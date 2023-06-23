Best Internet Bundle Deals

Bundle internet deals allow you to save on home telecom services by bundling your high-speed internet service with one or both of cable television and home phone service. By consolidating services with a single company, these deals can save time and money without sacrificing the breadth or quality of your service. But they can also discourage you from shopping around for the best of each service at the most favorable price, which a bundle will not always deliver.

Here we identify companies that we judge offer the best best bundled internet deals, based on factors including availability, pricing, and customer service reviews.

Our Top Picks for the Best Bundle Internet Deals

Verizon - Best Overall

Xfinity - Best Customer Support

Cox - Best Customization

AT&T - Best Internet and TV Bundle

Optimum - Best Price

CenturyLink - Best for Rural Areas

Best Overall: Verizon

Pros High-speed fiber optic internet

Guaranteed prices for 10 years Cons Only available in select states in the New England area

Price goes up significantly if you don't have Verizon cell phone service

Why we chose it: Verizon has the best TV and internet bundle deals because it offers unusually fast internet, at least in select areas, also with perks including a free Amazon Echo device and a discount on a soundbar for your set .It also guarantees your rate for 10 years without need to sign a contract.

Verizon’s internet high speeds (of up to 1 Gbps, which is fast, although not the fastest available) are thanks to the company’s extensive (but not yet universal) fiber-optic technology.

However, because the company is also a cell-phone provider, its best discounts by far are if you also use Verizon as your mobile provider. Also, Verizon's internet, TV and landline-phone bundles (which start at $105 per month) are available only in this short list of states:

Delaware

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Virginia

Washington, D.C.

The company offers mix-and-match packages. These include, in many but not all areas, fiber-optic service with speeds of 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps or 1 Gbps, along with various TV options and home phone service. Some deals, though, are only valid if you bundle with a Verizon 5G cell phone plan and designate your bill to autopay.

Internet service lacks the data caps that some companies impose. Perks (and of course prices) vary by the internet speed you choose. The 1-gigabyte plan allows you to choose from the following signing incentives:

Streaming: A six-month Disney+ subscription and 2TB of Verizon Cloud storage

A six-month Disney+ subscription and 2TB of Verizon Cloud storage Gaming: A MoCA internet adapter and a $50 Xbox eGift Card

A MoCA internet adapter and a $50 Xbox eGift Card Complete: Everything in Streaming and Gaming, plus a router and three Wi-Fi extenders for free

The TV plans include up to 425 channels and a set-top box. You can watch your favorite shows live or stream them on mobile devices. You'll also get a gift card upon signup, in an amount that depends on your TV plan.

Verizon’s Fios Home Phone has all the features of a standard home phone with the bonus of making international calls to any country. With voicemail and call forwarding, you can stay connected to family and friends no matter where they are.

Internet customers across a variety of review sites are generally very positive about Verizon's customer service. Customers often highlight the company’s capable technical support team.

Best Customer Support: XFinity

Pros Super fast internet speeds up to 1.2Gbps

Ability to cancel phone plan at anytime Cons Prices will hike up substantially after your first year

There is a data cap that can be expensive if you go over

Why we chose it: While it’s sometimes outscored in some regions by other providers, Xfinity consistently scores high in customer service surveys.

The company also offers an unusually high download speeds up to 1.2Gbps, albeit not in every area that it serves. That’s a plus for those who stream and play games.

Xfinity's internet, TV and phone bundles start at $95 per month and are available in nearly every state in the U.S. Packages include internet speeds of 400 Mbps, 800 Mbps and up to 1.2 Gbps.

Xfinity has an optional 1-year contract for internet and TV plans. Opting for a contract may earn you a better rate but if you ever want to cancel the phone service, you might face a cancellation fee.

With the X1 TV Box, you can watch the best live TV streaming services in HD, access On Demand and stream your favorite apps.As with some other providers, you'll also get a Peacock Premium subscription – for two years, provided you’re paying for the highest (often 1.2 gig) speed.

Xfinity rated high on the 2020-2021 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Telecommunications Study, which found Xfinity to be one of the most reliable internet service providers. J.D. Power also ranked Xfinity among the best in their 2021 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study, which measures vital factors that affect customers' satisfaction with their internet service provider.

