7 Best Moving Companies in West Virginia

Finding the best moving company for you in West Virginia can be overwhelming, but we analyzed dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in The Mountain State is Moving APT. However, read through all seven of our top picks to see if another mover is better for your specific situation.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $400 discount for interstate moves Specialized in long-distance moving services in the continental US*

30 days of free storage with free re-delivery

Discounts available for AARP, AAA, military, and students

Works with hundreds of commercial and residential moving partners

Call Now: (866) 950-3456 *excluding Alaska and Hawaii Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $500 Off + $200 discount for military & first responder Storage available & 24/7 customer service

Specialize in moving antiques, grandfather clocks and pianos

Proud donor to the Wounded Warrior Project

Call Now: (866) 405-4103 Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE Up to $500 Discount 24/7 customer service available throughout your entire move

Free storage available upon request

Veteran and family owned and operated

Auto relocation services available

Call Now: (561) 476-0993

Best Moving Companies in West Virginia for 2023

Moving APT - Best Overall Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker U-Pack - Best DIY Mover Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing

Why we chose it

Moving APT operates like a matchmaker in the moving industry. It doesn't physically carry out moves but actively searches among numerous moving companies to identify the best-suited option for your needs. This can be a helpful model in states like West Virginia, where moving company selection is limited. Recognized as a trustworthy and highly-rated broker, it boasts an impressive 4.3/5 average rating from 367 Google Reviews and a B rating on the BBB, with just 14 resolved complaints in the past year.

As a registered broker with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), it exclusively collaborates with licensed carriers, transparently disclosing its partnerships with entities like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. While using a broker has advantages in guiding your choice of a suitable moving company, the downside is reduced control over your ultimate selection, which can be influenced by carrier availability and potential cost variations. However, Moving APT distinguishes itself by offering 24/7 customer support to address any concerns promptly.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Finds carriers for you

Wide range of services

2,500 moving partners Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Moving costs fluctuate due to weight, bedrooms, specialty items, and insurance. Moving APT stands out by offering transparent ballpark estimates on its website. Check the table below for potential costs when using their service.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local moves

Long-distance

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage options

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) operates as a proficient moving broker, alleviating the burden of searching for the ideal mover. With an impressive 25-year track record, it ranks as the most experienced broker in our assessment. Consumer Affairs reports an impressive 80% of their 312 reviews falling within the 4 to 5-star range, a notable achievement for any moving entity, particularly for a broker.

IMRG's expertise in matching movers to specific needs simplifies the daunting task of selecting the right company for your move. However, be aware of their stringent 72-hour cancellation policy if you engage their services.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices for you

Identifies the optimal mover for your needs

Conducts thorough pre-screening of moving firms Cons Assumes no final liability for damages

Possibility for enhancement in their refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG provides online calculator estimates, but they're approximate. For precision, reach out to the company for an accurate quote.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Why we chose it

U-Pack is the top choice for those seeking a partial DIY moving experience. Not only does it offer cost savings compared to full-service alternatives, but it also grants you greater command over the entire process. The company operates one location in West Virginia (Fairmont).

The approach is straightforward: you receive containers, known as "ReloCubes®," which you pack with your belongings, locking them securely until they reach your new destination. Alternatively, you can opt for a trailer, billed only for the space you use. For instance, if you order three cubes but utilize only two, you pay for two. Trailer charges are calculated by the linear footage you occupy, with a partition to secure your items.

With a stellar BBB rating averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars, U-Pack earns its reputation. Additionally, its license from the FMCSA confirms its legitimacy. U-Pack presents an excellent solution if you're comfortable with packing and loading but prefer to avoid cross-country truck driving.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent, easy-to-understand pricing

Pay only for what you use

Best security during transit Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack excels in affordability, a core DIY principle. A customer's reported $10,000 savings on a 2,500-mile move vis-a-vis a full-service company is eye-catching. U-Pack estimates approximately $2,500 for door-to-door ReloCube transport, each providing 308 cubic feet of space. This makes U-Pack remarkably cost-effective, particularly for a 1,700-mile relocation compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is the oldest active moving company in the U.S., upholding a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews. Known for their careful handling and competitive pricing, they offer a wide array of services, including local, long-distance, interstate moving, military, and senior moves, as well as expertise in transporting large, antique, and delicate items like pianos.

Their standout service is the Priority Relocation Service, a premium option for meticulous, door-to-door moving, perfect for those who prefer a hands-off approach, though it comes at a premium price. What you get:

Last-minute service

Packing and unpacking

Dedicated truck space

Guaranteed on-time delivery ($100-per-day late payment)

Available during peak moving season

However, some reviews spoke of damaged items and later-than-promised deliveries. We recommend getting full-value protection if you choose this company, though reports of damage were rare.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee available

Specialized packing services

Full-replacement value protection offered

Choice of priority service Cons Occasional damage complaints

Absence of online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move falls in the $8,500-$10,500 range, considering extras like protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move averages $6,000-$7,000. Costs significantly vary based on preferences. A basic one-bedroom move can start at $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles may exceed $15,000.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage available

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services approaches packing with utmost dedication, offering staff training within a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether it's everyday items or precious belongings like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their expertly trained team ensures your possessions remain unaltered during the move. This commitment to detail shines through in outstanding customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews. The company also provides valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and anti-scam tips.

