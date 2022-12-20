7 Best Business Cell Phone Plans of 2023

With the continued evolution of mobile technology, business owners have more options than ever to meet their needs. This is true in many cases: whether you’re thinking about how to start a business, if you’re already running a low-scale n, or if you’re expanding an already established enterprise.

In a landscape featuring so many mobile providers, finding the best business cell phone plan to suit your operation can be challenging. That's why we've done the research for you and compiled a list of the most dependable business phone plans on the market.

Our Top Picks for the Best Business Cell Phone Plans

Verizon Wireless - Best for Business Cell Phone Plan Deals

- Best for Business Cell Phone Plan Deals Xfinity Mobile - Best for Team Collaboration

- Best for Team Collaboration Teltik - Best for International Service

- Best for International Service T-Mobile - Best for Reliable Coverage

- Best for Reliable Coverage Google Voice - Best for Video Meetings

- Best for Video Meetings AT&T - Best Budget-Friendly Option

- Best Budget-Friendly Option RingCentral - Best Customer Satisfaction

Best Business Cell Phone Plan Reviews

Why we chose it: Verizon offers business owners a range of deals on mobile devices and solutions. These deals include free 5G phones, speed upgrades and discounts for businesses owned by military members.

Pros Unlimited data, text and talk

Unlimited mobile hotspot usage

4G LTE and 5G nationwide coverage

Call filter to automatically block incoming spam calls Cons Pricing on plans is higher compared to competitors

Devices must be compatible with 5G to use the network

With any of Verizon's business cell phone plans, you'll get unlimited mobile hotspot usage so you can share your connectivity to any Wi-Fi-enabled device no matter where you are. These wireless plans also have a shareable data pool for all your devices.

Verizon offers different pricing plans depending on your business’s size and needs. The plans are:

Business Unlimited Start 2.0: Pricing starts at $30 per line per month when you purchase five or more lines. With this plan, you’ll get 5G nationwide/4G LTE coverage, unlimited talk, data and text as well as unlimited mobile hotspot data. Verizon's call filter will automatically block spam calls for you.

Business Unlimited Plus 2.0: This plan is $35 per user per month for five or more lines. It includes all the features in the Start pricing plan plus 100 GB of premium network access and 5G ultra-wideband coverage. This pricing tier also gives you better security features through Business Mobile Secure to ensure safe browsing.

Business Unlimited Pro 2.0: The best (and priciest) business cell phone plan from Verizon is $45 per user per month when you purchase five or more lines of service. It offers everything in the Plus plan and adds unlimited premium network access. You’ll also receive a 50% discount on Business Unlimited Tablet Pro plans.

Verizon also has an intuitive device management system that lets you remotely manage all the mobile devices connected to your network. The system allows you to use a single management portal to maintain security policies across your organization.

Verizon offers 24/7 customer support for its business cell phone plans. You can contact the customer service team via phone, email and live chat, or you can request a store appointment if you need in-person support.

Why we chose it: Xfinity Mobile, a service provided by Comcast, gives you access to a nationwide network of Wi-Fi hotspots, so you'll enjoy reliable 5G network coverage almost anywhere. If your team is collaborating on a project, members can connect easily to the Xfinity network and access any needed files quickly or have a video chat hassle-free.

Pros Excellent price points

Broad coverage area

5G network access Cons Only available to Xfinity internet users

Browsing speed reduction when you exceed your data limit

Only allows limited devices in the BYOD program

Xfinity allows you to connect to its network by subscribing to its Unlimited or By the Gig data options. With By the Gig, all the lines on your account share a chosen data amount, which ranges between 1 GB and 10 GB per month. Exceeding the selected data amount generates a $15 charge per additional gigabyte. To avoid this charge, users can connect to any of the Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots available nationwide. Hotspot data usage is free and won’t count against your monthly total.

You can choose the Unlimited option if you’re a heavy data user or don’t have frequent access to an Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspot. You can also switch between the two plan options whenever your data usage changes.

