You've Probably Never Heard of the Best Job in America Right Now

Interested in an up-and-coming job that pays six figures and lets you work from home? You'd better brush up on your computer skills.

Job site Glassdoor released its list of the 50 Best Jobs for 2022 on Wednesday based on earning potential, the number of job openings and overall job satisfaction. Almost half of the roles on the full list are concentrated in the tech industry, including nearly all of the jobs in the top 10.

The No. 1 pick? Enterprise architect — a fancy title for someone who oversees a company’s information technology (IT) systems.

According to Glassdoor, an enterprise architect is responsible for making sure a firm’s IT systems are running smoothly, from maintaining the correct data procedures to designing new processes to shoring up data security. Glassdoor pegs the salary range for this role between $109,000 and $209,000 per year, with a bachelor’s degree and at least two years of experience in IT required.

As of December, there were more than 14,000 openings for enterprise architects in the U.S. The role has a satisfaction rating of 4.1 out of 5, according to Glassdoor.

The top 10 jobs for 2022

Here are Glassdoor’s top 10 jobs for this year and the median base annual salary for each:

Enterprise architect: $144,997 Full stack engineer: $101,794 Data scientist: $120,000 Dev ops engineer: $120,095 Strategy manager: $140,000 Machine learning engineer: $130,489 Data engineer: $113,960 Software engineer: $116,638 Java developer: $107,099 Product manager: $125,317

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Open more doors with a Resume Builder. Your resume is one of your most important career tools. TopResume carefully crafts your career story to target the job that you want to land. Click below to get started. Get Started

How the pandemic has shaped this year’s hot jobs

The Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down as workers continue to quit their jobs at record rates in search of better perks, better pay and better work-life balance. According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.3 million people quit their jobs in December — slightly less than the previous month but still significantly higher than pre-pandemic quit levels.

At the same time, the total number of job openings in the United States held relatively steady at 10.9 million. Those two statistics point to an important conclusion: There are significantly more job openings now than there are workers who want to fill them. As a result, workers have more leverage than ever as companies bulk up salaries, benefits and other perks to attract and retain their employees.

Unsurprisingly, many job seekers are gravitating towards opportunities that offer the option of remote work. Glassdoor found that employee reviews containing the word “hybrid” soared 626% over the previous year. Other data supports that trend: According to one recent projection, one in four high paying jobs will be remote by the end of this year.

A few new jobs also made their way onto the list this year, including psychiatrist (No. 22) and psychologist (No. 34). Glassdoor cites the “ongoing pandemic that has disrupted the workplace, leading many workers to experience burnout” as the reason for their debut.

Newsletter Money Classic To celebrate our 50th anniversary, we've combed through decades of our print magazines to find hidden gems, fascinating stories and vintage personal finance tips that have withstood the test of time. Dive into the archives with us. Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign Up Newsletter Subscribe successful! You will now receive Money's newsletter at Reply anytime to let us know how we can improve. Enjoy! Make sure we land in your inbox, not your spam folder. We just sent you a welcome email. Sometimes email clients send our first email to a spam or promotions folder. If you don't see us in your inbox, check these folders, then drag and drop the welcome email into your inbox.

More from Money:

The Top 10 Companies for Remote Jobs in 2022

A Quarter of High-Paying Jobs Will Be Remote by the End of 2022

Hiring Is Spiking in These 5 Industries, Despite a Weak Jobs Report