounts and specials: Kandolhu has various special offers to make your stay more enjoyable. These include the Super Saver offer that allows you to enjoy the best available rates, complimentary early check-in, complimentary snorkeling equipment and unlimited usage of non-motorized water sports equipment.

Accessibility: Kandolhu is easily accessible from Male Velana International Airport by a 25-minute seaplane ride. However, it’s likely unsuitable if you have mobility issues, as you may struggle with seaplane transfers.

Reviews: 4.8-star rating on Google reviews and 5.0 rating on Tripadvisor.

Activities: You can enjoy various recreational activities at Kandolhu, such as:

Diving

Water sports such as kayaking, boat sailing, windsurfing and stand-up paddleboard

Snorkeling

Excursions that include big-game fishing

Spa treatments

Best for Exciting Experiences: Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay, Jamaica Learn More

Pros Gourmet restaurants featuring international cuisines

Private butler services if you're staying at the Preferred Club Swim Out or higher room category

Pool and beach waitstaff

Custom events, such as weddings with an on-site coordinator Cons Bugs may be present in some areas

Why we chose it: Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay allows you to escape into a world of luxury and relaxation. You’ll have over a mile of private beach to yourself, and you can explore Montego Bay’s waters through various excursions or relax in one of the outdoor pools while enjoying your cocktail.

Discounts and specials: Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay has a long list of special offers. An example is the Love Unlimited package with a romantic mimosa breakfast in bed and in-room welcome gifts. You can also choose the Fall Into Savings offer to save up to 40% on your stay and get a $200 resort coupon. Other offers that might interest you are the Best Price Guarantee and Girlfriends Getaway offer, which comes with a 10% discount on spa treatments.

Accessibility: The resort is handicap-friendly, with huge showers that allow a wheelchair to go in easily. There are bars around the toilet area for easy access.

Reviews: Secrets Wild Orchid has a 4.4-star rating on Google reviews and a 4.7 rating on Tripadvisor.

Activities: You can do the following while at Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay:

Kayaking

Snorkeling

Endless nightly entertainment, including shows

Strolling the promenade

Dancing

Playing tennis

Golfing

Best for Attractions and Things to Do: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Learn More

Pros Variety of fun things to do

Various gorgeous beaches with unique characters and vibes

Dominican food available in various restaurants

Fitness center Cons Bugs can be a problem

Restaurants requires reservations because they fill up quickly

Getting around outside the resorts is difficult

Some premium features only available to guests with club memberships

Why we chose it: Punta Cana’s adults-only all-inclusive resorts encapsulate the Caribbean dream. If you’re not soaking up the sun on the white sandy beaches in Excellence Punta Cana resort, you can try one of the zip-line courses in the region or wait to dance the night away in one of the many other Punta Cana resorts.

Price: Punta Cana has many adults-only all-inclusive resorts. For this reason, the prices vary from one resort to the other.

Discounts and special offers: Punta Cana has attractive offers, such as a 53% off your next stay when you book in advance. You can also enjoy perks such as free cancellation and free airport transfer. Other offers include an opportunity to customize your destination wedding package and discounts on spa treatments.

Accessibility: Most Punta Cana adults-only all-inclusive resorts have accessible rooms and a ramp on the beach. There are ramps in most lobbies and restaurants and wheelchair-sized bathrooms.

Reviews: Most Punta Cana adults-only all-inclusive resorts have ratings of 4.5 and 5 on Tripadvisor.

Activities: While at Punta Cana, you can:

Tour Saona Island

Swim and play at one of the beaches

Try a water sport such as scuba diving, kite surfing or parasailing

Play golf

Enjoy the nightly entertainment

Try zip-lining

Best for Health-Conscious Couples: Kagi Maldives Spa Island, Maldives Learn More

Pros Elegant living spaces by the beachside or over the water

Spa and fitness amenities targeting your spiritual, physical and mental well-being

Private plunge pools with an unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean Cons In-room service can be slow

Accessible only via speedboat or seaplane

Why we chose it: Kagi Maldives Spa Island is an all-inclusive resort focused on health and wellness. The island’s elegant living spaces provide a naturally balanced environment that allows you to unwind your mind and body.

