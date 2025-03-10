- Best Hospitals 2025
From major metropolitan centers to rural communities, hospitals in the West serve a broad range of patients through a diverse range of facilities. Money’s 2025 Best Hospitals in the West recognizes 25 elite medical institutions that stand out in safety, quality of care and patient satisfaction.
Using our unique price transparency analysis, Money scored each hospital based on its billing practices and cost estimates to shed light on how accurate its publicly listed prices truly are.
From our evaluation of more than 30,000 data points across 1,000 facilities for our national hospitals ranking, we isolated the data on western hospitals in order to determine the top tier institutions in the area.
|Rank
|Hospital
|Grade
|Physician Rating
|Federal Rating
|Patient Rating
|Price Transparency
|
#20
|
Eisenhower Medical Center
Rancho Mirage, CA
|B
|B+
|
|
|B+
|
#10
|
Intermountain Medical Center
Murray, UT
|B+
|B
|
|
|A
|
#18
|
UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Colorado Springs, CO
|B
|B
|
|
|B
|
#6
|
Mayo Clinic Hospital
Phoenix, AZ
|B+
|B+
|
|
|A
|
#15
|
Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
Santa Barbara, CA
|B
|B
|
|
|A
|
#23
|
Billings Clinic Hospital
Billings, MT
|B
|B
|
|
|A+
|
#5
|
UCSF Medical Center
San Francisco, CA
|B+
|A-
|
|
|A-
|
#8
|
Sidney Health Center
Sidney, MT
|B+
|A
|
|
|A+
|
#25
|
University of Washington Medical Center
Seattle, WA
|B
|B+
|
|
|A
|
#24
|
Adventist Health Howard Memorial
Willits, CA
|B
|B
|
|
|A-
|
#7
|
St. George Regional Hospital
St George, UT
|B+
|B
|
|
|A
|
#4
|
Holy Rosary Healthcare
Miles City, MT
|A-
|A
|
|
|A+
|
#2
|
Logan Health, Whitefish
Whitefish, MT
|A-
|A
|
|
|A+
|
#3
|
Rio Grande Hospital
Del Norte, CO
|A-
|A
|
|
|A
|
#12
|
University of Colorado Hospital
Aurora, CO
|B
|B
|
|
|B+
|
#13
|
St. Anthony Hospital
Pendleton, OR
|B
|A
|
|
|A
|
#11
|
Chandler Regional Medical Center
Chandler, AZ
|B
|B
|
|
|B
|
#17
|
UC Davis Medical Center
Sacramento, CA
|B
|B
|
|
|A-
|
#19
|
Glendale Adventist Medical Center
Glendale, CA
|B
|B
|
|
|B
|
#21
|
Scripps Green Hospital
La Jolla, CA
|B
|B
|
|
|B
|
#9
|
Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
La Jolla, CA
|B+
|B
|
|
|B
|
#22
|
AdventHealth Avista
Louisville, CO
|B
|B
|
|
|B+
|
#14
|
Keck Hospital of USC
Los Angeles, CA
|B
|B
|
|
|A-
|
#1
|
Sutter Lakeside Hospital
Lakeport, CA
|A-
|A
|
|
|A-
|
#16
|
St. Charles Medical Center, Bend
Bend, OR
|B
|B
|
|
|A