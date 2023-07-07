7 Best Resume Writing Services of 2023

Trying to land your dream job is one of life's biggest challenges. Actually, looking for any new job is stressful, particularly if you continue to rack up a lot of rejections. What should you do if you find yourself in that predicament? If you're putting yourself out there but not getting many interviews, it might be time to get some help revamping your resume from a professional resume writing service. Professional resume writers know how to write a resume that gets noticed.

Nowadays, your resume must make it past automated scanners — also known as applicant tracking systems — before it’s ever seen by a recruiter, hiring manager or other person in a position to advance your candidacy. These scanners are programmed to search for keywords, qualifications, years of experience and more in your resume. Resume writing services understand how to present your resume so that it passes automatic review and gets seen by recruiters.

There are many resume writing services to choose from. You want to be sure you're engaging with a company that can get you real results. This guide reviews some of the top companies out there in detail. Read on for advice on how to choose the best resume writing service for your needs.

Our Top Picks for Best Resume Writing Service

Best Resume Writing Service Reviews

Best for One-Page Resumes: TopResume Our Partner Get Started

Pros Affordable resume-only package

Large network of writers with specialized experience in 65 industries

60-day interview guarantee Cons Talking to a writer by phone costs extra

Short revision period

Why we chose it: TopResume offers competitively-priced packages for resumes, cover letters and LinkedIn profiles written by recruiters, hiring managers, career coaches and other professionals. TopResume's extensive network of 1,500 writers makes it possible for the firm to assign you one with experience in your field. The company’s two most expensive plans come with a 60-day interview guarantee.

TopResume thoroughly vets its writers, only hiring 2% of applicants. But according to the company, its large network professional resume writers have specialized experience in 65 industries. After you purchase a resume writing package, TopResume will match you with a writer. You'll then be able to communicate with him or her by using the site's secure dashboard. It costs an additional fee if you'd prefer to talk to your writer by phone.

TopResume offers three plans for you to choose from:

Starter : $149. Includes one professionally written resume.

: $149. Includes one professionally written resume. Premium : $219. Includes resume, cover letter and 60-day interview guarantee.

: $219. Includes resume, cover letter and 60-day interview guarantee. Ultimate: $349. Includes resume, cover letter, LinkedIn profile rewrite and 60-day interview guarantee.

All plans offer a seven to ten-day turnaround time, unless you pay extra for expedited service. You can request up to two revisions in the week after receiving your first draft for free. Within 60 days, if you don't get at least double the number of interviews using your new resume as you did before, TopResume will rewrite it one additional time for free.

Lowest Price Revisions Platform Highlight Cover Letter Included $149 2 revisions in 1 week Secure dashboard for writer-client communication With Premium and Ultimate packages

Best for Experienced Resume Writers: Let's Eat, Grandma Get Started

Pros Writers that go through rigorous testing and training

Four packages plus add-on services available

Highly customized resumes Cons Expensive packages

Limited revisions with most plans

Why we chose it: Most of Let's Eat, Grandma's resume writers have five to ten years of writing experience. They have to pass a technical writing test, then go through a four-week onboarding process. They also receive ongoing support and guidance as they work on crafting resumes.

Let's Eat, Grandma creates customized resumes to help you stand out in the applicant pool. You'll fill out a questionnaire and have a 30-minute phone consultation with your writer so they understand your goals and experience. You can communicate with your writer by email anytime during the writing process. You'll also need to submit two job postings you're interested in so your writer can customize your resume for the types of positions you'll be applying for. This kind of attention to detail — adjusting your resume per the needs of each position you apply for — increases your chances of getting an interview. It’s a good habit to get into once you have your standard resume down pat.

Turnaround time for a first draft from Let’s Eat, Grandma is generally about ten days, and after receiving the draft, you'll have one week to request two free revisions.

Let's Eat, Grandma offers four resume writing packages:

Starter : $439. Includes one professionally written resume.

: $439. Includes one professionally written resume. Accelerated : $549. Includes one resume, one cover letter and a digital guide to cold calls and thank you notes.

: $549. Includes one resume, one cover letter and a digital guide to cold calls and thank you notes. Premium : $689. Includes one resume, one cover letter, the digital guide and a LinkedIn profile rewrite.

: $689. Includes one resume, one cover letter, the digital guide and a LinkedIn profile rewrite. Executive Concierge: $1,899. Includes everything in Premium plus extra consult time with your writer, ten days of unlimited revisions and more.

There are also add-on services that can be added to any package, like an additional version of your resume or cover letter, a LinkedIn profile rewrite and access to the platform's most experienced writers. Because many employers use an automated applicant tracking system (ATS) to filter through resumes, all Let's Eat, Grandma resumes are written using keywords that are designed to get you noticed in ATS systems.

Lowest Price Revisions Platform Highlight Cover Letter Included $439 2 revisions in 7 days for most plans Browse writer profiles With Accelerated, Premium and Executive Concierge packages

Best for Money-Back Guarantee: ResumeGo Get Started

Pros Unlimited revisions

14-day revision period

Money-back guarantee Cons Expensive packages

Only 2 plans available

Why we chose it: Unlike many other resume writing services, ResumeGo offers a money-back guarantee for any reason, with no questions asked. If you change your mind about using the service before receiving your first draft, ResumeGo will refund you 100% of the purchase price, and after receiving the draft, you have 14 days from the date of purchase to request a 50% refund if you're not fully satisfied.

ResumeGo uses a team of human resources specialists, career coaches and professional recruiters to create resumes that get noticed. To use the service, you'll fill out a form outlining your experience and goals. Within 24 hours, you'll be assigned a writer and can choose to have a consultation by phone, video conference, Messenger or any other method you're comfortable with. After receiving the first draft of your new resume in one to two weeks, you'll have two weeks to request unlimited revisions.

ResumeGo offers a free 15-minute consultation before you commit. If you decide to hire a writer, there are two packages to choose from:

Professional : $360. Includes one professionally written resume. Add-ons available for a cover letter ($40), LinkedIn profile rewrite ($80) and a thank you letter ($40).

: $360. Includes one professionally written resume. Add-ons available for a cover letter ($40), LinkedIn profile rewrite ($80) and a thank you letter ($40). Executive: $600. For experienced C-suite executives. Includes resume, cover letter, LinkedIn profile rewrite and a thank you letter.

All resumes are industry-specific and keyword optimized to pass through ATS software.

Lowest Price Revisions Platform Highlight Cover Letter Included $360 Unlimited in 14 days Free resume templates and resume checker Included with Executive. Can be added to Professional for $40.

Best for ATS Optimization: ZipJob Get Started

Pros Affordable starter package

Optimized for ATS software

60-day interview guarantee Cons Talking to writer by phone costs extra

No turnaround time indicated

Why we chose it: All ZipJob writers are trained in keyword-optimization techniques that help your resume make it through ATS software so that it gets seen by recruiters. After your writer completes your resume, they'll scan it using the same ATS software used by many top employers.

ZipJob has writers specializing in over 65 industries, so it can match you with someone who is well-versed in your field. All writers have passed a strict quality assurance test and received training from ZipJob on how to write stand-out resumes.

There are threeZipJob plans to choose from:

Launch : Includes one professionally written resume.

: Includes one professionally written resume. Fast Track : Includes one resume, one cover letter and a 60-day interview guarantee.

: Includes one resume, one cover letter and a 60-day interview guarantee. Premium: Includes one resume, one cover letter and a LinkedIn profile rewrite, along with a 60-day interview guarantee and expedited delivery.

Once you purchase a plan, you'll complete a questionnaire and consult with your coach. Consults are done via messaging unless you pay extra to talk by phone. With the Launch and Fast Track packages, you'll receive your first draft within seven days. The turnaround time for the Premium package is three business days. After getting your first draft, you can receive up to two free revisions. ZipJob's 60-day interview guarantee states that with a ZipJob resume, you'll get twice as many interviews within 60 days. If you don't, you can send over a few postings for jobs you've applied to, and a senior writer will rewrite your resume for free.

Lowest Price Revisions Platform Highlight Cover Letter Included $139 2 ATS scanning, direct writer messaging Included with Fast Track and Premium

Best for Comprehensive Career Coaching Services: The Muse Get Started

Pros Wide array of services offered by career coaches

3 price points available

Choose your own coach and book directly Cons Limited revisions with most plans

Limited refund policy

Why we chose it: If you're looking for help with more than just your resume, The Muse offers a wide range of career coaching services. You can book coaching sessions to help write your resume or cover letter, update your LinkedIn account, practice interview questions, create a job search strategy, prepare for a new leadership role and more.

The Muse offers comprehensive career services, including resume reviews. You can browse the career coaches available and choose one who you believe will be a good match based on experience, services offered, specializations and reviews from past clients. There are three tiers of coaches: Mentor, Coach and Master Coach. Each has a different amount of experience and you’ll pay more for more senior coaches.

Mentor : $139. Includes a 30-minute phone or Skype consult and one resume revision.

: $139. Includes a 30-minute phone or Skype consult and one resume revision. Coach : $259. Includes a 45-minute phone or Skype consult and two revisions.

: $259. Includes a 45-minute phone or Skype consult and two revisions. Master Coach: $549. Includes a 60-minute phone or Skype consult and unlimited revisions.

Once you book with a coach, they'll reach out to schedule a consult by the next business day. Most resume rewrites are completed in one to two weeks. Unless there are errors in the final draft of your resume, you can only receive a partial refund if you're not satisfied with the service. If you change your mind after the initial call, you're entitled to an 80% refund. If you're not happy with the first draft of your resume and don't want to proceed, The Muse will refund you 50% of the purchase price.

Lowest Price Revisions Platform Highlight Cover Letter Included $139 Varies by plan Browse coaches to find the best one for you Available as a separate service

Best for Fastest Delivery Time: Monster.com Get Started

Pros 2 to 5-day turnaround

Affordable resume-only package

All writers receive professional development training Cons Limited information on website about writers and process

Only 1 revision

No refunds

Why we chose it: Monster.com offers a standard delivery time of five days with Basic and Deluxe plans. The Premier package comes with a two-day turnaround time.

Monster.com is best known for its job boards, but the company also offers a resume-writing service. The website contains limited information about its writers but does specify that all writers receive specialized training and that many have experience in human resources and recruiting.

There are three plans available:

Basic : $149. Includes one professionally written resume.

: $149. Includes one professionally written resume. Deluxe : $197. Includes one resume and cover letter.

: $197. Includes one resume and cover letter. Premier: $349. Includes resume, cover letter and LinkedIn profile rewrite; expedited delivery.

All resumes are ATS-optimized and written by experts familiar with your industry. Monster.com's 60-day 100% satisfaction guarantee entitles you to one free revision within 60 days if you aren't satisfied for any reason. Monster.com doesn't offer refunds for its resume-writing services for any reason.

Lowest Price Revisions Platform Highlight Cover Letter Included $149 1 Salary tools, and job board With Deluxe and Premier plans

Best for Low Cost: Resume Companion Get Started

Pros Low-cost 14-day trial

Unlimited resumes

Builds a resume in minutes

Free downloadable templates Cons No professional writing services offered

Confusing website

Why we chose it: If you're looking for a low-cost way to polish an existing resume or create one from scratch, Resume Companion offers affordable options. You can get full access with a 14-day trial for $2.95 or pay $95.40 for a full year. If you'd prefer to DIY your resume, you can download Resume Companion's templates for free.

Resume Companion is a different type of service than the others we’ve recommended. Rather than working one-on-one with a resume writer, you'll enter your information into a resume builder to create your own professional-looking resume. You can generate a new resume in under 15 minutes, so this service is great if you're crunched for time or on a tight budget. It also includes a cover letter builder.

We should add a word of caution if you’re interested in this service. The Resume Companion website can be misleading because it lets you go through all the steps of building your resume before telling you that you'll need to pay to download it. And it markets the Monthly Access plan as costing $7.95 per month, but it actually costs $23.95 per month unless you pay the annual price of $95.40 upfront.

Lowest Price Revisions Platform Highlight Cover Letter Included $95.40/year N/A Easy-to-use DIY resume builder with free templates Cover letter generator included

Other companies we considered

The resume writing services reviewed above are the best of the best, but there are many other services out there for you to consider. Read on to learn about some of the other professional resume services available.

Pros Unlimited revisions

Unlimited phone calls with writer

24-hour expedited delivery available for additional fee Cons Only 1 package available

Higher-than-average price for resume only

Small network of writers

Resume Writing Service offers useful features like unlimited revisions and unlimited phone calls with your assigned writer. It didn't make the cut as one of the best resume writing services because there is only one plan available, which starts at $270 for a resume only. It also features a small network of writers, with only about 20 available, so you're less likely to find one with experience in your industry.

Pros Unlimited revisions

12 plans to choose from

5-day turnaround Cons Small network of writers

Typos and grammatical errors on website

Craft Resume offers 12 different plans, which all include unlimited revisions, delivery in five days and a 60-day interview guarantee. It didn't make the list of best resume writing services because it has a small network of only ten writers, and the website contains typos and grammatical errors, which is not a great sign that the company will deliver flawless work.

Resume Writing Service Guide

This guide provides a brief overview to help you choose the resume writing service that's the best fit for your professional needs.

