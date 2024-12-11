Money’s Best Automaker For The Money 2025: Hyundai

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Our autos picks identify more than 50 cars, trucks and vans we recommend, from a host of automakers and for reasons that include the value they offer. But is there a single brand that stands out for delivering the most for the money?

Actually, there is. In Money’s first such award, we are naming Hyundai as our 2025 Best Brand For The Money. The Korean automaker provides great overall value, including offering a class-leading warranty that’s especially reassuring to buyers – including those stepping for the first time into the emerging technologies used in EVs and hybrids.

Hyundai’s supremacy shows in our lists of picks. The company claimed awards in 8 of our 11 categories. It wasn’t considered for the remaining categories because Hyundai doesn’t make the vehicle types covered in those lists – minivans, sports cars and luxury vehicles.

The company has particular strength when it comes to vehicles that run on electrical power. EVs captured the Best Overall award for both of our electric vehicle categories: Hyundai Ioniq 6 was named in the Best Affordable Electric Cars and Hyundai Ioniq 5 got the nod in Best Affordable Electric SUVs. Plus, it has a 3-row EV in the works: the Hyundai Ioniq 9 expected to launch in early 2025.

What made Hyundai stand out

Each of the Hyundai models we chose (below) consistently provide excellent value for the money, with lots of standard safety features and stellar fuel economy. You’ll also save on repair costs, as Hyundai vehicles are covered by the manufacturer’s standout warranty, which provides five-year/60,000-mile limited coverage and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Hyundais are also relatively reliable, according to the latest Consumer Reports analysis. The automaker finished 11th out of 30 brands evaluated in the testing organization’s reliability ranking.

The company’s cars aren’t without their weaker points. Most pointedly, Hyundais tend to feature lackluster engines that produce an unexciting ride. But if you’re looking for comfort, reliability and value, a Hyundai may give you the most for your money.

Here’s a full list of the individual Hyundais we’ve called out in this year’s picks, and the specific reason we did so:

Best Small Cars: Best for Value, Hyundai Elantra

Best Midsize Cars: Best for Safety, Hyundai Sonata

Best Small SUVs: Best for Warranty, Hyundai Tucson

Best Midsize SUVs: Best for Cargo Space, Hyundai Santa Fe

Best Large SUVs: Best for Warranty, Hyundai Palisade

Best Pickup Trucks: Best for Warranty, Hyundai Santa Cruz

Best Electric Cars: Best Overall, Hyundai Ioniq 6

Best Electric SUVs: Best Overall, Hyundai Ioniq 5

Runner-up: Kia, and how Hyundai compares with it

Hyundai’s corporate cousin Kia comes close to its family member’s track record. It, too, provides excellent value for the money, through vehicles that share many attributes with our best brand. Kia earned picks in seven of our categories.

Kia offers the same warranty coverage and generally the same performance, at a comparable starting price, to its Hyundai counterparts, along with similar cargo space and standard infotainment and safety features.

Hyundai gained the edge in part because, unlike Kia, it competes in the pickup truck segment. And competes very well. In addition to refreshed styling and more features for the 2025 model year, the Hyundai Santa Cruz boasts the lowest starting price of any pickup truck on our list and the best fuel efficiency, too.

The Korean brand’s small and midsize cars, the Hyundai Elantra and Hyundai Sonata, also feature the lowest starting prices in their respective categories. Meanwhile, its small Hyundai Tucson, midsize Hyundai Santa Fe, and three-row Hyundai Palisade SUVs are comfortable for families looking for decently sporty styling and performance at an affordable price.

However, Hyundai’s EVs are this year’s breakout stars. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the total package, with best-in-class range, engaging driving dynamics and a cabin chock full of standard features. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 also provides a compelling combination: an appealing angular design, a roomy cabin and a comfortable ride.