Best Hospitals in the South

Access to top-tier health care is essential, especially in a region as vast and diverse as the South. In Money’s 2025 Best Hospitals for this part of the country, we spotlight the top 25 facilities that best deliver safe, high-quality care while maintaining a strong patient-first approach.
To help patients better prepare financially for a hospital stay, Money graded each facility based on how transparently it handles billing and pricing. This assessment, which isn’t weighted in our overall ranking, measures the likelihood that the final bill for your care at the hospital will not exceed the facility’s advance cost estimate.
This regional ranking is derived from Money’s rigorous national analysis of hospitals, which collected and scored over 30,000 data points on 1,000 facilities.
|Rank
|Hospital
|Grade
|Physician Rating
|Federal Rating
|Patient Rating
|Price Transparency
|
#23
|
Shenandoah Memorial Hospital
Woodstock, VA
|B
|A
|
|
|A
|
#12
|
The Outer Banks Hospital
Nags Head, NC
|B+
|A
|
|
|A
|
#11
|
Methodist Hospital
San Antonio, TX
|B+
|A
|
|
|B-
|
#10
|
Saint Francis Hospital
Tulsa, OK
|B+
|A
|
|
|A-
|
#13
|
Carilion Giles Community Hospital
Pearisburg, VA
|B+
|A
|
|
|B
|
#4
|
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Sarasota, FL
|A-
|A
|
|
|B
|
#20
|
HPI Community Hospital
Oklahoma City, OK
|B
|A-
|
|
|B
|
#6
|
UT Southwestern University Hospital
Dallas, TX
|B+
|A-
|
|
|A
|
#24
|
Adventhealth Orlando
Orlando, FL
|B
|A+
|
|
|B
|
#22
|
St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital
Greensboro, GA
|B
|A
|
|
|A-
|
#25
|
Inova Loudoun Hospital
Leesburg, VA
|B
|B
|
|
|A
|
#21
|
Baylor University Medical Center
Dallas, TX
|B
|B+
|
|
|A
|
#19
|
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Temple
Temple, TX
|B
|B
|
|
|A-
|
#3
|
Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Tulsa, OK
|A-
|A
|
|
|A
|
#14
|
Rex Hospital
Raleigh, NC
|B+
|B+
|
|
|A
|
#18
|
Lee Memorial Hospital
Fort Myers, FL
|B
|B+
|
|
|B
|
#17
|
Methodist Hospitals Of Memphis
Memphis, TN
|B
|A
|
|
|A-
|
#7
|
Johns Hopkins Hospital
Baltimore, MD
|B+
|A-
|
|
|A+
|
#5
|
Grant Memorial Hospital
Petersburg, WV
|A-
|A
|
|
|A
|
#16
|
UF Health Shands Hospital
Gainesville, FL
|B
|A-
|
|
|A
|
#9
|
St. David's Medical Center
Austin, TX
|B+
|A-
|
|
|C+
|
#1
|
Inova Fairfax Hospital
Falls Church, VA
|A
|A
|
|
|A
|
#15
|
St. Joseph's Hospital
Tampa, FL
|B+
|A-
|
|
|B+
|
#8
|
Mayo Clinic
Jacksonville, FL
|B+
|B+
|
|
|A
|
#2
|
Duke University Hospital
Durham, NC
|A
|A-
|
|
|A