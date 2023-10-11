7 Best Moving Companies in West Virginia
Finding the best moving company for you in West Virginia can be overwhelming, but we analyzed dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in The Mountain State is Moving APT. However, read through all seven of our top picks to see if another mover is better for your specific situation.
Best Moving Companies in West Virginia for 2023
- Moving APT - Best Overall
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
Why we chose it
Moving APT operates like a matchmaker in the moving industry. It doesn't physically carry out moves but actively searches among numerous moving companies to identify the best-suited option for your needs. This can be a helpful model in states like West Virginia, where moving company selection is limited. Recognized as a trustworthy and highly-rated broker, it boasts an impressive 4.3/5 average rating from 367 Google Reviews and a B rating on the BBB, with just 14 resolved complaints in the past year.
As a registered broker with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), it exclusively collaborates with licensed carriers, transparently disclosing its partnerships with entities like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. While using a broker has advantages in guiding your choice of a suitable moving company, the downside is reduced control over your ultimate selection, which can be influenced by carrier availability and potential cost variations. However, Moving APT distinguishes itself by offering 24/7 customer support to address any concerns promptly.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Finds carriers for you
- Wide range of services
- 2,500 moving partners
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Not responsible for damage/loss
- Rates can vary from those quoted
- May receive too many calls after requesting a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Moving costs fluctuate due to weight, bedrooms, specialty items, and insurance. Moving APT stands out by offering transparent ballpark estimates on its website. Check the table below for potential costs when using their service.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local moves
- Long-distance
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage options
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) operates as a proficient moving broker, alleviating the burden of searching for the ideal mover. With an impressive 25-year track record, it ranks as the most experienced broker in our assessment. Consumer Affairs reports an impressive 80% of their 312 reviews falling within the 4 to 5-star range, a notable achievement for any moving entity, particularly for a broker.
IMRG's expertise in matching movers to specific needs simplifies the daunting task of selecting the right company for your move. However, be aware of their stringent 72-hour cancellation policy if you engage their services.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices for you
- Identifies the optimal mover for your needs
- Conducts thorough pre-screening of moving firms
- Assumes no final liability for damages
- Possibility for enhancement in their refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG provides online calculator estimates, but they're approximate. For precision, reach out to the company for an accurate quote.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
U-Pack is the top choice for those seeking a partial DIY moving experience. Not only does it offer cost savings compared to full-service alternatives, but it also grants you greater command over the entire process. The company operates one location in West Virginia (Fairmont).
The approach is straightforward: you receive containers, known as "ReloCubes®," which you pack with your belongings, locking them securely until they reach your new destination. Alternatively, you can opt for a trailer, billed only for the space you use. For instance, if you order three cubes but utilize only two, you pay for two. Trailer charges are calculated by the linear footage you occupy, with a partition to secure your items.
With a stellar BBB rating averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars, U-Pack earns its reputation. Additionally, its license from the FMCSA confirms its legitimacy. U-Pack presents an excellent solution if you're comfortable with packing and loading but prefer to avoid cross-country truck driving.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent, easy-to-understand pricing
- Pay only for what you use
- Best security during transit
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack excels in affordability, a core DIY principle. A customer's reported $10,000 savings on a 2,500-mile move vis-a-vis a full-service company is eye-catching. U-Pack estimates approximately $2,500 for door-to-door ReloCube transport, each providing 308 cubic feet of space. This makes U-Pack remarkably cost-effective, particularly for a 1,700-mile relocation compared to full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is the oldest active moving company in the U.S., upholding a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews. Known for their careful handling and competitive pricing, they offer a wide array of services, including local, long-distance, interstate moving, military, and senior moves, as well as expertise in transporting large, antique, and delicate items like pianos.
Their standout service is the Priority Relocation Service, a premium option for meticulous, door-to-door moving, perfect for those who prefer a hands-off approach, though it comes at a premium price. What you get:
- Last-minute service
- Packing and unpacking
- Dedicated truck space
- Guaranteed on-time delivery ($100-per-day late payment)
- Available during peak moving season
However, some reviews spoke of damaged items and later-than-promised deliveries. We recommend getting full-value protection if you choose this company, though reports of damage were rare.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee available
- Specialized packing services
- Full-replacement value protection offered
- Choice of priority service
- Occasional damage complaints
- Absence of online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move falls in the $8,500-$10,500 range, considering extras like protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move averages $6,000-$7,000. Costs significantly vary based on preferences. A basic one-bedroom move can start at $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles may exceed $15,000.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage available
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services approaches packing with utmost dedication, offering staff training within a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether it's everyday items or precious belongings like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their expertly trained team ensures your possessions remain unaltered during the move. This commitment to detail shines through in outstanding customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews. The company also provides valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and anti-scam tips.
