Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Cats, just like dogs, require their nails to be kept at a certain length in order to avoid injuries to their paws and paw pads. Although not all cats will need to have their claws regularly cut, that should not stop owners from learning how to do it. Read our guide for some tips on what you’ll need, when and what to do, as well as what not to do.

How often should you cut a cat’s nails?

To prevent nail lengths that could injure a cat’s paws, cat owners should trim their nails at least every two weeks as a rule of thumb. This timeframe will allow for trimming sessions to happen once the nail is long enough to be cut but not enough to poke at toe pads or warp.

However, not all owners will need to trim cat nails, as some cats have more active lifestyles than others. For example, cats who spend considerable time outside will probably need to use their nails more than indoor cats for things like climbing trees, hunting and even self defense. Moreover, some indoor cats are able to maintain their nails on their own by using their scratchers.

Owners will need to regularly check the length of their cats’ nails to make sure they’re kept an appropriate length.

Tools and supplies needed to cut cat nails

The tools and supplies you’ll need to trim your cat’s nails don't differ much from those you would use for a dog. Some of these include:

Guillotine, plier or scissor-style clippers

Nail file

Towel (to wrap squirmy cats)

Cornstarch or styptic powder (in case they bleed)

Treats (to reinforce good behavior while trimming their nails)

How to cut cat nails at home

Once you’ve gathered your cat nail clippers and all the supplies you think you might need, you should settle into a comfortable position for both you and your cat. The key to a smooth nail clipping experience is to keep your cat calm. If they can’t remain still, you can wrap them in a towel and keep all paws inside except for the one you’ll be trimming.

To cut each nail (including the dewclaw), you will first need to isolate and expose them by pressing on your cat’s toe pads and locate the pink part of the nail known as the ‘quick.’ Since it contains blood vessels, you must avoid cutting too close to it or your cat could bleed. Many cats have clear nails, which makes it easier for owners to locate the quick. Even if they’re darker in color and you can’t see the quick, you should only be cutting the very tip of the nail.

Many veterinarians and professionals with experience in cat grooming feature step-by-step guides and tutorials on how to trim cat nails on their websites. These might be especially helpful for cat owners who might be cutting their furry friends’ nails for the first time.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Embrace offers reliable coverage for your pet’s needs With Embrace Pet Insurance, you can customize your policy for quality care within your budget. Also, get up to 90% reimbursement on your vet bills. Click below to get a free quote today! GET FREE QUOTE

How to cut cat nails FAQs Is it necessary to trim a cat's claws? chevron-down chevron-up This will depend on the cat. Many active cats are able to naturally file their nails with no need for owners to intervene. They can do this outside or indoors using their scratching posts or horizontal scratchers. However, not all cats take to scratchers and even those that do might not do a good job at filing their nails, which is why you’ll need to keep a close eye on them. What to do if your cat won't let you cut their nails? chevron-down chevron-up If your cat isn’t able to file their nails down on their own and won’t let you cut them either, it might be best to take them to the vet. Both the vet and their techs are supposed to be experienced in cutting cat claws, even with difficult cats. You can also take them to a professional groomer. Is cutting nails painful for cats? chevron-down chevron-up Some cats might feel uncomfortable while you cut or file their nails. However, cutting their nails should never cause them pain unless you’re cutting too far up or have some nail or nail-bed disorder.

Summary of Money’s guide on how to cut cat nails

Long nails can be harmful to your cat’s feet if not trimmed every two weeks or once they’re long enough to warp or puncture your cat’s paws.

Not all owners will need to cut their cats’ nails, but all should remain vigilant of their lengths.

To cut your cat’s claws, you will need nail trimming tools specifically designed for cat and dog nails.

A doctor of veterinary medicine (DVM) or a professional groomer will be able to help if your cat will not allow you to cut their nails.