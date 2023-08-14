Guild Mortgage VA Loans Review

Established in 1960, Guild Mortgage has over 60 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Its wide array of specialty loans and relaxed credit requirements make Guild Mortgage an attractive option for many types of borrowers.

Whether you're simply searching for VA loan tips or are already looking for the best VA loans, there are a few key factors to consider before deciding on a home loan provider. In this comprehensive overview, we'll explore Guild Mortgage's loan products, customer service, pricing, accessibility and more to help you determine if the company is the right fit for you.

Best range of specialty loan programs

A standout feature of Guild Mortgage is its wide range of specialty loan programs. Alongside its standard loan products — such as conventional and VA loans — Guild Mortgage also offers a wide array of specialty loan products like temporary buydowns, Section 184 loans, physician loans, manufactured home loans and energy-efficient home improvement loans.

The manifold loan options from Guild are tailored to meet the unique needs of different types of borrowers and ultimately help home buyers achieve homeowner status.

Guild Mortgage VA loans pros and cons

Pros Offers a wide selection of standard and specialty loan products

Above-average customer satisfaction scores

Branches in 45 states Cons Doesn't disclose loan interest rates online

No lender fee information available

Doesn't provide loans in New York

Pros explained

Offers a wide selection of standard and specialty loan products

Guild Mortgage offers a wide selection of home loan products that range from conventional and VA loans to specialty products and programs designed to cater to many unique situations, such as having no credit score, needing to sell a home quickly, or simply wanting to lock in a mortgage rate before actually choosing a home. This helps ensure that borrowers can find the right loan product for their needs.

Above-average customer satisfaction scores

Guild Mortgage currently holds the second highest position in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study with a score of 668 out of 1,000 (industry average of 716).

Branches in 45 states

The lender maintains branches in 45 states. This is a plus for borrowers who are looking for personal service and advice from a local lender. You can search for a branch or loan officer near you in Guild’s website.

Cons explained

Doesn't disclose loan interest rates online

Guild Mortgage doesn't disclose its loan interest rates on its website. Borrowers must contact the lender to find out what current rates they are offering. This can be inconvenient for borrowers who want to quickly compare loan rates from multiple lenders.

No lender fee information available

Guild Mortgage doesn't provide any information on its website about the fees it charges for home loans. Borrowers will have to contact the lender directly to get an estimate of what they might be charged, if anything, for the loan product they are interested in.

Doesn't provide loans in New York

The lender isn't licensed to offer mortgages in the state of New York. Borrowers who are looking for a home loan in New York will need to look elsewhere.

Guild Mortgage VA loans offerings

Guild Mortgage offers home loans and refinancing in 49 states and Washington, D.C. Included in its mortgage offerings are VA loans, FHA loans, conventional mortgages and jumbo loans, as well as more unique products such as bridge loans, energy-efficient mortgage loans and manufactured-home loans. The following section examines the company's most popular loan offerings in greater detail.

VA loans

VA loans are a type of home loan specifically designed for active-duty military personnel, veterans and eligible surviving spouses. They are backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and offer a number of unique benefits that other types of loans don’t, such as the ability to purchase a home with no money down, no requirement for private mortgage insurance and competitive interest rates.

Guild Mortgage doesn't list any specific minimum credit score requirement, maximum loan amount or loan origination fees associated with its VA loans. The company does state that its VA loans accept higher debt-to-income ratios and have reduced fees and lower interest rates compared to traditional mortgages. In addition to VA home purchase loans, the company also offers VA cash-out refinancing with the ability to borrow up to 100% of your home's value.

Conventional loans

Conventional loans, also referred to as conforming loans, are mortgage loans that conform to the standards and guidelines set by government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. They are limited to a maximum loan amount of $726,200 (or as high as $1,089,300 in certain high-cost locations). Guild Mortgage offers 15-year and 30-year fixed-rate conventional loans with down payment options from 5% to 20%.

It also offers conventional adjustable-rate mortgages with fixed periods of five, seven or ten years. Guild's conventional loan offerings include HomeReady mortgages — which are available to individuals and families with low-to-moderate incomes — and up to 97% financing for first-time home buyers. A minimum credit score of 620 is typically required to be approved for Guild’s conventional loans.

Jumbo loans

Jumbo loans are mortgage loans that exceed the loan limit set by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Guild Mortgage offers jumbo loans that can go up to $3 million, depending on county limits. These loans can be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, and require a credit score of 700 and good credit history. Interest rates and annual percentages will vary according to loan terms and type of loan.

FHA loans

FHA loans are backed by the Federal Housing Administration and are designed to help home buyers with limited incomes and lower credit scores. Guild Mortgage offers FHA loans for home purchases and refinancing with down payment options as low as 3.5% for those with qualifying credit scores (credit scores below 580 require 10% down). A minimum credit score of 540 is required for Guild Mortgage's FHA loans.

Bridge loans

Bridge loans are short-term loans designed to help bridge the gap between buying a new home and selling your existing one. These loans allow borrowers to make a non-contingent offer on a home and use the bridge loan to fund the purchase until they can sell their existing home. A bridge loan is only meant to provide a temporary solution until more permanent financing is established or your existing mortgage can be paid off.