JK collaborates with Enhancify for financial flexibility, offering quick quotes and 0% financing for qualified customers. However, it's worth noting that they specialize less in local moves and may have higher rates than competitors, necessitating a personalized quote comparison.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expertly-trained crews
- 0% financing for some customers
- GPS tracking
- Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC
- Higher pricing
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving is a premium service provider, investing in comprehensive staff training, reflected in its pricing. Online reviews indicate a 1,000-mile move typically costs between $7,000 and $15,000 or more, though your specific rate may differ depending on your chosen services.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) stands out as a top long-distance moving choice, backed by stellar customer reviews and tailored moving packages. IVL covers a broad spectrum of services, accommodating local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, with options ranging from full-service packing and fragile item transport to storage and self-packing to manage costs. It holds licensing with the Department of Transportation and FMCSA, functioning as both mover and broker primarily in select regions.
IVL's efficient virtual walkthroughs simplify quoting while accessible 24/7 customer support maintains a decent complaint response record, earning a BBB rating of B. While they require a standard 25% deposit and some customers encounter higher-than-estimated final bills, IVL's upfront fee transparency makes cost estimates more straightforward, solidifying its reputation as a reputable industry leader.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Deposits refundable up to 48 hours moving
- Complimentary first month of storage
- Utilizes GPS tracking
- Offers virtual walk-throughs for quotes
- Contracts third-party movers beyond core areas
- Final payment must be cash or check
How much does International Van Lines cost?
Based on IVL's estimator, a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move costs approximately $2,500-$4,500, while the same-sized move over 2,500 miles ranges from $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are billed hourly, with rates beginning at $150 per hour, contingent on the number of movers needed.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a moving broker and a licensed carrier, extending its services nationwide through a network of over 500 partners. In addition to this extensive network, NAVL employs over 1,400 in-house drivers who collectively covered over 30 million miles in 2021, according to their FMCSA profile.
What stands out are NAVL's optional binding estimates, offering peace of mind to customers seeking predictability. These estimates include "Bottom Line Pricing" as a guaranteed cost, "Not-To-Exceed Pricing" which assures that the final cost won't exceed the estimate, and "Customized Pricing" which combines a binding estimate with the flexibility to add services later.
Regarding reputation, NAVL holds an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and garners 4 out of 5 stars or better on respected platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Reliable binding estimates
- Extensive owned truck fleet
- Streamlined claims procedure
- Limited storage availability in certain regions
- Brokered moves in select areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL offers cost-effective choices for various move types, though full-service, long-distance moves can lean towards the pricier side. Their website cites a $3,758 average for long-distance moves in the last year, but additional investigation suggests a ballpark figure of approximately $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
How To Select A Moving Company In West Virginia
- Set your budget: Determine your moving budget. Those with limited funds may prefer container movers over full-service options.
- Inventory your belongings: Create a precise inventory list, especially for specialized items. Concealing extra items or weight may lead to unexpected charges.
- Choose your move type: Today's market offers diverse options, including container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moves.
- Seek reviews: Find genuine customer reviews. Remember that reviews often stem from negative experiences, so assess them relative to the company's volume of moves. Check the mover's size, measured in miles traveled, on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website.
- Compare quotes: Obtaining multiple quotes can be time-consuming but potentially cost-saving. An accurate quote typically requires an in-person or virtual home assessment. Compare at least two other quotes to save thousands potentially.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in West Virginia
- Distance affects cost: Longer moves incur more expenses, including licensing fees.
- Item weight matters: Heavier items like oak tables increase fees.
- Specialty services cost more: Piano or art/wine transport requires special crews.
- Insurance adds costs: Basic coverage may be insufficient; extra protection costs.
- Timing impacts price: Off-peak months like January are cheaper than June.
How to Prepare for a Move in West Virginia
- Create a moving checklist: Compile a checklist outlining tasks and deadlines, often provided by moving companies on their websites or apps.
- Update official documents: Research and complete necessary tasks like vehicle re-registration when moving to another state.
- Plan your new home layout: Label boxes for specific rooms to simplify the unpacking process for movers and yourself.
- Declutter before the move: Donate, sell, and downsize items, considering the cost of moving versus repurchasing in your new location.
- Keep essentials handy: Some items may be inaccessible for weeks once on the moving truck; keep necessities in your car or with you during the move.
- Research your mover: Investigate the mover's track record, policies, delivery reliability, and costs, aiming for a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time if feasible.
West Virginia Moving Company FAQ
Why are West Virginia moving companies so expensive?
The state's mountainous terrain and rural areas can lead to longer travel times and more challenging routes, which can increase costs. Additionally, the limited number of major cities and population centers may result in higher operational expenses for moving companies.
How do I know my West Virginia moving company is reputable?
Check the company’s reputation on the BBB and forums and review sites. Check licensing with the FMCSA for interstate movers and with the West Virginia Public Service Commission for in-state operators.
What is the cheapest month to move in West Virginia?
Winter months will be more affordable than peak summer months.
Learn more
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in West Virginia
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in West Virginia
- Moving APT - Best Overall
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing