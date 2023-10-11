5 Best Moving Companies in Hawai'i

Finding the best moving companies in Hawai'i can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine the top movers in your area, their standout features, and what types of moves they are good for.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $400 discount for interstate moves Specialized in long-distance moving services in the continental US*

30 days of free storage with free re-delivery

Discounts available for AARP, AAA, military, and students

Works with hundreds of commercial and residential moving partners

Call Now: (866) 950-3456 *excluding Alaska and Hawaii Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $500 Off + $200 discount for military & first responder Storage available & 24/7 customer service

Specialize in moving antiques, grandfather clocks and pianos

Proud donor to the Wounded Warrior Project

Call Now: (866) 405-4103 Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE Up to $500 Discount 24/7 customer service available throughout your entire move

Free storage available upon request

Veteran and family owned and operated

Auto relocation services available

Call Now: (561) 476-0993

Best Moving Companies in Hawai'i for 2023

U-Pack - Best Overall PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

Why we chose it

U-Pack is an excellent choice for partial DIY moves, offering cost savings and increased control. With U-Pack, you're provided with ReloCubes® or the option of a trailer. You're only charged for the space you use, ensuring cost efficiency. The company boasts an impressive BBB rating, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars with few negative reviews.

Additionally, it's licensed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), guaranteeing legitimacy. If you prefer hands-on packing and loading and want to save money, U-Pack is an ideal solution for your relocation needs. The company operates a location in Honolulu.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay only for what you use

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack stands out in terms of cost savings, making it an attractive DIY option. While U-Pack doesn’t give specific pricing for moving to the mainland or between islands, it estimates approximately $2,500 for one ReloCube for a door-to-door move, with each cube offering 308 cubic feet of space. This affordability is evident in their quotes for a 1,700-mile relocation compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile mainland move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS offers remarkable flexibility as a container mover, giving it a notable edge over U-Pack, another mover on our list. What sets it apart is the convenience of storing household items in your driveway for as long as needed. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit, you can gradually declutter your home over months before your move using PODS. With a starting storage fee of $149, you can choose from eight, 12, or 16-foot containers.

When you're ready to move, simply schedule pick-up and drop-off. Pricing is straightforward, based on POD size, duration, and distance. Despite occasional issues with delivery dates and customer service reachability, it's a versatile solution, even for non-moving scenarios like home renovations.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as you want to load

Lower cost than full-service movers

Offers driveway storage solution Cons Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample PODS prices for a 2-3 bedroom home (up to 1,200 sq. ft.), but keep in mind that actual costs can significantly differ because the company doesn’t give Hawai’i-specific pricing on its site. Call for a quote.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing company referrals

Auto shipping

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT operates as a matchmaking service, connecting you with the perfect moving company from their extensive network. This model could come in handy in Hawai’i where it may be difficult to find the right mover for your local or off-island move. Renowned for its reliability, the company boasts a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating and a BBB B rating with minimal recent complaints.

It's a registered broker under FMCSA, guaranteeing the use of licensed carriers and transparency in partnerships, including Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. Yet, like all moving brokers, it has its pros and cons. On one hand, you gain expertise in selecting the ideal mover tailored to your needs.

But on the flip side, you relinquish some control over the specific company chosen, influenced by availability and location. Price discrepancies may also arise due to varied carrier options. Nevertheless, Moving APT stands out for its transparent approach, offering round-the-clock customer support to address any concerns.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners

24/7 customer support Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

Rates can vary from those quoted

How much does Moving APT cost?

Moving costs can fluctuate considerably due to factors like weight, the number of rooms, specialty items, and insurance. Nonetheless, Moving APT stands out for its transparency. They provide ballpark estimates on their website, offering a clear table outlining potential costs for their services.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) is an adept moving broker with 25 years of experience. Consumer Affairs boasts an 80% approval rating from 312 reviews, a commendable feat for any moving entity, let alone a broker. For those unsure about selecting the right mover, IMRG's expertise simplifies the decision-making process. However, potential clients must be aware of the firm's cancellation policy, which necessitates a cancellation within 72 hours of booking.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices

Finds the best mover for your situation

Pre-screens movers Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG provides ballpark estimates through its online calculator but cautions that these are not precise figures. For an accurate quote, it's advisable to contact the company directly.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Let a Moving Company handle the heavy lifting as you move into your new home They can help handle fragile items, delicate furniture, and even the most challenging belongings with precision and care. Click below to get a free quote today. Get an Estimate

How To Select A Moving Company In Hawai'i

Set a budget: Determine your move's budget, considering options like container moving for those with tight budgets. Inventory your items: Create an accurate list, especially for special items, to avoid unexpected costs. Choose a move type: Explore container-based, DIY, or full-service moves based on your needs. Check reviews: Seek genuine reviews, remember that negative experiences may drive reviews. Assess bad reviews relative to the company's scale and mileage on FMCSA. Compare quotes: While it's time-consuming, compare multiple quotes, potentially saving thousands.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Hawai'i

Online quotes are often inaccurate due to numerous influencing factors. That’s why getting a quote from a company representative after an in-person or virtual walk-through is a good idea.

Distance : Longer moves increase costs, including labor, fuel, and licensing.

: Longer moves increase costs, including labor, fuel, and licensing. Item Weight : Weight, not just volume, affects your moving cost.

: Weight, not just volume, affects your moving cost. Specialty Services : Services like piano moving can be costly.

: Services like piano moving can be costly. Insurance : Base protection is usually insufficient; consider additional coverage.

: Base protection is usually insufficient; consider additional coverage. Timing: Moving off-peak months like January can save you money.

How to Prepare for a Move in Hawai'i

Create a moving checklist with tasks and timelines.

Research and update your documents when moving to another state.

Label boxes for efficient placement in your new home.

Declutter by selling or donating items you don't need.

Keep essentials with you for quick access during the move.

Research your mover's policies, delivery history, and request a binding estimate.

Hawai'i Moving Company FAQ

Why are Hawai'i moving companies so expensive?

Hawai'i is isolated in the Pacific Ocean, which means transporting goods to and from the mainland U.S. requires long-distance shipping, contributing to higher costs. Additionally, the Hawaiian Islands have a limited number of moving companies, resulting in less competition, which can drive prices up.

How do I know my Hawai'i moving company is reputable?

Check the company’s profile with the FMCSA if it’s a mover that crosses state lines. For companies that solely operate in Hawai’i, check with the Hawai’i Public Utilities Commission.

What is the cheapest month to move in Hawai'i?

The school year is typically the best time to move in Hawai’i, since demand is lower.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Hawai'i

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Hawai'i