Google TV vs Android TV: What’s the Difference?

Are you thinking of making the switch from cable to streaming and don’t know which platform to go with? Google TV and Android TV both offer similar features, so it can be difficult to make the right decision. In this post, we’ll compare the two platforms to help you decide which one is right for your needs.

We’ll outline the pros and cons of both Google TV and Android TV, then break down their similarities and differences. We’ll also talk about which devices are compatible with each platform and the types of content they offer. So, if you’re ready to learn more about the world of streaming, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Google TV and Android TV.

What is a Google TV?

Google TV is a smart platform powered by the Android operating system that allows users to view streaming services and on-demand content on their television. It provides access to streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more via an app store. In addition to that, it allows users to search for content across all of these platforms at once so they can find exactly what they're looking for with ease. Google TV also offers built-in voice search capabilities to make navigating its library even easier.

What is an Android TV?

Android TV effectively uses a modified version of the regular Android OS designed specifically for smart TVs. It’s based on the same code as regular Android devices but has been heavily customized for use on big-screen televisions. It offers access to many of the same apps available in the Google Play Store, including streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Additionally, it features a streamlined interface designed specifically for easy navigation using either a traditional remote or voice commands via Google Assistant.

Pros and cons of Google TV

The pros of Google TV include its integrated voice search capabilities, which make navigating its library much easier than using a traditional remote control alone. Additionally, it can quickly access a wider range of streaming services than its rivals thanks to its comprehensive search capabilities that allow you to look across multiple sources at once without having to switch between different apps one by one (which can save time). As far as cons go, though, there are fewer options available when it comes to compatible third-party products, such as Philips or Sony Smart TVs.

Pros and cons of Android TV

As far as pros go, an Android TV has access to every app available via Google Play Store. This includes popular streaming services such as Netflix or Hulu in addition to gaming apps, among others. Additionally, it integrates well with other third-party products such as Philips or Sony Smart TVs, giving users more options when deciding what type of setup they'd like in their home theater setup. In terms of cons, this can mean less control over your own experience since not all features may be available depending on which service provider you choose. Android TV also requires a separate device, such as an Amazon Echo, to facilitate voice control.

Similarities between Google TV and Android TV

Regardless of which one you end up choosing, you’ll be getting access to many of the same apps available through both Google TV and Android TV platforms. This includes popular streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, as well as gaming apps and other content such as music or video players. Additionally, both platforms offer access to voice search, so you can easily find whatever you’re looking for with minimal effort.

Differences between Google TV and Android TV

Though they both have access to similar apps, there are still some key differences between these two platforms that you should be aware of before making a purchasing decision. First, while both offer access to similar streaming services (such as Netflix or Hulu), Google TV has more robust search capabilities that allow you to look across multiple streaming services at once without having to go through several different apps individually. Second, while both have voice command capabilities using Google Assistant, only Google TV offers built-in voice capabilities (as opposed to requiring a separate device like an Amazon Echo). Finally, Android TV also offers integration with products from other manufacturers, such as Philips or Sony, so you can easily control your compatible smart home products directly from your television without needing any additional hardware or peripherals.

Price Comparison of Google TV and Android TV

Price-wise, both platforms are fairly competitive when comparing similarly specced models. There can be some variance, however, depending on manufacturer-specific features included with certain models, such as integrated speakers. Generally speaking, though, you can expect to pay around $200 to $300 for entry-level models and up to about $600 to $800 for higher-end options depending on the available features. Of course, prices will always vary depending on the retailer, so it's good to always shop around for the best deal when making your purchase.

Conclusion

Choosing between Google TV and Android TV can be difficult, as they both have a lot to offer and many similarities. By understanding and evaluating their differences, you can make an informed decision about which platform is the better fit for you. Ultimately, the decision comes down to personal preference, so it’s important to consider your needs and preferences in order to make the best decision for you.