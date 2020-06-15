21 Father's Day Gifts Any Dad Will Love

When is Father’s Day? That’s easy: It’s Sunday, June 21 — so coming up very soon.

But here’s a much harder question: Just what in the world should you buy your dad this Father’s Day?

It’s always confoundingly difficult to come up with genuinely good Father’s Day gift ideas. Why? As consumer psychologist Kit Yarrow put it, most dads are “still better givers than takers,” and the idea of pampering or splurging on them can make dads feel awkward and uncomfortable.

The best approach to buying Father’s Day gifts for your dad — or grandfather, spouse, or other father figure — is to keep it simple and spend your money wisely. Also, follow the golden rule for all kinds of gift-giving by being thoughtful about who he truly is and what he’d really like, as opposed to buying him a gift you feel he needs. With that in mind, here are some fun and practical gift ideas for different kinds of dads.

Gifts for Dads Who Love the Outdoors

These binoculars are from a top brand (Bushnell), and they’re the perfect size to bring on any hike or camping adventure. As a bonus, they’re totally waterproof and won’t fog up. Nearly 80% of Amazon reviewers give them a five-star rating too.

Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock: From $27.95

Here’s the #1 bestselling camping hammock at Amazon, where it has a perfect five-star rating based on over 7,000 reviews. At less than $30, it’s also super affordable.

Upgrade your dad’s camping chair with this portable, fold-up rocker. It comes with a carrying bag and is perfect for the backyard or tailgating, in addition to the campground.

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners: From $139.99

If your dad’s favorite outdoors spot is his backyard or pool, give him a pair of recliners for ultimate relaxation. These set of chairs from Best Choice are the #1 bestsellers at Amazon in the “Patio Lounge Chairs” category, and they come with a weight capacity up to 250 lbs.

Your dad would probably never splurge and buy himself a top-notch cooler from a brand like Grizzly. But that’s a great argument for you to buy one for him for Father’s Day.

Father’s Day Gifts for Dads Who Love to Cook

This cast-iron cookware set is classic and functional in the kitchen or over an open fire in the great outdoors. Pro chefs rave about Lodge skillets and pans too.

Charcoal, gas, or pellets? There are pros and cons to each kind of grill, but the consensus is that you’ll get better flavor using pellets or charcoal. If your dad has loved to cook — or at least grill — for a while, he’s probably most comfortable with charcoal, which is still the standard and adds that smoky taste to anything he wants to sear or smoke. This Masterbuilt model was named one of our best grills for your money by barbecue pros.

Your dad’s grilling tools are probably overdue for replacing. Here’s a solid set with everything he’ll need for the grill.

Delicious and 100% fair trade organic, the Grounds & Hounds Single Origins pack comes with three 12-ounce bags of whole beans from a trio of countries known for bold and rich coffee: Mexico, Papua New Guinea, and Colombia.

This outdoor pizza oven comes highly recommended by pizza-making connoisseurs, though, frustratingly, it’s been periodically out of stock at Amazon lately. Snag one when you can, and dad will be able to churn out each crispy, thin-crust pizza to order in just 60 seconds.

Sometimes, you just want to give your dad a cute and goofy gift that makes him smile. And yes, the Fred’s Pizza Boss 3000 might look like a mini circular saw but it actually functions well as a pizza cutter — it has a near-5-star rating at Amazon, based on over 1,300 reviews.

Gifts for Dads Who Love Fun and Games

Cheap cornhole sets just don’t cut it. They’re too small, or flimsy, or the bags are too light and don’t toss just right. GoSports makes a variety of backyard game sets, including top-rated solid wood cornhole sets in a choice of regulation ($127) or tailgate size ($94).

The pun could be the mother (or father?) of all dad jokes. So get your dad this pun-filled card game and (sorry!) let the pun begin!

If the dad in your life is an old-school video game kind of guy, he’ll love the of Super Mario Bros. edition of Monopoly, complete with vintage pixelated game tokens.

Perhaps your dad is more of a Star Wars geek? Try this special version of Risk. Just be ready that whenever you invade his territory in the game, he’s inevitably going to quote you-know-who and say: “I AM your father.”

Here’s a backyard or beach game you might not already have, and it’s kind of like bocce and bowling, which are all-time favorites for dads.

Gifts for Dads Who Love Gardening and Home Projects

This set of five tools has durable, no-slip grips and is made of aluminum, so they won’t rust or bend. They could be exactly what your dad — and his garden — needs this summer.

Your dad will be happy to have these all-purpose leather work gloves while tackling almost any kind of chore. Some of the gardening pros we talked to said they’re ideal for landscaping and many other rugged jobs.

A cordless drill and driver is probably the most important tool you can get. So get your dad one from a top trusted brand, like DeWalt.

OK, so this 28-piece Thor-themed kit might not feature the absolute best tools to buy your dad. But he’s still feel a bit like a god wielding this hammer around to handle minor projects.

Do you want to really thank your father for all he’s done for you? Then let him rest by handling some of his usual household duties, like mowing the lawn. Or go all in and buy him a robotic lawn mower, which will take over the job indefinitely.