Additionally, Xfinity allows you to bring your phone through the BYOD (bring your own device) program. However, only certain devices are eligible, so be sure to check your phone's compatibility with Xfinity if you don't plan on purchasing a new one.

Xfinity Mobile offers two pricing tiers for small businesses:

Unlimited: This plan costs $45 per user per month or as little as $22 per user per month if you have 20 connected phone lines. The pricing tier gives you unlimited access to 5G and 4G LTE data.

By the Gig: With this pricing plan, you pay an additional $15 per GB once you exceed your chosen data usage amount.

Xfinity’s user experience is centered around ensuring customers can manage their plans easily, from signing up online to upgrading plans without hassle. For example, if you’re using the unlimited plan and want to upgrade to the latest pricing plan, you can do so through the Xfinity Mobile app.

Xfinity has a 24/7 chatbot if you need to ask questions about accessibility, account management and billing. You can also get answers from helpful guides that address common questions or visit a store to get the help of a consultant.

Why we chose it: For business owners with employees who frequently travel abroad, Teltik offers an excellent cell phone plan with unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada at no additional cost.

Pros Nationwide 5G network

No contract

Inexpensive pricing Cons BYOD only

Teltik gives you unlimited data, talk and text without requiring a service contract. This means you can easily change your cell phone plan whenever your business needs change.

Teltik offers a vast network of hotspots across the country that provide free Wi-Fi to customers. Teltik’s plans also have a Wi-Fi calling feature, or VoIP, which ensures you can make calls even when traveling internationally.

Teltik allows you to bring your personal phone to the network and keep using your existing number. However, the company does not offer new phones for purchase. If you need to purchase new phones for your business, this may not be the best option for you.

Teltik has three pricing plans for small businesses, including:

2 GB for $20 per month

6 GB for $30 per month

Unlimited data for $40 per month

All these price tiers offer similar features, including: 4G and 5G data, unlimited talk and text, hotspots, nationwide coverage and calls to Mexico and Canada.

Creating an account and navigating its intuitive control panel is easy with Teltik. From the control panel, you can manage your account, check data usage, add lines and make payments. As your business grows, you can make necessary changes to your plan, such as adding more lines of service.

Teltik has a team of highly trained customer support representatives who are always available to help you. You can send them a message through Teltik's website or call them. You can also find answers to any burning questions on Teltik's extensive FAQ page.

Why we chose it: because of the size and scope of its network, T-Mobile provides reliable wireless coverage across the U.S. and parts of Mexico and Canada. It also offers a variety of cell phone business plans for businesses of all sizes.

Pros Bonus perks like in-flight Wi-Fi

Strong 5G network

Service plans that allow for unlimited talk and text for employees in Mexico and Canada

Anti-scam feature Cons Expensive for small businesses that need less than six lines

The best features are only available in the higher-priced tiers

T-Mobile has features and unique bonuses that set it apart from the standard business cell phone plans. For example, some higher-tier plans allow you to enjoy unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi and subscriptions to Microsoft 365 productivity tools.

No matter your plan, you'll get unlimited talk and text plus 5G and 4G LTE data. T-Mobile plans also feature unlimited text and talk while in Mexico and Canada, and a scam shield feature to identify and block scam callers.

You can choose from the following business plans, each priced per line:

Business Unlimited Select: This plan starts at $25 per user per month when you buy six lines. You will get 50 GB of premium data, 5 GB of high-speed hotspot data and scam shield.

Business Unlimited Advanced: This plan costs $30 per user per month when you buy at least six lines. You will enjoy all the features in the Select plan, plus four full-flight Wi-Fi sessions.

Business Unlimited Ultimate: This tier costs $40 per line. It comes with unlimited premium data, unlimited full-flight Wi-Fi sessions, premium scam shield and 100 GB of hotspot data.

T-Mobile has user-friendly features such as a simple user profile that help you easily manage your account and business. You can also manage your account from any device using a self-service portal.

