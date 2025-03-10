Best Hospitals 2025

    Best Hospitals in the West

    From major metropolitan centers to rural communities, hospitals in the West serve a broad range of patients through a diverse range of facilities. Money’s 2025 Best Hospitals in the West recognizes 25 elite medical institutions that stand out in safety, quality of care and patient satisfaction.

    Using our unique price transparency analysis, Money scored each hospital based on its billing practices and cost estimates to shed light on how accurate its publicly listed prices truly are.

    From our evaluation of more than 30,000 data points across 1,000 facilities for our national hospitals ranking, we isolated the data on western hospitals in order to determine the top tier institutions in the area.

    By: Adam Hardy
    Adam Hardy, expert in Personal finance, student loans, credit, job market, low-income finances, and Lead data journalist at Money
    Adam Hardy
    Lead data journalist | Joined October 2021
    Adam Hardy is a lead data journalist at Money, where he frequently reports on financial barriers that affect low-income Americans. Adam’s work has also appeared in Business Insider, Forbes, Nasdaq, The Penny Hoarder, Yahoo! Finance and many other outlets.
    Editor: Paul Reynolds
    Paul Reynolds, expert in Areas of expertise: insurance, credit cards, telecom services and billing, and Senior Editor, Special Projects at Money
    Paul Reynolds
    Senior Editor, Special Projects | Joined April 2020
    Paul Reynolds is the Special Projects Editor at Money.com, with responsibilities that have included launching franchises in best autos and best airlines. Prior to his current role, he joined Money in 2020 as its insurance editor, overseeing life and auto insurance content as well as the site’s coverage of policies for pets, autos, businesses, travel and more.
    Published: Mar 10, 2025
    Best Hospitals in the West

    state
    Rank
    		Hospital
    		Grade
    		Physician Rating
    		Federal Rating
    		Patient Rating
    		Price Transparency
    #20

    Eisenhower Medical Center

    Rancho Mirage, CA

    		 B B+
    		B+
    #10

    Intermountain Medical Center

    Murray, UT

    		 B+ B
    		A
    #18

    UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

    Colorado Springs, CO

    		 B B
    		B
    #6

    Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Phoenix, AZ

    		 B+ B+
    		A
    #15

    Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

    Santa Barbara, CA

    		 B B
    		A
    #23

    Billings Clinic Hospital

    Billings, MT

    		 B B
    		A+
    #5

    UCSF Medical Center

    San Francisco, CA

    		 B+ A-
    		A-
    #8

    Sidney Health Center

    Sidney, MT

    		 B+ A
    		A+
    #25

    University of Washington Medical Center

    Seattle, WA

    		 B B+
    		A
    #24

    Adventist Health Howard Memorial

    Willits, CA

    		 B B
    		A-
    #7

    St. George Regional Hospital

    St George, UT

    		 B+ B
    		A
    #4

    Holy Rosary Healthcare

    Miles City, MT

    		 A- A
    		A+
    #2

    Logan Health, Whitefish

    Whitefish, MT

    		 A- A
    		A+
    #3

    Rio Grande Hospital

    Del Norte, CO

    		 A- A
    		A
    #12

    University of Colorado Hospital

    Aurora, CO

    		 B B
    		B+
    #13

    St. Anthony Hospital

    Pendleton, OR

    		 B A
    		A
    #11

    Chandler Regional Medical Center

    Chandler, AZ

    		 B B
    		B
    #17

    UC Davis Medical Center

    Sacramento, CA

    		 B B
    		A-
    #19

    Glendale Adventist Medical Center

    Glendale, CA

    		 B B
    		B
    #21

    Scripps Green Hospital

    La Jolla, CA

    		 B B
    		B
    #9

    Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

    La Jolla, CA

    		 B+ B
    		B
    #22

    AdventHealth Avista

    Louisville, CO

    		 B B
    		B+
    #14

    Keck Hospital of USC

    Los Angeles, CA

    		 B B
    		A-
    #1

    Sutter Lakeside Hospital

    Lakeport, CA

    		 A- A
    		A-
    #16

    St. Charles Medical Center, Bend

    Bend, OR

    		 B B
    		A