Best Customization: Cox

Pros More internet speed options than many providers

Select 3-year price guarantees without contract on some plans Cons Lags in customer satisfaction

Data cap of 1TB per month

Why we chose it: Cox offers a lot of flexibility, in both its internet speeds and TV packages, along with Cox offers competitive prices. It’s also available in more states than some of our picks.

Cox will automatically enroll new customers in Panoramic Wifi, a combined modem and router that costs $14 a month – which might be less than other carriers charge to rent this gear.

Cox's internet, TV and phone bundles start at $125.99 per month and are available in the following states:

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

Virginia

Packages include internet at 100 Mbps, 250 Mbps, 500 Mbps or 1 Gbps. TV packages vary depending on your wants, including options for local channels, basic cable TV and premium channels. You can also add a digital home phone line. Some plans, including its budget StraightUp internet p;an, come with a guaranteed price for 3 years.

Cox offers channel customization. With Cox Contour HD Box or CableCARD, you can choose an array of the channels you want. When you sign up for Cox's service, your name is automatically added to the phone book and you can customize how you'd like it to be listed. International calling is $2.99 extra per month. You can also keep your same number if you switch from a different provider.

However, Cox has one of the worst track records for customer satisfaction among the major providers. The company ranks below average in every region it serves in JD Power U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study, which measures vital factors that affect customers' satisfaction with their internet service provider.

Also, where many competitors do not limit how much data you can stream, Cox imposes a 1 TB limit per month on its plans. That will suffice for most households, but if it doesn’t it costs a whopping $50 per month to upgrade to unlimited data.

Best Internet and TV Bundle: AT&T

Pros Widely available fiber optic network, for high internet speeds

Price stays the same even after the first year Cons High installation fees ($99)

Why we chose it: AT&T is one of the largest providers of high-speed internet in the country, and among the fastest too – thanks to an extensive network of fiber-optic technology.

AT&T's internet and TV bundles start at $124.99 per month and are available in the following states – a longer list than many of our picks:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Wisconsin

Packages include DirecTV Stream Entertainment at 300 Mbps, DirecTV Stream Choice at 300 Mbps and DirecTV Stream Choice at 1 Gbps.

Perhaps the best part about AT&T is its award-winning On Demand service. With over 45,000 videos On Demand, it's easy to find something to watch. It also has 20 hours of DVR storage, so you can record your favorite shows to watch later. AT&T's premium channels give you access to some of the best television programs on HBO, Cinemax and more.

The company ranks very high in every region it serves in JD Power U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study, which measures vital factors that affect customers' satisfaction with their internet service provider. It has also ranked well in the ACSI Telecommunications Study for internet service providers.

Pros Very low prices for basic packages

Two-year price lock Cons Slow upload speeds without fiber

Available in only 5 states

Why we chose it: Optimum’s prices are so affordable that even purchasing them individually could save you more than bundling from many other companies.

Optimum has an internet and cable TV package that comes at a budget-friendly price – starting at $40 per month. Service is available in only the following states:

Connecticut

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Packages include internet at 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps with options that run from basic TV or standard cable up to premier TV.

After signing up with Optimum as a new customer, you should qualify for a prepaid Visa card with an amount that will depend on your plan. With your subscription, you also get a free Showtime streaming app.

Optimum offers a two-year price lock, so you won't have to worry about any price hikes for at least two years. With the Affordable Connectivity Program, the company joins many others in offering free high-speed internet and a one-year service protection plan for those that fall below the federal poverty line or receive government assistance.

As far as customer service, Optimum took the top spot for customer satisfaction and call center satisfaction in the 2022 American Consumer Satisfaction Index.

Best for Rural Areas: CenturyLink

Pros High internet speeds of up to 940 Mbps available in rural areas

Unlimited data Cons Fiber internet service is not available in all areas

Why we chose it: If you live in a rural area, CenturyLink offers unusually high internet speeds in places where slow service is the norm. Download speeds are as fast as 940 Mbps, according to CenturyLink, which should allow you to stream high-quality content to up to eight devices. The company is one of the few providers, especially rural ones, that offer fiber-optic connections, though not to all customers.