You can call or text the customer support team anytime. You can also schedule a time when you want to speak with an assistant, and they will call you back.

Why we chose it: Google Voice supports high-quality audio and video, allowing participants to have a clear, uninterrupted communication experience. Its seamless integration with Google Meet allows users to quickly join any meeting and start communicating right away.

Pros Starts at just $10

Unlimited SMS and calls

Gives you a local phone number for calls, texts and voicemail (unlike most VoIP services)

Highly scalable Cons Must have an existing phone number to use the call-forwarding feature

Only allows for integration with Google workplace tools

Lacks advanced capabilities like real-time analytics

Google Voice is a virtual service that requires an existing phone number to send forwarded calls to. With the help of Google AI, Voice will help you block spam calls and transcribe your voicemails automatically. Since it integrates with Google tools, you can easily join video meetings with Google Meet and schedule calls with Google Calendar.

In terms of pricing, Google Voice has cheap business cell phone plans, including:

Starter: This plan starts at just $10 per user per month. It allows you to make calls between Google Voice numbers, calls to the U.S. from any Google Voice number and calls to Canada from a Canadian or U.S. Google Voice number. Other features in the Starter plan include unlimited texts in the U.S., integration with Google tools, voicemail transcription and call forwarding.

Standard: The Standard plan costs $20 per user per month and allows unlimited users and domestic locations. It comes with all the features found in the starter plan and more, like desk phone support and records for text messages and voicemails. It also allows for call recording.

Premier: This top-tier plan comes with all the bells and whistles for $30 per user per month. In addition to all the features in the other plans, this plan allows for unlimited users and international locations.

Google Voice has a simple user interface that will help you manage your assignments, workflows and billing on one platform. You can even customize it to fit your daily workflow. Aspects like billing, porting and number assignment are consolidated neatly in the Google Workspace Admin Console, which you’re likely familiar with if you use Google Workspace.

Why we chose it: AT&T provides features not usually found in other provider’s cheapest plans — such as unlimited text and calls to Canada and Mexico, trade-ins, and discounts on eligible devices — to make its business cell phone plan budget-friendly.

Pros Unlimited texts to more than 200 countries

International roaming

Added security features

No overage charges Cons Data speed slows down during busy periods

Premium tiers and add-ons can make cell phone plans expensive

New and existing AT&T customers get a free Google Pixel 7 if they have an eligible trade-in device. You can also get the new iPhone 14 Pro with discounts of up to $800 as long as you have the eligible trade-in.

AT&T plans offer unlimited data, text and talk. You’ll also have access to a broad 5G network and a mobile hotspot with up to 5 GB of data.

In addition to domestic coverage, you’ll enjoy unlimited texts and calls from the U.S. to Mexico or Canada. AT&T does not charge roaming fees when using the phone in Canada, Mexico and select Latin American countries. These charges usually apply when you’re outside your home network area and using your phone in the coverage area of another provider.

AT&T’s security features include ActiveArmor, which enhances mobile security by blocking fraud and spam calls. The advanced version has safe browsing and identity monitoring features, too.

You can choose from one of these three AT&T business plans priced monthly and per line. The available plans are:

Business Unlimited Starter: Starting at $30, this plan offers unlimited domestic text, data and talk. You also have unlimited texts and phone calls to Mexico and Canada, access to 5G and 5G+ services, mobile security and standard streaming.

Business Unlimited Performance: This plan starts at $35 if you purchase five or more lines. It includes all of the starter plan's features plus high-definition streaming and improved mobile security.

Business Unlimited Elite: Pricing for this tier starts at $45 per line per month for at least five lines. It offers added features such as the AT&T Business Fast Track which prioritizes your data usage during congestion periods to ensure your business continues running smoothly. The plan also provides 100 GB of hotspot data.

AT&T has a user-friendly website where you can manage your account and view your usage and contact customer support 24/7. The service provider also offers free virtual training sessions where instructors teach you how to manage your wireless business accounts. There’s also a business forum where you can get answers to any questions about the service.

