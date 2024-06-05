We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

Home Security Installation: Professional or DIY?

Published: Jun 05, 2024
The best home security systems offer both professional and DIY (do-it-yourself) installations. However, some systems might be better suited for one of the two options.

If you’re thinking about investing in a home security system, you may be wondering if you’re going to need professional help in installing it. Maybe you’d rather customize the system yourself. Read on to learn the difference between professional and DIY home security installation.

What is a professional installation?

Professional installation means that your home security system will be designed and installed by the home security company that offers it. This ensures that your system will be installed properly and allows you to learn how to maintain and use the system directly from an expert.

Depending on your home security company, the expert assigned to your home can help you decide what equipment your home needs, arrange for a time and date to install the system and walk you through the entire process. Professional monitoring also provides ease of mind, given that you will be alerted in the event of a potential threat.

What is a DIY installation?

DIY, or do-it-yourself installation, involves picking the best products for your home security needs yourself. This means you’ll have a high degree of flexibility in the design of your home security setup, as you can decide what spots in your home should be prioritized as well as how you will monitor them.

DIY security systems also free you up from any potential long-term monitoring contracts that may come with professional installation services. Opting for self-monitoring can reduce or eliminate monthly fees associated with security systems, although some self-monitoring plans do have monthly fees.

Factors for choosing between DIY and professional installation

Budget

If you want to go for the lowest monthly cost possible, DIY installation with a self-monitoring option will drive the monthly cost of your home security system down considerably. A DIY home security system will also allow you to customize your setup to keep your budget in check.

If protection is your main concern above all else, professional installation and monitoring can ensure that your home security system is working as optimally as possible. Professional installation also makes it so that one monthly payment covers all your security costs, which may be more important to you than a lower one-time payment.

Customization

Although professionally installed systems can be personalized with the help of a technician, DIY installations can be customized from the outset. This allows a level of customization that professionally installed systems generally do not have.

Naturally, the higher the level of customization, the more difficult the installation process will be. Even so, a technical expert from your home security company can offer professional advice regarding your DIY installation so you don’t have to be alone in the process.

Safety

It all comes down to what makes you feel safer. Some people prefer to leave things to a professional, while others would rather take things into their own hands.

The camp you fall into will greatly influence what kind of home security system you will prefer. After all, the most important thing a home security system provides you is peace of mind when it comes to the safety of you and your loved ones.

