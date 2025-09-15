Homebuyers Are Gaining More Purchasing Power as Mortgage Rates Fall

Purchasing power — essentially, the value of a buyer’s budget in today’s market — is climbing fast for homebuyers. A borrower with a $3,000 monthly budget can now afford a $468,000 home, about $22,000 more than in June, according to real estate brokerage Redfin.

The jump is tied to mortgage rates, which dropped to 6.29% on Friday — the lowest in nearly a year. That’s down from 6.9% on June 5, when the same buyer’s budget only stretched to about $446,000. Last week’s dip in rates alone gave buyers roughly $7,500 more room in their budgets.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Your future dream home awaits — Unlock your interest rate now State AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY New Loan Type Not sure which loan type to choose? Go with a 30 Year Fixed Rate Loan, 90%+ of Americans do. 30 Year Fixed Rate Loan 15 Year Fixed Rate Loan 30 Year Fixed FHA Loan 30 Year Fixed Veteran (VA) Loan 7/1 Adjustable Rate Loan 10/1 Adjustable Rate Loan 30 Year Fixed Rate Jumbo Loan 15 Year Fixed Rate Jumbo Loan 5/1 Adjustable Rate Jumbo Loan 7/1 Adjustable Rate Jumbo Loan Loan Amount You can enter the mortgage loan amount, or the total home price if you have a downpayment. $ Find your actual rate at Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) Today! View Rates Estimated interest rate* 7.01% Money’s methodology: *Based on the U.S. average rate for consumers with an Exceptional Fico score (780+) getting a conventional loan, no points, and a 20% down payment. Actual rates may vary. Click "View Rates" to contact Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) for a more accurate quote.

For a sense of what this means in real dollars, consider the monthly payment on a typical U.S. home: The median-priced home, roughly $444,000, now carries a monthly payment of about $2,480 with the average rate of 6.29%. Three months ago, with rates at 6.9%, the same home would have cost $2,624 a month — about $150 more.

Still, lower mortgage rates haven’t solved the bigger challenge that home prices remain elevated, limiting how far new purchasing power can stretch. Nationwide, home prices are up 1.2% from last summer.

But in some cities, prices are climbing even faster. In Milwaukee, the median sale price jumped a record 20% year over year in February — the sharpest increase among the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan areas. Detroit followed with a 12.5% gain alongside double-digit increases in markers like New York's Nassau County, California's San Jose and Cleveland.

Even with the recent boost, homebuyers still have less purchasing power than a few years ago. Since 2019, a typical buyer has lost about $27,000 in spending power, according to Realtor.com. That's yet another reminder that affordability is still strained compared to prepandemic levels.

How a Fed rate cut may affect homebuyers

Mortgage rates fell sharply from 6.85% a month ago to 6.29% last week after a weaker-than-expected August jobs report, which experts say points to a probable 25-basis-point rate cut at the Federal Reserve's meeting Tuesday and Wednesday. The Department of Labor reported that the economy added 22,000 jobs last month, well below forecasts, while unemployment rose to 4.3% — all factors that have pushed mortgage rates down.

Still, even if the Fed lowers its benchmark rate, mortgage rates may not drop much further. That’s because lenders have already adjusted in anticipation of a quarter-point cut, leaving today’s 6.29% average close to the lowest buyers are likely to see for now.

“The mortgage market is already pricing in the Fed’s expected interest-rate cut, and rates are unlikely to fall more,” said Chen Zhao, Redfin’s head of economics research, in a news release.

Still, that makes this a rare opening. “There have been very few opportunities to lock in a rate as low as 6.3% in the last three years — and now buyers have one,” Zhao said.

But the question remains whether buyers will jump in. More homes are for sale than at any point since the pandemic, but inventory is still limited in many markets. Increased demand could push prices higher, potentially eroding some of the recent gains in affordability.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Buy your home with more convenience and less hassle View Rates Streamlined loan application, 100% online 30-Year FHA 203(k) Jumbo & Adjustable Rate Loans

Get pre-approved in minutes

Receive custom mortgage solutions

Customize loan terms and costs to fit your budget View Rates 100% online application available Home Equity Loans or Cash-Out Refinance

Pay off higher interest rate credit cards

Home Improvement or buy a vacation home

311k+ positive reviews, A rating from the BBB View Rates Get rates & pre-qualified in minutes Low Rates: Quick Quote and Approval

Rate Lock Protection. Lock Now Before Rates Go Up

Pre-Approval Letter with Rate Lock Protection

Over $100 Billion Funded. 21 Years in Business View Rates Shop for your mortgage and save thousands Compare multiple offers from top lenders

Get market-beating rates, save up to $28,000

No hard credit checks and sales pressure

It's complete free - no cost to you, ever NMLS #1450805 © RateGravity Inc. DBA Own Up View Rates Compare lenders and loan options with ease Simple, secure process for today’s homebuyers

Fast access to VA, FHA, USDA & jumbo loans

Connect with local, regional, and national lenders

Support for first-time and repeat homebuyers

More from Money:

Will the Fed Lower Rates in September? Experts Say Weak Jobs Report 'Cements' a Cut

More Houses Are For Sale Than at Any Time Since the Pandemic

What's Next for the Housing Market? 4 Key Trends to Watch