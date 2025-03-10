Best Hospitals in the South

Best Hospitals 2025

    Access to top-tier health care is essential, especially in a region as vast and diverse as the South. In Money’s 2025 Best Hospitals for this part of the country, we spotlight the top 25 facilities that best deliver safe, high-quality care while maintaining a strong patient-first approach.

    To help patients better prepare financially for a hospital stay, Money graded each facility based on how transparently it handles billing and pricing. This assessment, which isn’t weighted in our overall ranking, measures the likelihood that the final bill for your care at the hospital will not exceed the facility’s advance cost estimate.

    This regional ranking is derived from Money’s rigorous national analysis of hospitals, which collected and scored over 30,000 data points on 1,000 facilities.

    By: Adam Hardy
    Adam Hardy, expert in Personal finance, student loans, credit, job market, low-income finances, and Lead data journalist at Money
    Adam Hardy
    Lead data journalist | Joined October 2021
    Adam Hardy is a lead data journalist at Money, where he frequently reports on financial barriers that affect low-income Americans. Adam’s work has also appeared in Business Insider, Forbes, Nasdaq, The Penny Hoarder, Yahoo! Finance and many other outlets.
    See full bio
    Editor: Paul Reynolds
    Paul Reynolds, expert in Areas of expertise: insurance, credit cards, telecom services and billing, and Senior Editor, Special Projects at Money
    Paul Reynolds
    Senior Editor, Special Projects | Joined April 2020
    Paul Reynolds is the Special Projects Editor at Money.com, with responsibilities that have included launching franchises in best autos and best airlines. Prior to his current role, he joined Money in 2020 as its insurance editor, overseeing life and auto insurance content as well as the site’s coverage of policies for pets, autos, businesses, travel and more.
    See full bio
    Published: Mar 10, 2025
    March 6, 2025 | Read the full methodology here.

    Best Hospitals in the South

    state
    Slide Table to Compare
    Rank
    		Hospital
    		Grade
    		Physician Rating
    		Federal Rating
    		Patient Rating
    		Price Transparency
    #23

    Shenandoah Memorial Hospital

    Woodstock, VA

    		 B A
    		A
    #12

    The Outer Banks Hospital

    Nags Head, NC

    		 B+ A
    		A
    #11

    Methodist Hospital

    San Antonio, TX

    		 B+ A
    		B-
    #10

    Saint Francis Hospital

    Tulsa, OK

    		 B+ A
    		A-
    #13

    Carilion Giles Community Hospital

    Pearisburg, VA

    		 B+ A
    		B
    #4

    Sarasota Memorial Hospital

    Sarasota, FL

    		 A- A
    		B
    #20

    HPI Community Hospital

    Oklahoma City, OK

    		 B A-
    		B
    #6

    UT Southwestern University Hospital

    Dallas, TX

    		 B+ A-
    		A
    #24

    Adventhealth Orlando

    Orlando, FL

    		 B A+
    		B
    #22

    St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital

    Greensboro, GA

    		 B A
    		A-
    #25

    Inova Loudoun Hospital

    Leesburg, VA

    		 B B
    		A
    #21

    Baylor University Medical Center

    Dallas, TX

    		 B B+
    		A
    #19

    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Temple

    Temple, TX

    		 B B
    		A-
    #3

    Oklahoma Surgical Hospital

    Tulsa, OK

    		 A- A
    		A
    #14

    Rex Hospital

    Raleigh, NC

    		 B+ B+
    		A
    #18

    Lee Memorial Hospital

    Fort Myers, FL

    		 B B+
    		B
    #17

    Methodist Hospitals Of Memphis

    Memphis, TN

    		 B A
    		A-
    #7

    Johns Hopkins Hospital

    Baltimore, MD

    		 B+ A-
    		A+
    #5

    Grant Memorial Hospital

    Petersburg, WV

    		 A- A
    		A
    #16

    UF Health Shands Hospital

    Gainesville, FL

    		 B A-
    		A
    #9

    St. David's Medical Center

    Austin, TX

    		 B+ A-
    		C+
    #1

    Inova Fairfax Hospital

    Falls Church, VA

    		 A A
    		A
    #15

    St. Joseph's Hospital

    Tampa, FL

    		 B+ A-
    		B+
    #8

    Mayo Clinic

    Jacksonville, FL

    		 B+ B+
    		A
    #2

    Duke University Hospital

    Durham, NC

    		 A A-
    		A