Why we chose it: RingCentral is a VoIP service that offers a wide variety of useful business features for team communication and document sharing.

Pros Unlimited calls within the U.S. and Canada

Team messaging

Document sharing

Advanced features for call management Cons The wide variety of features can be overwhelming

The basic plan doesn't allow for video calls

RingCentral comes packed with features that increase productivity in your workplace. These include document sharing, team member messaging and unlimited business SMS. The team messaging feature is a collaboration tool that helps you centralize team communication via the RingCentral app.

RingCentral has a number of advanced features such as video and audio conferencing, call recording, multi-level auto attendant and overflow call queues. All these features enhance your customer service while helping your team collaborate. RingCentral also integrates with third-party tools like Zoho CRM, Microsoft 365 and Zendesk.

RingCentral’s pricing depends on the number of users on your plan and the features you want. The four pricing plans are:

Essential: This plan starts at $20 per user per month and gives you unlimited domestic calls and team messaging.

Standard: This plan costs $28 per user per month and offers unlimited faxing. With this plan, you can hold video meetings with up to 100 participants. You can also video call up to 100 people.

Premium: Prices start at $35 per user per month. You get automatic call recording, integration with third-party tools and all the features in the lower tiers.

Ultimate: This plan will cost you $50 per user per month and includes device status reports plus unlimited file storage.

RingCentral's user-friendliness is affected by the abundance of its features. The features can be overwhelming for new users, and it might take some time to learn how to use them all to the fullest.

However, its customer service compares favorably to that of other providers, especially if you're subscribed to the upper tiers. Nonetheless, if you're using low-priced plans, you might find the customer service less responsive than you'd like, as mentioned by multiple reviewers on TrustPilot.

Other companies we considered

Pros Third-party integration

Toll-free numbers

Video-meeting capabilities even on the cheapest plan Cons Expensive international calls

Limited video meeting durations

Integrations are only available in high-tier plans

Nextiva is a cloud-based business phone service that combines communication channels such as collaboration, voice, text message and video tools in one place. It didn't make our list because it falls short in overall features compared to other comparable plans.

Pros Affordable unlimited data plans

No need for a contract

No overage fees Cons Restrictions on hotspot data

Poor coverage in rural areas

MetroPCS is a prepaid cell phone service that uses T-Mobile's nationwide 4G LTE network. While MetroPCS's plans offer flexibility and affordability, the provider didn't make our list because it doesn't clearly distinguish between personal/household and business cell phone plans.

Pros Coverage on AT&T's nationwide 4G LTE network

No annual contracts Cons Speed caps on the unlimited plan

Limited phone selection

The basic plan is overpriced

Cricket Wireless is a prepaid wireless provider that offers affordable cell phone plans. With Cricket Wireless, you get 5G coverage and unlimited data for higher plans. We didn’t include this provider on our list because it may not have the comprehensive features that a business requires from a cell phone plan provider.

Pros Unlimited text and talk in all plans

Strong mobile hotspot

No service contract

Excellent add-on services, including phone insurance and Boost call screener Cons Not compatible with most devices

Doesn't cover all locations across the nation

Boost Mobile is a prepaid wireless carrier, meaning you pay upfront and get only what you pay for. With Boost Mobile, you can enjoy high data speeds without service contracts. However, Boost is designed more for family and personal use and doesn’t offer the features many businesses are after.

Best Business Cell Phone Plans Guide

We created this guide for business cell phone plans to answer some of the most common questions related to the topic.

What is a business cell phone plan?

A business cell phone plan is a service that gives businesses access to a mobile network to facilitate communication from customers or among team members. Business cell phone plans typically come with a higher monthly price tag than personal plans, but they also offer more features and support that can benefit businesses. Examples of crucial features include flexibility in the number of lines, enhanced security, conference calling and additional data.

How do business cell phone plans work?

