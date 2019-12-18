Best All-Inclusive Resorts of 2020

If you’re looking for a memorable vacation destination, an all-inclusive resort can take care of all of your vacation planning, so you can sit back and enjoy your time off. Resorts are designed so that you can find everything you need on the property, from multiple restaurants to amenities like spas and pools. Often, the best resorts offer all-inclusive packages, which include entertainment options, like local excursions, classes, and other experiences.

One of the most attractive qualities about all-inclusive packages is that food and drink are included within the price. You don’t have to bother paying each time you go to a restaurant or order from the bar. While staying at all-inclusive resorts can be expensive, a quality resort can make for an enjoyable vacation.

Important Things To Know About All-Inclusive Resorts:

• Some resorts cater to specific guests, like families, couples, or seniors.

• All-inclusive resorts often don’t include items like tipping, spa treatments, or special outings, so be sure to ask about what’s included and what isn’t.

• Most resorts offer a structured vacation with planned activities and, in many cases, you don’t have to leave the resort at all if you don’t want to.

• When you consider the quality of amenities (especially food and drink) and experiences included within a package, an all-inclusive resort can be a vacation money-saver.

Beaches Turks & Caicos Review

For a family-friendly experience, Beaches Turks & Caicos delivers fun for all ages. Its 12-mile beach and turquoise waters are picturesque and ideal for swimming, but your family can also choose from 10 resort pools and the 45,000 square-foot waterpark, complete with a lazy river, water cannons, swim-up soda bars, waterslides, and kid-friendly pools. All-inclusive packages include food and drink at every one of the 15 bars and 22 dining options on the property. This resort also just underwent a renovation and update.

Beaches Turks & Caicos features activities for kids, teens, and adults. Kids can enjoy the Kids Camp, and private childcare options are also available. Teens will love the XBox Play Lounge and Club Liquid, the teen disco club.

Land activities include beach volleyball, table tennis, day and night tennis, soccer, and more, while water sports include kayaking, windsurfing, snorkeling and paddleboarding. Sesame Street cast members are happy to greet kids, and the whole family can take the choo-choo train through the Italian, French, and Caribbean villages.

One of the best things about this resort is that with so many things to do, you can take time off with your partner and enjoy a candlelight dinner or get a massage at the Red Lane Spa, while the kids enjoy one of the activities intended just for them.

Sonora Resort Review

Who said resorts have to be in bustling tourist attraction locations? Sonora Resort, located in British Columbia, Canada, offers a remote, wilderness-centered getaway. The experience begins with just getting to the resort: You have to take a seaplane, helicopter, or water taxi. Once you arrive, you’ll enjoy unspoiled wilderness and water views from the generously sized suites. Resort amenities include stocked fly-fishing ponds, tennis courts, and saunas. All-inclusive packages include food and drink at Sonora’s dining options.

Something we like about this resort is that it offers plenty of adventurous activities. Helicopter glacier tours, ocean kayaking, helicopter fly fishing, grizzly bear tours, eco-adventure tours, and whale watching tours are just a few of the options you’ll have.

For quieter moments, play a round of golf, head to the Island Currents Spa, or enjoy some yoga. Sonora Resort offers many all-inclusive packages, including a birthday/anniversary option, guided salmon fishing, and wedding package. And fear not: As secluded as this resort is, your stay includes complimentary Wi-Fi, international phone calls, and use of the business center, so you can stay connected.

Divi Little Bay Resort Review

For families with young children, the Divi Little Bay Resort in St. Maarten offers exceptional value, thanks to multiple special offers for children. With the all-inclusive plan, kids under 5 stay free, while kids ages 6 through 12 can stay and eat for just $63 per night. For families who opt for a room-only reservation, kids ages 12 and under stay free.

This picturesque resort is situated between Little Bay and Great Bay in the Caribbean, and its extensive amenities offer entertainment for the whole family. Outdoor freshwater swimming pools that feature a hot tub and a swim-up bar, a boat pier, boat excursions, and sports center with diving and snorkeling equipment mean that you can take full advantage of the stunning ocean setting.

The resort also features a full-service spa and a fitness center, in addition to five restaurants, a café, and three bars, so you always have plenty of dining options. While everything you could want is available at the resort, an on-site car rental is also available if you decide to explore the area.