Guild Mortgage offers bridge loans between $40,000 and $300,000. The loan can only be used for your current primary residence and has a maximum 6-month term. Guild Mortgage's bridge loans are not currently offered in Texas.

Energy-efficient mortgage loans

Guild Mortgage also offers a variety of energy-efficient mortgage loans, which are designed to help borrowers finance energy-saving improvements to existing homes or newly-constructed homes. These types of loans help you spread the cost of energy-efficient upgrades over the life of your mortgage so that you can afford to make eco-friendly improvements without straining your budget.

Energy-efficient mortgage loans can be used for many different improvements and upgrades, such as updating the energy efficiency of appliances and fixtures, improving windows and insulation, or upgrading your home’s heating and air conditioning systems. The following are some of Guild Mortgage's energy-efficient mortgage programs:

VA Energy Efficient Mortgage: This program is available for veterans, active military personnel and surviving spouses through a VA home loan. It can be used to finance up to $6,000 in eligible energy-efficient improvements, including upgrades to heating and cooling systems, vapor barriers and insulation.

GreenSmart Advantage Program: Provides options to finance up to 5% of your home’s appraised value for energy-saving features and upgrades through an FHA loan. Eligible appliance improvements include refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers and smart thermostats.

FHA Solar: This program allows you to bundle the cost of photovoltaic energy systems (solar panels) into your FHA loan. The program is available for both purchases and refinances. Approved borrowers are able to install the solar panels within 90-120 days of the closing.

Manufactured home loans

Guild Mortgage also offers a variety of loan options for manufactured homes. This includes VA, FHA, conventional, USDA, CHOICEHome and MH Advantage loans. You'll need to contact a local Guild Mortgage loan officer to determine eligibility and to learn more about each loan option.

Guild Mortgage VA loans pricing

One of Guild Mortgage's greatest downsides is its lack of pricing transparency. The company does not provide clear pricing information on its website about its interest rates or loan fees. While the company does claim that its closing costs tend to range between 2% and 5% of the home's value, this is still not very specific and makes it difficult to accurately compare Guild Mortgage's VA loan rates to other lenders.

Guild Mortgage VA loans financial stability

None of the three major business credit rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Fitch and Moody's) have issued a rating for Guild Mortgage. However, the company has been around since 1960. While this is no definitive proof of its current financial stability, it does point toward a history of staying afloat.

Guild Mortgage VA loans accessibility

Availability

Guild Mortgage offers loans in 49 U.S. states and Washington D.C. This gives the company a fairly wide reach but it does fall short of several competitors who have loans available in all 50 U.S. states. In addition, the company has branches in 45 states.

Contact information

Guild Mortgage offers customers a few different ways to contact the company. These include email, phone and mail. The company can be reached via email at loancounseling@guildmortgage.net or by phone at (800) 365-4441. The company's mailing address is:

Guild Mortgage Company

P.O.Box 85046

San Diego, CA 92186-5304

User experience

Guild Mortgage's website provides a user-friendly experience with an intuitive web design and easily navigable menus. The loan application process is relatively straightforward, allowing users to quickly fill out the required information.

In addition, the company offers several helpful resources, such as mortgage calculators and interactive videos that can make the home-buying process easier to understand. There are also many helpful FAQs and a blog with relevant articles about mortgages, home buying and more.

The one major downside is the lack of interest rate and lender fee information on the website. The company requires customers to contact a loan officer in order to receive an accurate quote. This can be inconvenient for those who want to compare rates and fees across different lenders to find the best VA loan rates.

Guild Mortgage VA loans customer satisfaction

As previously mentioned, Guild Mortgage customers seem to be generally satisfied with their services. The company ranked second highest in J.D. Power's 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study with a rating of 668 out of 1,000 (industry average of 716).

Guild Mortgage VA loans FAQ Is the Guild Mortgage company legit? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, Guild Mortgage is a legitimate mortgage lender. The company has been in business since 1960 and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It currently holds a BBB rating of A+. Is Guild Mortgage a direct lender? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, Guild Mortgage is a direct lender. This means that the company is responsible for all aspects of the loan process, from underwriting and funding to servicing. What is the interest rate for Guild Mortgage loans? chevron-down chevron-up The interest rates offered by Guild Mortgage will vary based on the type of loan, the borrower's credit score and other factors. The best way to get an accurate estimate is to contact a loan officer directly and get a quote that's based on your information and circumstances.

How we evaluated Guild Mortgage VA loans

In order to evaluate Guild Mortgage, we looked at several factors ranging from fees to customer service ratings. The following are the primary criteria we looked at:

Loan products offered

Eligibility requirements and application process

Online resources and educational materials

Accessibility and service areas

Customer service ratings

Interest rates and fees

Technology offerings (mobile app, online account management)

Summary of Money's Guild Mortgage VA loans review

While the company's lack of interest rate and lender fee transparency makes it somewhat difficult to compare their rates to others, Guild Mortgage does offer a broad array of loan products. When taking into account the unique specialty loans meant to cater to very specific borrowers and the ability to access up to 100% of your home's value on VA cash-out refinances, potential borrowers would be wise to consider Guild Mortgage. After receiving customized loan quotes from various lenders, borrowers should be able to determine if Guild’s offers are competitive.