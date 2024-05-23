Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research may determine where and how companies appear. Learn more about how we make money.

  1. Taxes
  2. IRS

Will the IRS's Free Direct File Option Be Back Again in 2025?

By: Adam Hardy
Adam Hardy, expert in Personal finance, student loans, credit, job market, low-income finances, and Lead data journalist at Money
Adam Hardy
Lead data journalist | Joined May 2024
Adam Hardy is a lead data journalist at Money, where he frequently reports on financial barriers that affect low-income Americans. Adam’s work has also appeared in Business Insider, Forbes, Nasdaq, The Penny Hoarder, Yahoo! Finance and many other outlets.
See full bio
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and News Editor at Money
Julia Glum
News Editor | Joined February 2018
A graduate of the University of Florida, Julia has more than five years of experience in personal finance journalism. In addition to overseeing news coverage, she leads Money’s tax coverage, which includes extensive reporting on tax credits, policy changes and the IRS.
See full bio
Published: May 23, 2024 6 min read
Person filing taxes on their laptop
Money; Getty Images

Some lawmakers and taxpayers are hailing the IRS’s pilot test for a free, government-run tax-filing tool as a major success, but the future of the program hangs in the balance.

During the 2024 tax filing season, the IRS says more than 140,000 Americans successfully filed their federal taxes for free using the new online tool, known as Direct File, saving them an estimated $5.6 million in tax preparation fees. Last week, more than 130 Democratic lawmakers signed a letter to the U.S. Department of the Treasury urging the IRS to expand the program and make it permanent.

“The Direct File pilot has been a clear and resounding success,” the letter states, then suggests that the tool be implemented nationwide for future tax seasons.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
The right Tax Relief firm makes all the difference, especially if you owe over $10,000 in taxes.
Get the tailored experience that you expect from the tax litigation professionals in your area. Click on your state to get started!
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Get Started

The IRS launched the Direct File pilot program in March to taxpayers in 12 states. Even though nearly 19 million Americans were eligible to participate in the pilot, the IRS says it was expecting just 100,000 successfully filed federal returns. The amount of users, the agency says, exceeded expectations.