CenturyLink's internet and phone bundles start at $90 per month and are available in the following states:

Arizona

Colorado

Florida

Idaho

Iowa

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Dakota

Oregon

South Dakota

Utah

Washington

Wyoming

Along with having some of the lowest prices, CenturyLink offers free installation and a free modem with a fiber plan. However, you may need to sign a two-year contract to get these perks.

Other companies we considered

There are many internet service providers offering great bundle deals. Here are a few other companies worth mentioning.

Starting at $119.99 per month, you can get Frontier Internet and Dish TV with access to more than 190 channels. These prices are available with a two-year contract and a credit check.

Pros Claims reliable coverage in rural areas

Promise select fiber-optic service with affordable rates Cons Customer satisfaction scores have slid recently

Faces a lawsuit from the FTC for misrepresenting their network speeds

Xtream offers phone, internet and TV bundles that start at $139.99. They claim to offer internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps and packages of 170 or more TV channels.

Pros Widely-available 1-gigabit internet

Equipment is shipped with your internet service Cons Known to hike prices at random

Imposes data caps

Viasat, the world’s fastest-growing internet provider, has partnered with Dish TV to bring bundled internet services to its subscribers. This partnership allows Viasat to use Dish TV’s infrastructure and installation teams to get their subscribers connected to high-speed internet quickly and efficiently.

Pros Claims fast service, for a satellite provider Cons Significant price hikes after first year

Pros Budget package with local stations plus 15 other channels you choose Cons Average or below in customer satisfaction

Spectrum has some pluses, including one of the better budget TV packages and decently fast internet. (The Ookla Speedtest found Spectrum to be the fastest internet for download speed in 2022.)

Spectrum’s Pick 15 allows you to get all local channels, including the likes of CSPAN, along with some sports channels and 15 channels you choose from among many common names, from the major news channels to Discovery. Pricing depends on where you live but it is low, and competitive with those of online streaming services such as Sling TV and YouTubeTV.

The company is, however, mediocre in satisfying customers, according to the JD Power U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study, in which it ranked no better than about average in all the areas it serves.

Best Internet Bundle Deal Guide

Bundled internet deals are some of the most popular ways to get internet service in the U.S. Often offered by the best internet providers, these bundles can save you money if you subscribe to both live TV and internet services, and if you are still holding on to a landline phone.

The key is to figure out which internet bundle deal is best for your needs and wants. However, in many areas there is still only a single internet provider available. That means the process of deciding on a bundle can involve comparing the cost of a TV and internet bundle from your internet provider (and perhaps adding landline or cell phone service, too) to the prices available if you take only internet service and get your other services elsewhere. Those other options include live TV streaming services such as Sling TV and YouTube TV.

This guide will help you understand your choices and decide about what suits you best.

What is an internet bundle?

An internet bundle is a package of internet service combined under one provider with phone and TV services. Bundling these services together can give you more significant savings on your monthly bill. There are various types of bundles you can choose from, depending on what you need. Some bundles include only broadband internet and TV, while others offer TV, phone service and high-speed internet access.

With an internet bundle, you'll have no problem staying connected with your family and friends or keeping up with your favorite TV shows and online streaming services.

How do internet bundles work?

Internet bundles are an excellent way for households and small businesses to save money on internet, TV and phone services. You'll get a discount on each service by purchasing it in a bundle instead of buying each individually. With one monthly bill, you can get the best of all worlds.

How to pick an internet service, cable TV service and phone bundle

When looking for the best bundle deal, start by asking yourself these four key questions:

What internet speed do I need?

What TV channels do I want?

How important to me is having a landline home phone?

Will a data cap be a problem for me?

Then, consider the importance of each feature below.

Internet connection and speed

Two main factors determine the speed of your internet connection. The first is the type of connection provided by your internet service provider, which is typically either DSL, cable or fiber-optic. The difference between these networks is transmission speed. Fiber-optic internet is generally faster than DSL and cable providers because it uses light instead of electricity to transmit data.

The second is the amount of bandwidth your home can handle. If you're looking for a fast internet connection with plenty of bandwidth, fiber-optic is generally the best choice. However, that technology is currently only available in areas with recent infrastructure upgrades. If you're not in one of these areas, don't despair. This technology is getting more popular and may be in your area sooner than you think.

