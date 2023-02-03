The 10 Most (and Least) Affordable Cities for Rent on a Minimum Wage

High rents have forced a bleak ultimatum on minimum wage workers across the country seeking an affordable place to live: Get several roommates or several full-time jobs.

What the research says

Real-estate tech firm Zillow released a rent-affordability analysis this week that looks at the 50 largest cities in the U.S., comparing the local cost of rent for one- and two-bedroom units to the local minimum wage.

Nationwide, it takes 3.3 full-time minimum wage workers to reasonably afford a one-bedroom unit and 3.8 workers to afford a two-bedroom unit.

In other words, federal minimum wage workers need to find at least two other roommates to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment — or they would have to work 132 hours per week.

That arrangement for a one-bedroom unit would exceed the Department of Housing and Urban Development's guideline of a maximum of two people per bedroom.

On the other hand, the picture is less grim in many major cities that Zillow analyzed.

Despite rent typically being higher than the national average in large cities, many have minimum wages much higher than the federal standard of $7.25.

For example, in Baltimore — where the minimum wage is $13.25 — it requires 1.6 full-time workers to afford a one-bedroom rental.

“Workers tend to fare better” in these cities, the Zillow report stated.

Where rent is most (and least) affordable

Here are the 10 most-affordable big cities cities for minimum wage workers renting one-bedroom units, according to Zillow:

Tucson: 1.3 minimum wage jobs required Fresno: 1.4 minimum wage jobs required Minneapolis: 1.4 minimum wage jobs required Cleveland: 1.5 minimum wage jobs required Chicago: 1.5 minimum wage jobs required Detroit: 1.5 minimum wage jobs required Sacramento: 1.6 minimum wage jobs required Albuquerque: 1.6 minimum wage jobs required Baltimore: 1.6 minimum wage jobs required Kansas City: 1.7 minimum wage jobs required

And here are the 10 least-affordable cities for one-bedroom rentals:

Atlanta: 4.3 minimum wage jobs required Austin: 4 minimum wage jobs required Charlotte: 3.8 minimum wage jobs required Nashville: 3.7 minimum wage jobs required Raleigh: 3.6 minimum wage jobs required Dallas: 3.3 minimum wage jobs required Fort Worth: 3.1 minimum wage jobs required San Antonio: 3.1 minimum wage jobs required Houston: 3 minimum wage jobs required Philadelphia: 3 minimum wage jobs required

All 10 of the least-affordable places feature the worst of both worlds: minimum wages that have been frozen at $7.25 paired with big-city rental prices.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Make your savings grow with a High-Yield Savings Account High-Yield Savings Accounts allow you to increase your savings faster by offering higher-than-average interest rates. Open your account today — it's as easy as clicking below. Open an Account Today

Keep in mind

Zillow’s affordability analysis is based on the recommendation that rental payments should not exceed 30% of the worker’s monthly income. The 30% rule, as it’s often called, is a popular guideline touted by many academics and personal finance experts.

The 30% rule can be traced back to legislation from 1969 led by housing-affordability advocate Senator Edward Brooke.

Some experts argue that the rule no longer makes sense given that increases in housing costs have long outpaced wage gains.

The rental-affordability crunch persists even though renting is more affordable than owning a home in most of the country right now.

Newsletter Money Moves Every Saturday, Money dives deep into the world of real estate, offering a fresh take on the latest housing news for homeowners, buyers and daydreamers alike. By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign Up Newsletter Subscribe successful! You will now receive Money's newsletter at Reply anytime to let us know how we can improve. Enjoy! Make sure we land in your inbox, not your spam folder. We just sent you a welcome email. Sometimes email clients send our first email to a spam or promotions folder. If you don't see us in your inbox, check these folders, then drag and drop the welcome email into your inbox.

More from Money:

3 Best Money Moves for February

5 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most From Their 2022 Peak

8 Best Renters Insurance