As Federal Eviction Ban Ends, the White House Is Begging States to Use Emergency Funds to Help Renters

After a confusing couple of days that saw several Democrats openly criticize the Biden administration, the federal eviction moratorium intended to protect homeowners affected by the pandemic officially expired on Saturday.

The president’s new approach? To get funds into people’s pockets ASAP.

The situation is still rapidly developing, but it appears the White House has now turned its attention to promoting money earmarked for Emergency Rental Assistance, or ERA, and provided to local governments through the American Rescue Plan.

“I call on all state and local governments to take all possible steps to immediately disburse these funds,” President Joe Biden said in a news release. “There can be no excuse for any state or locality not accelerating funds to landlords and tenants that have been hurt during this pandemic.”

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Biden asked individual states and local governments to issue their own eviction bans, while at the same time urging the use of available funds from the ERA and other funding programs to help ease the strain on renters who are at risk. One in three renters currently behind on their payments live in states that have established their own eviction moratoriums.

“No one in America should be evicted when federal funds are available, in the hands of state and local government, to pay back rent due,” press secretary Jen Psaki said in a Monday statement.

Earlier this year, the federal government set aside about $46 billion in emergency funds to help renters get up to date on their monthly payments and help make property owners whole. But to date, only about $3 billion of that aid has been distributed, which Biden said is crucial “to ensure we prevent every eviction we can.”

The housing situation in Washington all but imploded last week ahead of the planned expiration of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evicting renters who were affected by the pandemic. The ban rolled out in March 2020, making it so landlords were not able to begin evictions for non-payment of rent while the ban was in place and helping the 16% of adult renters behind on payments.

It was extended several times, but the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled the ban unconstitutional on the grounds that the CDC didn’t have the authority to implement it. The ruling does not apply to state moratoriums.

As the expiration date approached, the White House said President Joe Biden “would have strongly supported a decision by the CDC to further extend this eviction moratorium to protect renters at this moment of heightened vulnerability.” House Democrats introduced a bill that would allow the moratorium to be extended. However, the bill failed to progress as time ran out and Congress began its August recess, drawing disapproval from politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

A handful of agencies stepped in to extend their ban on foreclosure-related evictions from federally insured properties until Sept. 30, but their scope was limited.

Enter the renewed push to get people to take advantage of the available funds. Biden specifically asked Monday for every landlord “to hold off on evictions for the next 30 days and instead seek out Emergency Rental Assistance.”

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has a locator tool to help find all available assistance programs.