JK collaborates with Enhancify for financial flexibility, offering quick quotes and 0% financing for qualified customers. However, it's worth noting that they specialize less in local moves and may have higher rates than competitors, necessitating a personalized quote comparison.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly-trained crews

0% financing for some customers

GPS tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Higher pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving is a premium service provider, investing in comprehensive staff training, reflected in its pricing. Online reviews indicate a 1,000-mile move typically costs between $7,000 and $15,000 or more, though your specific rate may differ depending on your chosen services.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) stands out as a top long-distance moving choice, backed by stellar customer reviews and tailored moving packages. IVL covers a broad spectrum of services, accommodating local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, with options ranging from full-service packing and fragile item transport to storage and self-packing to manage costs. It holds licensing with the Department of Transportation and FMCSA, functioning as both mover and broker primarily in select regions.

IVL's efficient virtual walkthroughs simplify quoting while accessible 24/7 customer support maintains a decent complaint response record, earning a BBB rating of B. While they require a standard 25% deposit and some customers encounter higher-than-estimated final bills, IVL's upfront fee transparency makes cost estimates more straightforward, solidifying its reputation as a reputable industry leader.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Deposits refundable up to 48 hours moving

Complimentary first month of storage

Utilizes GPS tracking

Offers virtual walk-throughs for quotes Cons Contracts third-party movers beyond core areas

Final payment must be cash or check

How much does International Van Lines cost?

Based on IVL's estimator, a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move costs approximately $2,500-$4,500, while the same-sized move over 2,500 miles ranges from $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are billed hourly, with rates beginning at $150 per hour, contingent on the number of movers needed.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a moving broker and a licensed carrier, extending its services nationwide through a network of over 500 partners. In addition to this extensive network, NAVL employs over 1,400 in-house drivers who collectively covered over 30 million miles in 2021, according to their FMCSA profile.

What stands out are NAVL's optional binding estimates, offering peace of mind to customers seeking predictability. These estimates include "Bottom Line Pricing" as a guaranteed cost, "Not-To-Exceed Pricing" which assures that the final cost won't exceed the estimate, and "Customized Pricing" which combines a binding estimate with the flexibility to add services later.

Regarding reputation, NAVL holds an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and garners 4 out of 5 stars or better on respected platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Reliable binding estimates

Extensive owned truck fleet

Streamlined claims procedure Cons Limited storage availability in certain regions

Brokered moves in select areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers cost-effective choices for various move types, though full-service, long-distance moves can lean towards the pricier side. Their website cites a $3,758 average for long-distance moves in the last year, but additional investigation suggests a ballpark figure of approximately $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Let a Moving Company handle the heavy lifting as you move into your new home They can help handle fragile items, delicate furniture, and even the most challenging belongings with precision and care. Click below to get a free quote today. Get an Estimate

How To Select A Moving Company In West Virginia

Set your budget: Determine your moving budget. Those with limited funds may prefer container movers over full-service options. Inventory your belongings: Create a precise inventory list, especially for specialized items. Concealing extra items or weight may lead to unexpected charges. Choose your move type: Today's market offers diverse options, including container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moves. Seek reviews: Find genuine customer reviews. Remember that reviews often stem from negative experiences, so assess them relative to the company's volume of moves. Check the mover's size, measured in miles traveled, on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website. Compare quotes: Obtaining multiple quotes can be time-consuming but potentially cost-saving. An accurate quote typically requires an in-person or virtual home assessment. Compare at least two other quotes to save thousands potentially.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in West Virginia

Distance affects cost : Longer moves incur more expenses, including licensing fees.

: Longer moves incur more expenses, including licensing fees. Item weight matters : Heavier items like oak tables increase fees.

: Heavier items like oak tables increase fees. Specialty services cost more : Piano or art/wine transport requires special crews.

: Piano or art/wine transport requires special crews. Insurance adds costs : Basic coverage may be insufficient; extra protection costs.

: Basic coverage may be insufficient; extra protection costs. Timing impacts price: Off-peak months like January are cheaper than June.

How to Prepare for a Move in West Virginia

Create a moving checklist : Compile a checklist outlining tasks and deadlines, often provided by moving companies on their websites or apps.

: Compile a checklist outlining tasks and deadlines, often provided by moving companies on their websites or apps. Update official documents : Research and complete necessary tasks like vehicle re-registration when moving to another state.

: Research and complete necessary tasks like vehicle re-registration when moving to another state. Plan your new home layout : Label boxes for specific rooms to simplify the unpacking process for movers and yourself.

: Label boxes for specific rooms to simplify the unpacking process for movers and yourself. Declutter before the move : Donate, sell, and downsize items, considering the cost of moving versus repurchasing in your new location.

: Donate, sell, and downsize items, considering the cost of moving versus repurchasing in your new location. Keep essentials handy : Some items may be inaccessible for weeks once on the moving truck; keep necessities in your car or with you during the move.

: Some items may be inaccessible for weeks once on the moving truck; keep necessities in your car or with you during the move. Research your mover: Investigate the mover's track record, policies, delivery reliability, and costs, aiming for a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time if feasible.

West Virginia Moving Company FAQ

Why are West Virginia moving companies so expensive?

The state's mountainous terrain and rural areas can lead to longer travel times and more challenging routes, which can increase costs. Additionally, the limited number of major cities and population centers may result in higher operational expenses for moving companies.

How do I know my West Virginia moving company is reputable?

Check the company’s reputation on the BBB and forums and review sites. Check licensing with the FMCSA for interstate movers and with the West Virginia Public Service Commission for in-state operators.

What is the cheapest month to move in West Virginia?

Winter months will be more affordable than peak summer months.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in West Virginia

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in West Virginia