Royal Davui Island Fiji Resort Review

The adults-only Royal Davui Island Fiji Resort is a premium resort that offers adults a unique escape. Located on a private island in the Beqa Lagoon, white sand beaches and turquoise waters give this all-inclusive resort an otherworldly atmosphere. Overwater bungalows and villas feature thatched roofs and wooden construction in true Fijian tradition, yet they’ve been upgraded with amenities like climate-controlled private plunge pools, lounge rooms, sun decks, a spa bath, and a wet bar. Complete with room service, these bungalows and villas offer a respite where you can watch dolphins and other wildlife.

This private island offers plenty of activities, too. Enjoy a spa treatment or explore the lagoon and coral reefs with a catamaran, paddle board, or sea kayak. Go diving at the coral gardens, or take a deep-sea fishing excursion. Of course, you can always relax on the private beach, too, after enjoying a picnic on the beach, a private seafood dinner, or an in-room dining experience.

Meals feature seasonal ingredients and the chefs are happy to accommodate requests to ensure the guests have a memorable experience. Every food and drink option is covered by this resort’s all-inclusive packages as well.

Sunset at the Palms Resort Review

If you’re looking for a smaller-scale, more intimate setting, the Sunset at the Palms Resort delivers just that. Situated in Negril, Jamaica, this adults-only all-inclusive resort features treehouse-style guest rooms, each with its own private balcony for a serene retreat-like experience. You’ll live amongst palm trees, flowers, and hummingbirds, and can take a walk with the resident gardener to learn more about the Jamaican flora and fauna. All-inclusive packages cover buffet dining, a beach grill, and a la carte restaurants. Also, be sure to enjoy the freshly brewed Blue Mountain coffee each morning.

While this resort has a remote feel to it, there are plenty of entertainment opportunities. Take part in non-motorized water sports, including pedal boats, sail catamaran, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and snorkeling.

Live reggae music is available multiple nights each week, and you can indulge at the private beach bar and grill, or order a drink at the swim-up bar. The resort also features Wi-Fi service, a fitness center, coffee bar, and weekly cocktail party.

Best Resorts That Are Not All-Inclusive

Southern Ocean Lodge Review

Located on Australia’s Kangaroo Island, Southern Ocean Lodge offers an exclusive and unforgettable experience for families with kids, as well as adults. Stay in one of the 21 suites that decorate the coastal cliff curves, immersing you in an Australian wilderness view with plenty of luxury touches. The sea and natural light accentuate these contemporary spaces, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. In fact, nature is everywhere to be found, from the recycled wood decor, limestone floors, to outdoor terraces that allow you to relax in daybeds to get closer to the Australian outdoors.

One of the major perks here is that daily guided island excursions are included in the rates and packages. You can take the coastal cliff top walk along Hanson Bay, or get to know the Australian sea lions that call the dunes of Seal Bay home. There’s also a half-day tour of the Flinders Chase National Park and a tour the historic Grassdale property.

After a day of excursions, you have the option to stroll along the boardwalk to the Southern Spa and enjoy refreshing, relaxing treatments that feature natural products found on the island, including eucalyptus, Ligurian honey, and sea salt.

Dining at this resort features premium, locally sourced ingredients and a continuously changing menu. Breakfast is served at the restaurant, and you might choose to enjoy lunch on the terrace. For dinner, you can choose your own bottle of wine from the open bar or the walk-in cellar, or relax with a drink from your in-suite bar. With everything from its cuisine to the excursions and decor, this resort offers you a chance to immerse yourself in Australian nature and culture.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Review

Enjoy an oceanside stay with your entire family in Hawaii at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. Located less than 10 miles north of Kona International Airport, on the Big Island of Hawaii, this resort is framed by white beaches and lava-sculpted landscapes. The variety of villas, suites, and guest rooms feature stunning ocean views, and complimentary services, like Kids for All Seasons, offer classes and activities to keep the whole family busy.

One major strength of this resort is in the fact that there’s no shortage of things to do. Go snorkeling in King’s Pond, take hula lessons, consult with a resort chef to plan an exclusive dinner on the beach, or visit the Ka’upulehu Cultural Center to learn more about the island’s history, music, and culture.

The resort includes three restaurants, so you’ll have your choice of dining options. For a truly over-the-top experience, upgrade to the Hawaii by Four Seasons package which features stays at all four of the Four Seasons Hawaii Resorts. This package incorporates unforgettable experiences, including helicopter trips over volcanoes, swimming at hidden Hawaii beaches, and dinners under the stars.

Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa Review

Having recently undergone a $40 million transformation, the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa offers an upgraded Florida beachside experience. The 310 guest rooms and suites each feature their own private, furnished balcony and stunning ocean views. The rooms are decorated in a contemporary, island-inspired style. The ocean is just steps away, but the resort also features a heated outdoor pool and whirlpool.

The resort’s location makes it easy to access local attractions. Schedule a dinner cruise, shop at the Prime Outlets at Naples, take one of the guided Waverunner eco-tours, or go on a shelling excursion or dolphin and manatee eco-tour. Local golf courses can also keep golf enthusiasts entertained.

The Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa is also ideal for weddings, whether beachside or in its grand ballroom, and it offers countless photo opportunities. Packages that include breakfast and Wi-Fi are available and help guests to save some money.

L’Horizon Palm Springs Review

Situated in Palm Springs, California, L’Horizon Resort and Spa features a rich Hollywood history and once attracted stars like Marilyn Monroe and Betty Grable during the ’50s and ’60s. Celebrity designer Steve Hermann re-envisioned the resort, and after a multimillion-dollar renovation, the L’Horizon of today features 25 bungalows, each with a private patio and outdoor shower, as well as an open-air spa and restaurant.

The bungalows blend modern and vintage decor and offer a luxury residential experience. Guests feel like long-term residents when they’re greeted by touches like door plaques inscribed with their names, rather than numbered bungalows.

Thanks to its ideal location, a stay at this resort offers plenty of entertainment options. You can sit by the guests-only pool and enjoy a complimentary foot or shoulder massage from one of the roaming poolside therapists. Each afternoon, enjoy a surprise refreshing treat, like ice cream or tequila, which is brought to your room. Shop at the 18 specialty retailers of the nearby Cabazon Outlets, explore the Indian Canyons Hiking Trails, or go play golf at the Indian Canyons North or Indian Canyons South.

Guests at this adults-only resort must be age 21 and over, making it an ideal adult retreat and escape immersed in history, style, and luxury.

How We Found the Best All-Inclusive Resorts

To find the best all-inclusive resorts, we weighed a number of factors, including the elements outlined below:

Experience Opportunities

The best resorts offer unique experiences, like excursions and trips, to keep you entertained and to make for a memorable vacation.

Amenities

From spas and pools to beaches and a variety of housing options, these resorts offer the top-quality amenities that you would expect from a quality resort.

Dining

Access to quality, delicious cuisine can make or break a resort stay. These resorts all offer multiple, delicious dining options.

Value

While none of these resorts are considered cheap travel options, their value is justified by complimentary services, and inclusive arrangements that save you money on dining, entertainment, and more.

What You Need To Know About All-Inclusive Resorts

To find the best all-inclusive resort for your vacation, you’ll need to think about your ideal setting and food you’d like to eat, along with the types of activities you want to be able to participate in. Whether it’s swimming with dolphins or taking hula lessons, chances are that a resort offers those activities and experiences you’re looking for.

Be prepared to pay generously to stay at a resort, but realize that an all-inclusive resort package can actually save you money. The all-inclusive packages include all of your meals, alcohol, Wi-Fi, activities, and sometimes even trips off the property, so when you compare the package cost to what you would pay for those things individually, the savings can add up.

If you’re highly active and adventurous and anticipate spending a lot of time heading off of the resort grounds, then carefully consider the resort’s location and what entertainment options are located nearby. Ask about the availability of transportation and its cost. Keep in mind, though, that if you’ll be spending most of your time in the local area and not fully using the resort facilities, you might be able to save money by staying at a hotel.

The advantage of heading to a resort is in the ease that it offers to your vacation planning and scheduling. Rather than finding and planning out activities, you can sit back and enjoy activities that have already been planned for you right on the property, and you don’t have to worry about taking your wallet with you to pay for every meal. If you enjoy social environments, trying new things, and low-stress vacations, booking your next trip at a resort might be a great choice.

Summary: Best All-Inclusive Resorts

• Beaches Turks & Caicos: Best for families with kids or teens who are looking to stay active and entertained

• Sonora Resort: Best resort for wildlife lovers with a sense of adventure

• Divi Little Bay Resort: Best for families with children under 12 who want to save money on a family vacation

• Royal Davui Island Fiji Resort: Best for adults looking for a luxurious escape, such as for a honeymoon or wedding

• Sunset at the Palms Resort: Best for adults looking for a quieter, more private atmosphere without missing out on activities or amenities