Accessibility: Most spaces, including the lounge, registration desk, on-site restaurant and fitness center are wheelchair accessible.

Reviews: Kagi Maldives Spa Island has a 4.8-star rating on Google reviews and 5.0 on Tripadvisor. Most people like the hotel’s tranquil location, cleanliness and excellent service.

Activities: Kagi offers an array of activities to keep you entertained, such as:

Diving

Fishing

Glass bottom kayaking

Stand-up paddling

House reef snorkeling

Catamaran sailing

Best Romantic Getaway: The Palms Zanzibar, Tanzania Learn More

Pros Villas with the best view of the Indian Ocean

Diverse menu featuring Swahili, Asian, Arabic, Indian and Persian flavors

Amenities, including private infinity plunge pool, gym and fitness classes and spa treatments for two

Sunset views Cons No fitness center or spa facilities

You have to pay for Wi-Fi

Why we chose it: The Palms is a private resort set in an intimate and personalized resort setting that’s perfect for a romantic getaway. The resort’s tranquil environment will stimulate your senses.

Accessibility: Disabled access is only available on request.

Reviews: The Palms, Zanzibar, has a 4.9-star rating on Google reviews and a 5.0 rating on Tripadvisor.

Activities: The Palms has a lot of activities to choose from, such as:

Water club activities like windsurfing and sailing

Bike riding

Beach football and volleyball

Watching marine birdlife

Swimming pool volleyball

beach tennis

Snorkeling

Beach walking

Additional resorts we considered

When identifying the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts, we considered many options. While the following resorts didn’t make our list, they’re still worth considering if you’re looking for a destination that caters to adults only.

Pros Room services available 24 hours

Offers a free gym, beauty salon and spa

Diverse entertainment program featuring water activities

Buffet restaurant with Caribbean cuisine Cons Insufficient beach chairs

Guests can smoke inside the casino

Style may be underwhelming

The Riu Palace Antillas is one of Aruba’s adults-only all-inclusive resorts immersed in a mesmerizing Caribbean atmosphere. It’s an ideal destination to relax because of its amenities like spas and exciting activities like bike riding, golfing and water sports. We didn’t include the resort on our list because it has fewer amenities and room differentiations than competitors.

Pros 24-hour room service

Unlimited drinks and dining

Commitment to preserving the environment Cons Has few pool chairs

Beach often gets crowded

Before you ditch Cancun resorts for Cabo resorts, try Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya. The resort sits at the heart of the Riviera Maya and features a stunning beach, a large population of green sea turtles and a wide range of entertaining activities. The destination didn’t make our list of the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts because its sister resort, Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay, is on our list and has better offers.

Pros Top scuba diving experience

Numerous restaurants offering varied cuisines

Beautiful beaches with white and black sand and crystal-clear water Cons Old property that needs upgrading

Vendors can overcrowd the beach

The Sandals Grenada is a romantic resort for couples seeking a memorable getaway. It features breathtaking innovations like suspended pools and a living room set in the beachfront pool. We omitted the resort from our list because its pricing plan is a bit complicated and requires you to fill in a lot of information before you can access offers.

Pros Private and perfect getaway for couples

Elegant atmos[here and staff who call you by name

Spa treatment and private plunge pools in all villas Cons Beaches are tidal

Royal Davui is a barefoot luxury resort sitting on a lush tropical landscape. It has everything you need to forget your day-to-day worries, from spa treatments and private pools to a marine reserve with various fish species. We omitted the resort from our list because it only offers a few special deals.

Pros Modern amenities made of natural wood

Focus on holistic wellness

Serene and private atmosphere Cons Less social and nighttime activities than other all-inclusive resorts

Chiva-Som focuses on wellness and spa treatments to revitalize the spirit, body and mind. You can savor wellness cuisine tailored to your health goals. The resort isn’t on our list because it doesn’t offer as many nightlife options or activities as other resorts.

Best Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts Guide

While adults-only all-inclusive resorts have been around for a while, you might not understand what they are or how they work. We created this guide to answer all your burning questions about adults-only all-inclusive resorts and help you pick one that best suits your needs.

What is an adults-only all-inclusive resort?

