Best Hospitals in the South

Access to top-tier health care is essential, especially in a region as vast and diverse as the South. In Money’s 2025 Best Hospitals for this part of the country, we spotlight the top 25 facilities that best deliver safe, high-quality care while maintaining a strong patient-first approach.

To help patients better prepare financially for a hospital stay, Money graded each facility based on how transparently it handles billing and pricing. This assessment, which isn’t weighted in our overall ranking, measures the likelihood that the final bill for your care at the hospital will not exceed the facility’s advance cost estimate.

This regional ranking is derived from Money’s rigorous national analysis of hospitals, which collected and scored over 30,000 data points on 1,000 facilities.