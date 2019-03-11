Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged. Here’s What Their Combined Net Worth Will Be After the Wedding

“She said yes.”

With that Instagram caption from Alex Rodriguez, the former Major League Baseball superstar announced his engagement to entertainment icon Jennifer Lopez.

The J-Lo and A-Rod coupling has been fascinating the masses for years, and now “J-Rod,” as Vanity Fair dubbed the couple in a 2017 cover story, is on the path to becoming an official married couple. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged over the weekend on a getaway to the Bakers Bay resort in the Bahamas while celebrating their two-year anniversary, the Miami Herald reported.

The engagement ring Jennifer Lopez received from Alex Rodriguez features an enormous diamond, estimated by experts to be between 11 carats and 15 carats and worth as much as $5 million.

A $5 million price tag would not make it the most expensive celebrity engagement ring of all time, but it’s certainly in the conversation. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez can afford the luxury: They have been among the highest-paid celebrities in their respective fields, and each has a net worth that’s easily in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

What’s the combined net worth of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez? By most accounts, A-Rod and J-Lo won’t be worth $1 billion when they get married, but they could very well hit that mark in the near future.

Jennifer Lopez, now 49, earned an estimated $47 million in 2018, according to Forbes. J-Lo makes money in a variety of ways, including sales of her music, concert tickets during her long-running residency in Las Vegas, appearances in TV and movies, and loads of endorsement deals. She was earning $12 million to $20 million to host American Idol, and back in 2012, Lopez topped the Forbes Celebrity 100 List, pulling in $52 million that year.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, J-Lo’s net worth is an estimated $400 million.

Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend — make that fiancé — Alex Rodriguez, 43, was the highest-paid player in Major League Baseball for years. When he retired in 2016, following a major scandal in which he was suspended for an entire season for violating the league drug policy, A-Rod was a three-time MLB MVP and ranked fourth all-time for most home runs, with 696 over the course of his 22-year career. A-Rod signed a historic 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers in 2001, and that deal was renegotiated into a 10-year, $275 million contract after he was traded to the New York Yankees. Both were the biggest MLB contracts ever at the time.

Forbes has ranked Alex Rodriguez as the 16th highest-paid pro athlete of all time, earning some $600 million during his career. Those earnings are before taxes and don’t necessarily translate directly to net worth, however. Celebrity Net Worth claims that A-Rod’s net worth was about $300 million as of 2017.

Add up the figures, and the combined net worth of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is roughly $700 million — and could be higher.

A-Rod and J-Lo are known for being very affectionate and open about how much they adore each other. People called Rodriguez “the ultimate husband-to-be” for the way he lovingly documents their relationship on Instagram.

Both J-Lo and A-Rod are also known for being savvy in the business world, racking up success as entrepreneurs and investors. Jennifer Lopez’s 2014 memoir, True Love, is full of career advice, including some thoughts on how mistakes can fuel future success: “It took a long time, but I finally figured out that I wouldn’t have half the instincts or insights I’ve had as an artist over the years if not for those screwups,” she wrote.

When he was just 26, Alex Rodriguez founded AROD Corp., a real estate and investing group that now owns and manages 10,000 multi-family units in 11 states. A-Rod has been a guest “shark” on the entrepreneur show Shark Tank, and fairly early in his career he struck up a friendship with Warren Buffett, the investing genius currently worth about $82 billion and ranked as the third-richest man in the world.

Alex Rodriguez has been a guest speaker at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and recently A-Rod and J-Lo paired up to give a special presentation to students at the esteemed university.

Before Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged, they made a few real estate moves that perhaps should have tipped off the public that they were heading towards the altar. In January, the couple put their 4,000-square-foot Park Avenue apartment in Manhattan up for sale for $17.5 million. J-Lo and A-Rod purchased the apartment just one year earlier, at a reported price of $15.3 million.

And just a few weeks ago, J-Lo and A-Rod bought a beach house in Malibu, California, for $6.6 million. The 4,400-square-foot Malibu home has four bedrooms — each with its own direct ocean view — and the previous owner, actor Jeremy Piven, had made $1.5 million worth of renovations before putting it on the market.