An adults-only all-inclusive resort is a resort with an age restriction for its guests, usually 18 and above. These resorts typically cater to adults only, allowing guests to relax in peace away from children. The primary purpose of these resorts is to provide a luxurious and private atmosphere for couples, friends or solo individuals looking for relaxation, romance and fun. With all-inclusive pricing, guests will have their meals, drinks and entertainment covered in one package.

How do adults-only all-inclusive resorts work?

Like other types of resorts, your experience at adults-only all-inclusive resorts begins with booking your desired destination. When booking, the resort may ask you to provide details such as the number of rooms you want, the number of guests and how many days or nights you intend to stay.

Once you reach the resort, they’ll hand you a resort card that gives you access to whatever amenities come with your package deal. Other extras — such as spa treatments or room upgrades — can be added at an extra cost.

The all-inclusive package means the amount you pay may include your room, snacks and meals, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages and activities such as water sports. You’ll also be able to access areas like the pool and gym facilities unless they require a premium upgrade.

How to pick an adults-only all-inclusive resort

Consider these factors to pick an adults-only all-inclusive resort:

Price and budget

You should always be mindful of budget constraints, especially when it comes to vacationing. The adults-only all-inclusive resorts aren’t equal, as some are more luxurious and, therefore, more expensive than others.

Consider your budget before choosing a resort so you can find one you can afford. You should consider the resort’s daily rate and any add-ons or hidden charges to ensure you’re getting value for your money.

Packages, discounts and special offers

Different resorts offer different packages and discounts to stand out from the competition. Some offer honeymoon specials or last-minute deals to make them more attractive, and others offer discounted rates and special deals such as a complimentary night or free airport transfers. Explore these options, as they can help you save on your holiday costs.

You should also look for any loyalty programs or discounts the resort offers to its frequent guests. You might be lucky to find resorts with the best hotel rewards programs so that you can enjoy some perks like free Wi-Fi and room upgrades.

Location

Whether you’re eyeing adults-only all-inclusive resorts in the Bahamas or Mexico, you should check the resort’s location. Choose a spot that’s easily accessible and convenient so you won’t have any problems getting there. You should also pick a resort in an area you want to explore that provides easy access to activities, attractions and recreational adventures.

Accessibility

Depending on your needs, it may be essential to choose an adults-only all-inclusive resort that’s wheelchair friendly or that provides easy access for senior citizens, people with disabilities and those who are pregnant. Check the facilities beforehand, as some may not be suitable for certain disabilities.

What you plan to do

Think about what you’d like to do during your stay and pick a resort that can make it happen. If you want to participate in water sports, check if the resort offers them. If you plan to spend time at the spa or visit attractions nearby, ensure they’re available and accessible.

And if you want a picturesque resort, consider one with unique features like a rooftop pool or cabins. The goal is to choose a resort that can accommodate your specific interests so you can make the most of your vacation.

Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts FAQ What is the age for adults-only resorts? Adults-only all-inclusive resorts typically require guests to be 18 or older. However, some are more lenient and will accept guests as young as 16 as long as an adult accompanies them. What can you expect at adults-only resorts? At an adults-only all-inclusive resort, you can expect to find luxurious accommodations, multiple restaurants featuring cuisines from around the world and plenty of leisure activities such as yoga, sports and relaxing spa treatments. Most boutique resorts will allow you to immerse yourself in a unique, stylish design and attentive service. Why are some resorts adults-only? Many resorts opt to be adults-only to provide guests with a more relaxed atmosphere where they won't have to worry about children running around or making noise. For couples and singles, this allows them to experience all the resort offers without added distractions. It also creates a more serene atmosphere for those seeking to relax and unwind.

How We Chose the Best Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts

We reviewed several factors to determine the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts. Here’s what we considered:

Price

We looked at how much each resort charges per day or night per person. We prioritize those offering competitive prices while still providing quality services and amenities.

Discounts and specials

We considered any special offers or programs available to help you save.

Accessibility

We favored resorts that are wheelchair accessible and cater to seniors, people who are pregnant and people with disabilities.

Reviews

We considered online reviews from previous guests on Tripadvisor and Google to get an idea of what other visitors have experienced at the resort.

Activities offered

We looked for resorts that offer a wide range of activities, from outdoor adventures to wellness programs that provide holistic experiences.

Summary of Money’s Best Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts 2023