Main things to know before choosing a resume writing service

Many companies offer resume writing services, so exploring your options is important. Some companies are dedicated solely to resume writing, while others provide other career advancement services as well. You can find resume writing offered by multi-service career coaches and on some of the best job search sites.

If your work history is pretty straightforward or you're looking for an entry-level job, you may only need a little bit of help with naturally placing powerful keywords in your resume and formatting it so that it's clean and inviting. On the other hand, you might need a more experienced writer if you have many years of experience to summarize briefly, gaps in your employment history or you're making a significant career change.

What is the average cost of resume writing service?

The cost of having your resume professionally written varies by service and package, but many companies offer a starter package for around $140. With most services, you can pay a higher fee for additional help with writing a cover letter or updating your LinkedIn profile. Some companies also offer expedited service or the opportunity to work with a more experienced writer for an extra cost. It's important to remember that writing a good resume takes unique skills and a reservoir of professional experience to draw upon. As is true in many industries, you get what you pay for. So if you have the means, considering companies that charge a little more for their services is worthwhile.

If you’re on a tight budget, you can consider using a resume builder that uses the information you input to create a polished-looking resume. You won't get a full professional rewrite, but the best resume builders will reformat your resume so it's visually appealing and easy to read, while also suggesting keywords and language that will get your resume noticed.

How does resume writing service work?

When you use a resume writing service, you'll usually work one-on-one with a professional writer who will get to know your experience and goals through questionnaires and direct communication. The writer will take that information, along with an existing copy of your resume if you have one, and use it to create a resume optimized for ATS software and designed to stand out to recruiters.

What is the process of resume writing services?

The resume writing process varies a bit by company. Most often, you'll purchase a plan and then be matched with a writer. You'll usually fill out a questionnaire so the company can find a writer that understands your industry and has the right experience. Some companies let you browse writers and read about their experience so you can choose the one that you believe will be the best fit. Once you're matched with a writer, you'll be able to communicate with them through messaging, email, phone or video call.

Once your writer completes a first draft of your resume, you'll usually have the opportunity to give them some input. Most services include at least one revision, so if the first draft needs some tweaking, your writer will take your feedback and use it to rewrite your resume so that it better meets your needs.

Resume Writing Service FAQs Is it secure to use resume writing services? chevron-down chevron-up All reputable resume writing services keep your personal information secure. Before hiring a resume writer, it's always a good idea to read the company's terms of use and privacy policy. These documents will explain exactly how your information will be handled and can give you peace of mind that your resume and personal information are secure. How does the warranty work for resume writing services? chevron-down chevron-up Not all resume writing services provide a warranty. Those that do usually offer to rewrite your resume for free rather than return your money. The most commonly offered warranty is the 60-day interview guarantee that generally provides you with one free rewrite if you're not getting more interviews within 60 days of using your new resume. How long do I have to wait with a resume writing service? chevron-down chevron-up The waiting time varies by company and package, but on average, it takes about a week to get a first draft of your professionally written resume. Completing revisions could take another week or two. Many companies offer expedited services for an additional fee, and you could be able to get your first draft within a day or two. Is it better to use resume writing services than write your own? chevron-down chevron-up If your resume is getting you the interviews you want, there's no need to have it professionally rewritten. But if you're not landing those interviews, using a resume writing service might make all the difference. Professional resume writers know how to present your experience so that your resume makes it through ATS software and gets seen by recruiters. They know what keywords to use, what formats are preferred and how to account for gaps in employment or frequent job changes. What is the difference between a resume and a cover letter? chevron-down chevron-up A resume is a list of your educational and professional experience. A cover letter complements your resume by conveying why you're the best fit for the position you're applying to. The cover letter is more conversational than the resume, and you can use it to highlight or explain portions of your resume.

How We Found the Best Resume Writing Service

When searching for the best resume writing service, we reviewed many companies and considered a number of factors:

Cost: Although cost shouldn't be your only consideration, a resume writing service must fit your budget. We looked for companies that offer the best value for the cost.

Turnaround time: If you're actively searching for a job, you might not have a long time to wait around for a new resume. On the other hand, companies that offer a 24-hour turnaround time may not have enough time to create the perfect resume for you. We looked for companies that provide reasonable delivery times of a few days to a week or two.

Revisions: Multiple rounds of revisions are one of the best ways to ensure that the final draft of your resume is exactly how you want it.

Network of writers: Although having more writers doesn't necessarily mean that the writers are of higher quality, having more than a handful of writers available increases the chances that there's one with experience in your industry who knows how to make your resume stand out in a crowded field.

Summary of the Best Resume Writing Service of 2023