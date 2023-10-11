7 Best Moving Companies in Vermont

Finding the best moving companies in Vermont can be difficult. So, we’ve looked at many area movers to determine that the top one in the state is Moving APT. Still, review our whole list of best movers to see which company’s features, prices, or services will suit you best.

Best Moving Companies in Vermont for 2023

Moving APT - Best Overall Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches U-Pack - Best DIY Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing

Why we chose it

Moving APT is a mediator between customers and multiple moving companies to identify the optimal match. This might be a superior model in Vermont, where choices may be limited or too far from your location. Renowned for its trustworthiness, it boasts a remarkable 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating, derived from 367 reviews. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) assigns it a B rating, backed by just 14 complaints in the past year, all diligently addressed.

As a registered broker under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), it exclusively engages FMCSA-licensed carriers and transparently discloses its partners, including Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. Despite the advantages of moving brokers in facilitating informed choices, they entail reduced control over the ultimate selection, influenced by carrier availability and potential cost variations from the initial quote. Nevertheless, Moving APT distinguishes itself by providing round-the-clock customer support, ensuring transparency and customer satisfaction.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops movers for you

Wider range of services vs. a carrier

2,500 moving partners nationwide Cons Not responsible for damage/loss

Rates can vary from those quoted

How much does Moving APT cost?

Moving costs fluctuate based on weight, bedroom count, specialty items, and additional insurance. Moving APT stands out by offering transparent ballpark estimates on its website, including a provided table outlining potential moving expenses for its services.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) is a proficient moving broker dedicated to sourcing the ideal mover on your behalf. Boasting 25 years of industry expertise, IMRG ranks among the most seasoned brokers. Consumer Affairs highlights its exceptional performance, with 80% of 312 reviews garnering 4 or 5 stars—a notable achievement in the brokerage sector.

A satisfied customer, Amy from Georgia, lauds IMRG for efficiently handling her family's belongings, emphasizing their knack for simplifying the complex process of selecting the right moving company. However, IMRG's strict 72-hour cancellation policy demands serious customer commitment.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices

Finds the best mover

Pre-screens companies Cons Not responsible for damage

Needs improved refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

Access the company's online calculator for an estimate, but be mindful that these are rough figures, cautions IMRG. For precise pricing, reach out to the company directly.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services distinguishes itself through meticulous packing expertise, training its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. They carefully handle everyday items and valuables like sculptures, antiques, and wine collections, ensuring items appear untouched after the move. High customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews attest to their dedication, while online resources like a timeline-based checklist and anti-scam tips enhance the customer experience.

JK offers financing options through a partnership with Enhancify, featuring rapid quotes and potential 0% financing from partner lenders based on your profile. Pre-approval without affecting your credit score is an added convenience. However, they don't specialize in local moves, and some customers find their rates higher than competitors, necessitating price comparisons.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Proficient packing teams

0% financing available for eligible customers

GPS tracking for shipments Cons Limited service for local moves (VA, MD, DC)

Pricing not as competitive

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving prioritizes quality service, evident in its thorough staff training. However, this commitment is reflected in pricing. Based on customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move can range from $7,000 to over $15,000. Actual costs may differ depending on the services selected.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck stands out for its informal yet professional approach to moving services. Despite its quirky branding, it ranks among the largest movers nationwide, boasting 9 million completed moves and 350 independently owned franchises across nearly every state, including one in South Burlington, Vermont. The appeal lies in its unique blend of national coverage and local small business support, ensuring intimate knowledge of your neighborhood for top-notch door-to-door service.

Two Men And A Truck offers versatile options, from Value Flex for smaller, budget-friendly moves to Expedited services for larger moves, including packing and unpacking. While customer satisfaction is evident with a 96% referral rate, localized variations in service and limited coverage in some areas may arise. Nonetheless, if you seek the strength of a national company with a local touch, Two Men And A Truck is worth considering.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves typically commence at approximately $150 per hour. Pricing fluctuates significantly depending on location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost as little as $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing could approach $20,000. A middle-ground scenario, like a 1,500-mile, two-bedroom move, falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Full-service and container-based long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack is our top choice for partial DIY moves due to its cost-effectiveness and enhanced control over the relocation process. The company operates a branch in Williston and may provide services in other areas of Vermont. U-Pack provides ReloCubes®, allowing you to load your belongings and secure the cube until delivery at your new address.

Additionally, they offer trailer options where you only pay for the space used, whether cubes or linear feet in trailers. The company boasts exceptional BBB ratings with an average of 4.05 out of 5 stars, highlighting its reputation. Licensed with the FMCSA, U-Pack ensures a legitimate partnership. U-Pack offers an excellent solution if you prefer packing and loading over long-distance driving.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay for what you use

Lock up your belongings for transit Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack truly shines in affordability, a core DIY principle. An example highlights significant savings, with one customer reporting a $10,000 reduction for a 2,500-mile move compared to full-service alternatives. U-Pack estimates approximately $2,500 for moving one ReloCube door to door. Each ReloCube, measuring 308 cubic feet (5'10" L x 6'10" W x 7'9" H internally), typically corresponds to a room. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack's quotes are notably budget-friendly compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Due to stellar customer reviews and tailored moving packages, International Van Lines (IVL) is a favorite long-distance moving company. IVL's versatility spans local, long-distance, interstate moves, and international moves, accommodating your preferences from full-service packing to self-packing for cost savings.

