Home Sellers Are Slashing Prices in These Big Cities

Home shoppers in major cities are finding some of the largest discounts in recent years, with the most significant price cuts in metros like Pittsburgh, New Orleans and Austin, Texas, according to Zillow.

In a new report released Monday, the online real estate marketplace said typical discounts added up to $25,000 in October, "matching the biggest discounts Zillow has tracked." The report states that home sellers are often dropping prices multiple times before a sale.

As housing inventory continues to grow, driving more price cuts, there is "a sliver of an opening" for prospective buyers who are finally seeing improved conditions in some major U.S. cities, the report says.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Your future dream home awaits — Unlock your interest rate now State AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY New Loan Type Not sure which loan type to choose? Go with a 30 Year Fixed Rate Loan, 90%+ of Americans do. 30 Year Fixed Rate Loan 15 Year Fixed Rate Loan 30 Year Fixed FHA Loan 30 Year Fixed Veteran (VA) Loan 7/1 Adjustable Rate Loan 10/1 Adjustable Rate Loan 30 Year Fixed Rate Jumbo Loan 15 Year Fixed Rate Jumbo Loan 5/1 Adjustable Rate Jumbo Loan 7/1 Adjustable Rate Jumbo Loan Loan Amount You can enter the mortgage loan amount, or the total home price if you have a downpayment. $ Have you served in the military? Find your actual rate at Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) Today! View Rates Estimated interest rate* 7.01% Money’s methodology: *Based on the U.S. average rate for consumers with an Exceptional Fico score (780+) getting a conventional loan, no points, and a 20% down payment. Actual rates may vary. Click "View Rates" to contact Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) for a more accurate quote.

Mortgage rates in the low-6% range are making costs slightly more manageable compared to the past two fall seasons. Zillow suggests that "patient" shoppers can potentially find a good deal on a home purchase when sellers cut prices on homes that have lingered on the market.

The smallest median home price discounts are mainly found in more affordable metros with a solid pace of home sales. Oklahoma City (-$15,000), Louisville, Kentucky (-$15,000) and St. Louis (-$15,100) topped that list. But where are the largest price cuts?

10 metros where sellers are offering huge home price cuts

Of the 50 largest metro statistical areas, or MSAs, these are the cities with the largest median price cuts in October, according to Zillow:

San Jose, California: -$70,900 Los Angeles: -$61,000 San Francisco: -$59,001 New York: -$50,000 San Diego: -$50,000 Boston: -$49,900 Seattle: -$41,000 Austin, Texas: -$36,000 Portland, Oregon: -$31,901 Sacramento, California: -$30,900

It's not surprising that many of the most expensive markets are at the top of this list. In San Jose, which ranks first, the typical sale price is over $1.3 million, which is nearly four times the typical U.S. home price, according to Zillow data. By nature, home price cuts will often be larger in such an expensive city.

In more affordable housing markets, "smaller cuts can represent a bigger relative discount for buyers," Zillow explains in the report. For example, the median price cut of $70,900 in San Jose is only around 5% of the typical home value.

In other words, when you consider the context of home prices, those pricey West Coast and Northeast markets no longer dominate the list.

Relative to home values, these are the five markets with the largest discounts in October:

Pittsburgh (about -9% of the typical home value) New Orleans (-9%) Austin, Texas (-8.4%) Houston (-8.2%) San Antonio (-7.9%)

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Buy your home with more convenience and less hassle View Rates Streamlined loan application, 100% online 30-Year FHA 203(k) Jumbo & Adjustable Rate Loans

Get pre-approved in minutes

Receive custom mortgage solutions

Customize loan terms and costs to fit your budget View Rates 100% online application available FHA Loans starting at 3.5% Down

Save money upfront – 5/1 ARM home loan – great choice for homeowners.

FHA Cash-Out Refinance Options Available

392k+ positive reviews, A rating from the BBB View Rates Get rates & pre-qualified in minutes Low Rates: Quick Quote and Approval

Rate Lock Protection. Lock Now Before Rates Go Up

Pre-Approval Letter with Rate Lock Protection

Over $130 Billion Funded. 23 Years in Business View Rates Shop for your mortgage and save thousands Compare multiple offers from top lenders

Get market-beating rates, save up to $28,000

No hard credit checks and sales pressure

It's complete free - no cost to you, ever NMLS #1450805 © RateGravity Inc. DBA Own Up View Rates Compare lenders and loan options with ease Simple, secure process for today’s homebuyers

Fast access to VA, FHA, USDA & jumbo loans

Connect with local, regional, and national lenders

Support for first-time and repeat homebuyers

More from Money:

8 Best Mortgage Lenders of 2025

Retirees' Hidden Asset: Home Equity Options for Older Homeowners

How Much House Can I Afford?