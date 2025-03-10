From major metropolitan centers to rural communities, hospitals in the West serve a broad range of patients through a diverse range of facilities. Money’s 2025 Best Hospitals in the West recognizes 25 elite medical institutions that stand out in safety, quality of care and patient satisfaction.

Using our unique price transparency analysis, Money scored each hospital based on its billing practices and cost estimates to shed light on how accurate its publicly listed prices truly are.

From our evaluation of more than 30,000 data points across 1,000 facilities for our national hospitals ranking, we isolated the data on western hospitals in order to determine the top tier institutions in the area.