It's DOT-approved as an interstate mover with FMCSA credentials (USDOT# 2293832) and operates as a broker in specific regions. Despite requiring a 25% upfront deposit, IVL offers 24/7 customer support for concerns and maintains a respectable BBB rating. While some experienced higher-than-estimated bills, IVL transparently outlines extra fees on its website, solidifying its reputation as a top-tier mover.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

First month of storage is free

GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through option for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator indicates that a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move costs $2,500-$4,500. For a 2,500-mile move of the same size, expect to pay $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are hourly, starting at $150, varying with the crew size.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a moving broker and licensed carrier, boasting nationwide reach with over 500 partner firms and significantly more coverage than most other movers. NAVL employs 1,400 drivers who collectively covered 30 million miles in 2021, as reported by the FMCSA.

NAVL distinguishes itself with its binding estimate options, easing the stress of unexpected bills. Customers can request quotes online and receive accurate, binding estimates, including:

Bottom Line Pricing: Guaranteed cost. Not-To-Exceed Pricing: The final cost may be lower but never higher. Customized Pricing: A blend of binding estimates with optional services.

The company maintains an A+ BBB rating and garners favorable reviews, earning 4 out of 5 stars on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates available

Large fleet

Easy claims Cons Storage is not offered everywhere

Brokers moves in various places

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

Although full-service long-distance relocations can be pricier, NAVL proves cost-effective for various moves. Their website cites a $3,758 average for long-distance moves in the past year, but further investigation suggests that a 1,000-mile move may average around $5,000.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

How To Select A Moving Company In Vermont

Establish a budget : Determine your moving budget, considering cost-cutting options like container movers for those on a tight budget.

: Determine your moving budget, considering cost-cutting options like container movers for those on a tight budget. Take inventory : Create a detailed inventory of your belongings, especially specialized items, to prevent unexpected costs for additional weight or items.

: Create a detailed inventory of your belongings, especially specialized items, to prevent unexpected costs for additional weight or items. Choose a move type : In today's market, select from various move types, including container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving.

: In today's market, select from various move types, including container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving. Check reviews : Research honest customer reviews, bearing in mind that most people review when dissatisfied. Assess bad reviews in relation to the company's overall performance and size, found on the FMCSA website.

: Research honest customer reviews, bearing in mind that most people review when dissatisfied. Assess bad reviews in relation to the company's overall performance and size, found on the FMCSA website. Compare quotes: Despite the effort required, gather multiple quotes through in-person or virtual home assessments, potentially saving thousands by comparing at least two.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Vermont

Distance : Longer moves incur higher costs due to time, fuel, and licensing.

: Longer moves incur higher costs due to time, fuel, and licensing. Item quantity : Volume and weight affect quotes, with heavy items increasing fees.

: Volume and weight affect quotes, with heavy items increasing fees. Specialty services : Services like piano or art moving can be costly.

: Services like piano or art moving can be costly. Insurance : Basic coverage is insufficient; extra insurance adds cost but ensures protection.

: Basic coverage is insufficient; extra insurance adds cost but ensures protection. Timing: Moving during non-peak months like January saves money compared to costly June moves.

How to Prepare for a Move in Vermont

Create a Moving Checklist: Compile a comprehensive checklist outlining tasks and their timelines. Some moving companies offer checklists on their websites or through apps, guiding you through each step of the process. Update Your Documents: Moving to a new state often necessitates tasks like vehicle registration updates. Research your new state's specific requirements to ensure compliance. Plan Your New Home: Label your packed boxes with their intended locations in your new home. This streamlines the unloading process, allowing movers to place items directly where they belong. Declutter Before You Move: Prioritize decluttering by donating, selling, or downsizing items before your move. Repurchasing certain items in your new location might be more cost-effective than transporting them, particularly for old furniture or items you haven't used in over a year. Keep Essentials Accessible: Some items packed onto the moving truck might not be readily accessible for weeks. Identify essential belongings you'll need during the transition, and keep them in your car or with you during the move. Research and Prepare: Familiarize yourself with your chosen mover's policies, a track record for meeting delivery deadlines, and pricing. Secure a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time whenever possible to ensure a smoother moving experience.

Vermont Moving Company FAQ

Why are Vermont moving companies so expensive?

Vermont's rural nature and low population density can make logistics more challenging and increase transportation costs. The state's harsh winters can also limit the moving season, potentially leading to higher prices during peak months.

How do I know my Vermont moving company is reputable?

Check forums and review sites for legitimate reviews and the company’s profile on the FMCSA website. Vermont does not require a license for companies that only operate in-state, so check a local company’s BBB and Yelp reputation.

What is the cheapest month to move in Vermont?

Because winters are unpredictable, most people try to move in the summer. Winter is a time of lower demand and prices.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Vermont

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Vermont