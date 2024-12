For Money’s Best Cars & Trucks of 2024, we looked at over 200 new models to help buyers get the most value for their dollar.

Our award-winning automotive expert, Jaclyn Trop, drives hundreds of new cars annually and evaluates them on performance, features and comfort, as well as key specifications such as gas mileage, horsepower, cargo capacity, initial price and long-term cost of ownership. She also sifts through independent research and data in order to highlight the very best vehicles by category in terms of safety, retained value, warranty and certified pre-owned (CPO) programs.

Buying a new car is thrilling. It can be incredibly stressful too, not only because the average new vehicle now costs nearly $50,000. To help you feel confident in your purchase, take heart that our winners are handpicked, road-tested and all-around terrific cars and trucks that stand out from the pack for being most worth the money.