While cable and DSL connections are typically slower than fiber-optic, they typically cost less. Cable usually offers better speeds than DSL, but it may depend on where your neighborhood falls within the company's coverage area.

Another option is satellite, but that is strictly for people who have few or no other options when it comes to the internet. You will require a clear line of sight from your home to one of the satellites orbiting the earth, which can be difficult for those who live in mountainous regions or cities with tall buildings that block signal paths.

In addition, a satellite usually needs more bandwidth capacity to provide high-quality streaming content like HD videos. It's a great choice for customers in rural areas, who primarily use satellite internet for web browsing and email. The best satellite internet providers usually still offer good speeds.

Number and range of channels

If you're a fan of many entertainment options, bundling is the best way for you to save money, especially since the price of cable is typically more expensive than the price of internet service. If TV is important in your home, it's essential that you pick a company that offers all your favorite channels. Some companies may not offer such an array.

Also, if you own a TV with ultra-high definition resolution, be sure to check whether or not your bundle includes UHD channels. Many providers now offer packages with these channels.

Features available

There are many small features that can change your entire experience. For example, you may need more than Wi-Fi if you have a mobile or smart home device. Knowing how many screens are available with each package before signing up is essential if you have multiple TVs.

Also, if you live in an area with low phone coverage or unreliable service, it might be worth paying more upfront for better service reliability. Take your time to think about what features are most important to you so that you don't end up paying for something you end up never using.

Bundle price

When it comes to bundle deals, the lowest price isn't necessarily always the best option for you. Be sure to read all the fine details so that you understand exactly what you'll be getting for internet, TV and phone service. Keep in mind that sometimes a company will charge more simply because of its brand name. You may find the same (or better) services for a lower price from a lesser-known company.

Data caps

Some providers limit the amount of data you can stream in any one month. The caps tend to be high enough – typically 1 terabyte (1 TB) – that they should not pose a problem for most households. However, a home in which video games are played very frequently might hit the cap on some or all months. You can usually opt to lift the cap for an additional fee, but the charge might be high – $50 or so.

Why do cable companies offer bundles of TV and internet?

Companies want you to buy more than one thing from them, but there are other reasons, too. Cable and internet providers know that people will be less likely to switch providers if they don't have to change anything else in their homes. Bundling helps companies get a customer for life. 

How much does an internet cable bundle generally cost?

You can save money by bundling internet service with that for phones and television. The cost of an internet cable bundle can vary from provider to provider, but you can generally expect to pay a little less than $100 per month and up for service. Plans with higher speeds or more channels, or both, will cost more. You'll often get a discount or free installation if you sign up for automatic billing. 

How do you save money on an internet cable bundle?

An internet bundle is a convenient way to get your internet, TV and phone service from one company. Your monthly bill will be lower because you get so many services simultaneously. To save money on an internet bundle plan:

Look for promotions or discounts that may make one bundle deal more affordable than another.

Consider bundling with other services like home security or satellite TV to maximize your savings.

Put your bill on autopay, as many companies will give you an additional discount for automatic payments.

How We Chose the Best Internet Bundle Packages

Here are some of the criteria we considered when looking at different internet bundles so that you can find the best package for your needs.

Availability

Not every provider will be available in your area. When looking at internet bundle packages, we wanted to make sure we chose companies that offered services in multiple states.

Packages

We picked providers with many different internet bundles available. The best packages are customizable. Some companies allow you to choose how much data you want and how many devices you can connect. We also picked providers with diverse pricing options so that you can choose the package that best suits your needs

Pricing

The best packages are not only affordable but come with multi-year price locks. Monthly prices typically fall in the $90 to $110 range and up, and have a reasonable termination fee, or no fee at all. The price should stay the same for around two years.

Features

We chose bundle packages that provide speeds of at least 300 Mbps for both upload and download speeds. We also looked for bundles that provide unlimited data without throttling or usage caps, fiber-optic internet (if possible), and premium channels such as HBO, Showtime and more.

Reviews

We selected companies with higher ratings and awards from accredited surveys such as those of JD Power.

Customer support

Customer service is crucial in determining which provider and range of service is best for you. We chose companies that offer 24/7 availability and have a good track record of fixing problems quickly.

Summary of Money's Best Internet Bundle Selection of 2022