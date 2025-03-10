Best Hospitals in the Midwest

- Best Hospitals 2025
The best hospitals in the heartland are committed to delivering exceptional medical care with an emphasis on patient safety, quality of services and overall experience.
In addition to these core metrics, which drove our ranking, we took a close look at the financial aspects of care. We evaluated the ranked hospitals on their billing and pricing transparency to identify those that prioritize fairness and clarity. (This data was not factored into our overall score, though.)
The Midwest list draws from our national analysis, in which we evaluated more than 30,000 data points on over 1,000 hospitals.
|Rank
|Hospital
|Grade
|Physician Rating
|Federal Rating
|Patient Rating
|Price Transparency
|
#9
|
University of Michigan Health
Ann Arbor, MI
|A-
|B+
|
|
|A
|
#13
|
Mayo Clinic Red Cedar
Menomonie, WI
|B+
|A
|
|
|A
|
#24
|
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Park Ridge, IL
|B
|B+
|
|
|A
|
#17
|
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Madison
Madison, WI
|B+
|B
|
|
|A
|
#6
|
Evanston Hospital
Evanston, IL
|A-
|A
|
|
|A-
|
#21
|
Greene County General Hospital
Linton, IN
|B+
|A
|
|
|A-
|
#7
|
Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
Milwaukee, WI
|A-
|B+
|
|
|A
|
#22
|
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
Columbus, OH
|B
|B+
|
|
|A-
|
#4
|
Riverside Methodist Hospital
Columbus, OH
|A-
|A
|
|
|A-
|
#8
|
Vernon Memorial Hospital
Viroqua, WI
|A-
|A
|
|
|A
|
#5
|
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Chicago, IL
|A-
|A-
|
|
|B+
|
#11
|
Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
Marshall, MN
|B+
|A
|
|
|A
|
#1
|
University of Kansas Hospital
Kansas City, KS
|A
|A
|
|
|B+
|
#10
|
Barnes Jewish Hospital
Saint Louis, MO
|B+
|A
|
|
|A
|
#16
|
Boone County Health Center
Albion, NE
|B+
|A
|
|
|A+
|
#3
|
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, OH
|A-
|A
|
|
|A
|
#12
|
Mercy Walworth Hospital & Medical Center
Lake Geneva, WI
|B+
|A
|
|
|A-
|
#25
|
Mayo Clinic Northland
Barron, WI
|B
|A
|
|
|A
|
#15
|
Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital
Ann Arbor, MI
|B+
|B+
|
|
|A
|
#2
|
Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester
Rochester, MN
|A
|A
|
|
|A
|
#19
|
Hedrick Medical Center
Chillicothe, MO
|B+
|A
|
|
|A
|
#14
|
Spectrum Health Butterworth
Grand Rapids, MI
|B+
|B+
|
|
|A
|
#18
|
Rush University Medical Center
Chicago, IL
|B+
|B
|
|
|A
|
#20
|
Munson Medical Center
Traverse City, MI
|B+
|B
|
|
|A
|
#23
|
Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Mchenry, IL
|B
|A-
|
|
|B+