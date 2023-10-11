5 Best Moving Companies in Alaska
Finding moving companies in Alaska that suit your exact needs is no easy task. So, we’ve analyzed companies in the state and determined that the top mover in The Last Frontier is North American Van Lines. But read about all five of our top picks to see if another mover suits your needs better.
- North American Van Lines - Best Overall
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a versatile moving broker and licensed carrier, serving customers nationwide. With an extensive network of over 500 partners scattered across the country and operating an owned branch in Anchorage, NAVL provides smart moving solutions for your move to, from, or within Alaska.
What sets them apart is their fleet of 1,400 dedicated drivers who collectively covered an impressive 30 million miles in 2021. NAVL offers optional binding estimates, sparing clients from unexpected financial surprises during the moving process. You can initiate a quote online, and a representative will provide you with a precise quote and, if preferred, a binding estimate. These estimates include Bottom Line Pricing, ensuring a fixed cost; Not-To-Exceed Pricing, which guarantees it won't exceed a certain amount; and Customized Pricing, a blend of binding estimates with flexibility for additional services.
Regarding reputation, NAVL boasts an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and garners ratings of 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding quotes
- Large owned truck fleet
- Easy claims procedure
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL offers competitive pricing for various moves, though it leans towards the higher end for full-service, long-distance relocations. Their website states an average cost of $3,758 for long-distance moves in the last year, yet additional research reveals an approximate $5,000 expense for a 1,000-mile journey.
Services
- Transporting vehicles
- Storage solutions
- Corporate relocation services
- Packing and unpacking assistance
- Loading and unloading services
- Online tools and checklists
Why we chose it
Moving APT functions as a liaison between customer and company for the moving industry, connecting you with ideal long-distance moving companies and local operators. This model could prove highly valuable in remote parts of Alaska where moving company selection is limited. The company is highly regarded and maintains a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating from 367 reviews and a B rating on BBB, with only 14 complaints in the last year, all resolved.
Registered under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), it solely employs licensed carriers and transparently discloses its partners, including Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, and others. While working with a broker streamlines decision-making, it may limit control over the chosen company, dependent on location and timing. Moving APT mitigates such issues with 24/7 customer support.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- Wider range of services compared to a carrier
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- Price matching
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Not responsible for damage/loss
- Rates can vary from those quoted
How much does Moving APT cost?
Moving costs fluctuate due to weight, bedrooms, specialty items, and insurance. Yet, Moving APT stands out by openly displaying estimated costs on its website. Here's a table from Moving APT outlining potential service expenses.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a seasoned moving broker with 25 years of experience, excels in finding your ideal mover. Like Moving APT, they remove the guesswork out of finding the best mover for your specific scenario. Their impressive record includes an 80% positive rating from 312 Consumer Affairs reviews, an exceptional achievement for any mover, let alone a broker.
A satisfied customer, Amy from Georgia, praised their efficiency in handling her family's move, highlighting their ability to grasp the layout quickly. IMRG's expertise streamlines the daunting task of selecting the right moving company, easing decision-making. However, be aware of their strict 72-hour cancellation policy when engaging their services.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Performs price negotiations for you
- Identifies the ideal mover
- Conducts screening of moving firms
- Not accountable for damages
- Potential for a better refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
Utilize the online calculator for IMRG's estimated costs, but note that they are approximate figures. For precision, contact the company directly to obtain an accurate quote.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
U-Pack stands out as the top choice for semi-DIY moves, offering cost savings and increased control. The company operates a branch in Anchorage. They provide convenient "ReloCubes®" containers or trailers, ensuring you only pay for the space you use. With glowing BBB reviews, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars and scarce negative feedback, U-Pack showcases its reliability. Licensed by FMCSA, it’s a legitimate and reputable mover. If you prefer packing and loading but dislike long-distance driving, U-Pack presents an excellent solution for your moving needs, combining affordability, control, and positive customer experiences.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent prices
- Pay for what you use
- Lock up your belongings during transport
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack estimates approximately $2,500 for a door-to-door ReloCube move, each offering 308 cubic feet of space, roughly one per room. According to the company's website, quotes for a 1,700-mile move demonstrate their cost-effectiveness against full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) earns our favor for long-distance moves thanks to commendable customer feedback and customizable moving options. They excel in a comprehensive spectrum, covering local, long-distance, interstate, and international relocations. IVL offers flexibility, allowing you to tailor your move from full-service packing to fragile item handling, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, and cost-effective self-packing.
IVL holds a Department of Transportation license for interstate moves and acts as an authorized broker beyond its primary regions. While a 25% upfront deposit is common in the industry, some clients find this a high upfront fee. Others have expressed concern over final bills exceeding estimates. However, IVL transparently discloses extra fees on its website to help customers plan accordingly. Despite minor drawbacks, IVL's reputable standing consistently places them on national "best of" lists.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits up to 48 hours before moving
- Free first month of storage
- GPS tracking
- Virtual walk-through option for quotes
- Third-party movers used outside core areas
- Cash or check for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator suggests prices of $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move and $7,500-$10,000 for a 2,500-mile move of the same size. Local moves are hourly-based, beginning at $150 per hour, contingent on the crew size.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
How To Select A Moving Company In Alaska
- Set a budget: Tight budgets might favor container movers over full-service options.
- Create an accurate inventory, especially for special items. Failing to disclose additional items or weight can lead to unexpected costs.
- Select from various move types - container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door.
- Seek honest customer reviews. Keep in mind that people often review bad experiences. Evaluate bad reviews about the company's overall volume of moves. Check the mileage on the FMCSA website for mover size.
- Obtain at least two quotes, despite the effort involved in an accurate quote. This comparison can yield substantial savings.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Alaska
- Distance: Longer moves incur higher costs, including licenses for state-to-state moves.
- Item Weight: Heavy items, like oak tables, increase fees.
- Specialty Services: Moving unique items demands specialized crews and higher costs.
- Insurance: Basic coverage (usually $0.60 per pound) may not suffice; consider additional insurance.
- Timing: Moving in January is cheaper than in peak months like June.
How to Prepare for a Move in Alaska
- Create a moving checklist: Develop a task list with timelines. Many moving companies offer checklists and apps to guide you step by step.
- Update documents: Relocating to another state may necessitate vehicle re-registration and other changes. Research the requirements of your new state.
- Plan your new home: Label packed boxes for their destination in your new home, streamlining the unloading process.
- Declutter: Donate, sell, and downsize before the move. Consider whether moving certain items is cost-effective compared to buying new ones in your new location.
- Reserve essentials: Keep necessary items accessible, as items on the moving truck may not be available for weeks. Pack essentials for your car or flight.
- Research: Investigate your mover's policies, track record, and delivery timelines. Aim for a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time if possible.
Alaska Moving Company FAQ
Why are Alaska moving companies so expensive?
Alaska's remote location and challenging terrain contribute to higher moving costs. The limited infrastructure, long distances, and harsh weather conditions can increase transportation expenses. Additionally, moving companies often need to account for the logistics of moving items to and from Alaska, which can be costly.
How do I know my Alaska moving company is reputable?
If it’s a company that crosses state lines, check its profile with the FMCSA. For in-state companies, check for proper licensing and registration with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF). Read BBB and Yelp reviews from past customers for honest opinions.
What is the cheapest month to move in Alaska?
Winter months will be the most affordable, thanks to lower demand. However, consider how the weather will affect your moving plans.
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Alaska
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
