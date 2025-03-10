Best Hospitals 2025

    Nothing found

    Best Hospitals

    2025

    Best Hospitals in the Midwest

    The best hospitals in the heartland are committed to delivering exceptional medical care with an emphasis on patient safety, quality of services and overall experience.

    In addition to these core metrics, which drove our ranking, we took a close look at the financial aspects of care. We evaluated the ranked hospitals on their billing and pricing transparency to identify those that prioritize fairness and clarity. (This data was not factored into our overall score, though.)

    The Midwest list draws from our national analysis, in which we evaluated more than 30,000 data points on over 1,000 hospitals.

    By: Adam Hardy
    Adam Hardy, expert in Personal finance, student loans, credit, job market, low-income finances, and Lead data journalist at Money
    Adam Hardy
    Lead data journalist | Joined October 2021
    Adam Hardy is a lead data journalist at Money, where he frequently reports on financial barriers that affect low-income Americans. Adam's work has also appeared in Business Insider, Forbes, Nasdaq, The Penny Hoarder, Yahoo! Finance and many other outlets.
    Editor: Paul Reynolds
    Paul Reynolds, expert in Areas of expertise: insurance, credit cards, telecom services and billing, and Senior Editor, Special Projects at Money
    Paul Reynolds
    Senior Editor, Special Projects | Joined April 2020
    Paul Reynolds is the Special Projects Editor at Money.com, with responsibilities that have included launching franchises in best autos and best airlines. Prior to his current role, he joined Money in 2020 as its insurance editor, overseeing life and auto insurance content as well as the site's coverage of policies for pets, autos, businesses, travel and more.
    Published: Mar 10, 2025
    March 6, 2025 | Read the full methodology here.

    state
    Rank
    		Hospital
    		Grade
    		Physician Rating
    		Federal Rating
    		Patient Rating
    		Price Transparency
    #9

    University of Michigan Health

    Ann Arbor, MI

    		 A- B+
    		A
    #13

    Mayo Clinic Red Cedar

    Menomonie, WI

    		 B+ A
    		A
    #24

    Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

    Park Ridge, IL

    		 B B+
    		A
    #17

    SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Madison

    Madison, WI

    		 B+ B
    		A
    #6

    Evanston Hospital

    Evanston, IL

    		 A- A
    		A-
    #21

    Greene County General Hospital

    Linton, IN

    		 B+ A
    		A-
    #7

    Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital

    Milwaukee, WI

    		 A- B+
    		A
    #22

    Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

    Columbus, OH

    		 B B+
    		A-
    #4

    Riverside Methodist Hospital

    Columbus, OH

    		 A- A
    		A-
    #8

    Vernon Memorial Hospital

    Viroqua, WI

    		 A- A
    		A
    #5

    Northwestern Memorial Hospital

    Chicago, IL

    		 A- A-
    		B+
    #11

    Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center

    Marshall, MN

    		 B+ A
    		A
    #1

    University of Kansas Hospital

    Kansas City, KS

    		 A A
    		B+
    #10

    Barnes Jewish Hospital

    Saint Louis, MO

    		 B+ A
    		A
    #16

    Boone County Health Center

    Albion, NE

    		 B+ A
    		A+
    #3

    Cleveland Clinic

    Cleveland, OH

    		 A- A
    		A
    #12

    Mercy Walworth Hospital & Medical Center

    Lake Geneva, WI

    		 B+ A
    		A-
    #25

    Mayo Clinic Northland

    Barron, WI

    		 B A
    		A
    #15

    Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital

    Ann Arbor, MI

    		 B+ B+
    		A
    #2

    Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester

    Rochester, MN

    		 A A
    		A
    #19

    Hedrick Medical Center

    Chillicothe, MO

    		 B+ A
    		A
    #14

    Spectrum Health Butterworth

    Grand Rapids, MI

    		 B+ B+
    		A
    #18

    Rush University Medical Center

    Chicago, IL

    		 B+ B
    		A
    #20

    Munson Medical Center

    Traverse City, MI

    		 B+ B
    		A
    #23

    Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

    Mchenry, IL

    		 B A-
    		B+