Business cell phone plans work just like any other cell phone plan. You pay a monthly fee in exchange for access to a set number of minutes, texts and data. The best small business cell phone plans come with additional features like unlimited calling or texting to certain numbers and support for international calls.

How to pick a business cell phone plan

Choosing a business cell phone plan provider is just like choosing the best internet provider for your home or business — you need to look at and weigh several factors to determine which plan best fits your budget and needs. These factors include:

Cost

Prices differ across different business cell phone plan providers, so be sure to shop around and compare before making your final decision.

The best business cell phone plan providers do not offer across-the-board prices. They organize their prices into different tiers, each with unique features. Consider what features and customer support you need and factor that into your budget. Just like with the best business checking accounts, the best cell phone plan for your business is an investment that will save you money in the long run.

Mobile devices offered

Most business cell phone plan providers also offer mobile devices. If you're looking for a new phone for your business, this can be a great time to get it. When considering this factor, think about what type of phone you (and, potentially, your employees) want and whether you're willing to pay more for a plan that comes with a mobile device.

VoIP services allow you to make calls on Wi-Fi networks so you can work internationally or in areas with low data reception. These services usually integrate with the computer and mobile phone you already own. Some plans will let you transfer your existing phone, but only if it's compatible with the provider's network.

Features

Business cell phone plans come with various features, from basic call and text capabilities to more advanced features like custom integrations and identity monitoring. When choosing a plan, consider what features are most important to your business and ensure the plan you choose offers them.

International calling

International calling allows you to make and receive telephone calls to and from other countries. Depending on the provider, international calling may be limited to a certain number of countries or available in all countries around the world. Some providers also offer special rates for international calling, saving you money on long-distance calls.

If your business frequently makes or receives calls from other countries, you'll want to ensure your business cell phone plan offers international calling or fair rates for the countries you need to contact. Otherwise, you'll be paying high per-minute rates for each call, which can quickly add up.

Unlimited plans and unlimited calling

Some business cell phone plans come with unlimited minutes, texts and data, which can be a great option for businesses that make many calls or have many devices connected to the mobile network. Unlimited plans are typically more expensive, so if you're not sure you need unlimited anything, consider a different plan type that offers a set amount of minutes, texts or data at a lower cost.

Best of Business Cell Phone Plans FAQ How much are taxes on cell phone plans? chevron-down chevron-up The average tax rate for wireless cell phone services in the U.S. was 24.96% as of 2021. However, taxes differ depending on your state. Some states with high tax rates include Illinois at 34.56%, and Arkansas at 32.04%. Other states like Idaho and Nevada have low tax rates: 14.63% and 15.53%, respectively. How do you save money on cell phone data plans? chevron-down chevron-up If you're wondering how to save money on cell phone data plans, start by doing away with an unlimited data plan, especially if you don't use very much data. You can also negotiate a better rate with your current provider or switch to a smaller provider with lower rates. This cheap cell phone plans guide is a good place to look for a new, less expensive provider. Why are cell phone plans so expensive in the U.S.? chevron-down chevron-up While there are several reasons for the high cost of cell phone plans in the U.S., one of the main reasons is that the U.S. has very little competition among wireless carriers. This lack of competition means higher prices, as providers have less incentive to offer lower-priced plans.

How We Chose the Best Business Cell Phone Plans

To narrow down our list of the best business cell phone plans, we evaluated different providers based on the following criteria:

Pricing

We evaluated how providers priced their monthly plans, whether or not the plans were affordable for large, mid-sized and small businesses and how they compared to competitors offering similar features.

Advanced features

We checked whether these service providers had business-friendly features that made them stand out. These included Wi-Fi calling, international calls and unlimited data plans.

Customer service

We considered whether providers had multiple channels through which customers could reach them. We also evaluated if customers could get thorough answers to common questions from the providers’ websites and apps.

User-friendliness

We considered how easy it was to sign up for and use the providers’ services. This included looking at the user interface and whether it was easy to navigate and perform tasks like adding lines.

Summary of Money's Best Business Cell Phone Plans of 2023