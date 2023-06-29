JK Moving Services Review | Moving Companies

JK Moving Services has the best-trained packing staff in the industry. If you are looking at a long-distance move and need your home packed up for you, and want it done well, consider JK Moving.

Service Area: 50 states, 150 countries

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT 1065394)

Does well:

Full-service packing

Fragile item packing

Easy, affordable financing

Long-distance and cross-country moves

Could improve:

Higher-than-average prices

Limited local moves

Manual quote process

What We Think About JK Moving Services

If you are particular about how your household items are packed, shipped, and unpacked, JK Moving could be your moving company.

It takes packing up your household more seriously than just about any company in the industry. It built a fully furnished two-story home at its headquarters. Why? To train packing staff.

The company teaches its employees how to pack, load, and move your items properly, avoiding damage to your items, walls, floors, and door jambs. Any mistakes are made in their home, not yours.

This above-and-beyond attitude toward moving services comes through in reviews. It has an impressive 4.2 out of 5 stars on the Better Business Bureau (most moving companies have one or two stars). It also maintains an A+ rating from the BBB, indicating it responds to the very rare complaint – it has only had 12 in the past 12 months.

Google Reviews are just as glowing: it has 4.5 out of 5 stars with more than 1,000 reviews. One Google reviewer says, “Each team was very professional, thorough, and efficient…They delivered to my 4-story condo and climbed the stairs with furniture and boxes strapped to their backs like sherpa; I've never seen anything like it!”

Downsides

However, the old saying “you get what you pay for” certainly rings true for JK. While they offer some of the best service in the industry, it comes at a price. A 1,000-mile move could run $7,000 to well over $15,000, according to online reviews, versus around $5,000 with other movers.

To help with higher pricing, JK offers easy financing on its website. You can apply without hurting your credit score. Some customers even qualify for same-as-cash 0% financing.

If you need a local move, JK Moving is probably not your company. While it covers long-distance and interstate moves in all 50 states, it only offers local moves in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Still, this company is a standout in many respects for most other types of moving.

JK Moving Services Pros and Cons

Pros Best-trained packing staff in the industry

As low as 0% financing with partner Enhancify

Low $250 deposit

4 out of 5 stars on many customer review sites

GPS tracking of shipment Cons Local moves and storage available only in the greater D.C. area

Higher-than-average cost

Quotes only available through virtual or online consultation, not online

JK Moving Services Services

Long-distance and Interstate Moves

JK Moving can perform moves in all 50 states and is a licensed interstate carrier. Because moving long distances can be complex, a moving coordinator assesses your situation and recommends the best services and options for you.

Limited Local Moves

The company is based in Virginia and can complete local moves in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Local moving is not available in other markets.

International

JK Moving can move your items to over 150 countries. You can combine an international move with door-to-door, full-service packing and unpacking. A specially-trained moving manager will coordinate the complex logistics of moving to another country.

Additional services

Packing and unpacking: As mentioned, JK has one of the best-trained packing crews in the industry. Your everyday items, valuables, pianos and antiques are in good hands, as are the walls and door jambs in your current and future homes.

Vehicle shipping: JK partners with McCollister’s Auto Logistics for vehicle moves. McCollister’s offers fully enclosed trailers to keep your car safe through the journey.

Storage: Storage is available by JK itself in the greater D.C. area. It partners with storage facilities in other locations.

Government moves: JK can move government employees such as diplomats, ambassadors, and members of the military. It has been a partner of the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S Department of State, and many other agencies.

Employee relocation: If your business is relocating employees, JK can perform the move with superior full-service packing and other services.

How Much Does JK Moving Services Cost?

JK Moving is a high-service company. It puts extra effort into its moves – such as thorough staff training – but that shows in its pricing.

A 1,000-mile move will run anywhere from $7,000 to over $15,000, according to online reviews by real customers. Your price could vary from this, based on services, such as:

Full-service or self-packing

Insurance coverage level

Distance

Number of bedrooms

Heavy and specialty items

Time of year

While the prices are high, you can think of JK Moving as the Apple or BMW of moving companies. You pay more, but the experience is likely worth it.

Quotes: To get a quote, you can request an in-home estimate or use its partner artificial intelligence platform called Yembo. With this service, you can quickly survey and inventory your home to get a faster estimate.

Financing: On its website, JK Moving offers a portal where you can request financing in 60 seconds without hurting your credit. It uses partner lender Enhancify to offer move financing with interest rates as low as 0%.

JK Moving Services Vs. Other Moving Companies

Company Money Rating BBB Rating Can Pack For You Deposit State Availability United Van Lines Best Full Value Protection A+ Yes None 46 states JK Moving Services Best Full-Service Packing A+ Yes $250 50 states North American Van Lines Most Predictable Pricing A+ Yes Up to 50% 50 states International Van Lines Most Flexible Mover B Yes 25% 50 states U-Pack Best DIY Mover A+ No None 50 states American Van Lines Best for High-Value Moves A Yes 10-50% 48 states Moving APT Best Moving Broker B Yes Required, amount varies 50 states Mayflower Transit Best Technology A+ Yes None 50 states

JK Moving Services FAQ

Is JK Moving Services a reputable company?

The company has been in business for more than 40 years. It ranks highly on customer review sites, which is a rarity for most moving companies.

Is JK Moving a broker?

The company is licensed as a carrier, meaning it uses its own trucks and drivers. However, the company may use “trusted carriers and crews” if its own staff and equipment are not available, according to its website.

Is JK Moving Services licensed?

JK Moving is licensed for interstate moves with the FMCSA under USDOT 1065394.

Should You Use JK Moving Services For Your Move?

If you want a stress-free long-distance move, consider JK Moving. It appears to be a company that takes moving (and its reputation) seriously, using trained and vetted staff and earning glowing reviews on many sites. Those who are worried about damage and don’t want to do a DIY move should consider JK.

Our Methodology

At money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.