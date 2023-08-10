PODS Review | Moving Companies

Bottom Line

PODS is the most flexible container mover we found, offering driveway storage for any amount of time, plus affordable moving options for local and long-distance moves.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

PODS Pros and Cons

Pros No time limit to load or unload

Lower cost than traditional moving companies

Movers have no access to your items

At-home/driveway storage solution Cons Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing/loading not available from the company itself

Does well:

Offers a flexible way to store and move at your own pace

Keeps costs down, thanks to its container-based business model

Variety of POD sizes for every size move

Fantastic solution for home sellers with unknown moving dates

Could improve:

Some reviews complain of missed delivery dates

Difficulty reaching representatives

Occasionally charges extra storage fees despite alleged fault for late deliveries

How Much Does PODS Cost?

Following are example prices provided by PODS for a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet. Note that prices can vary dramatically based on location, timing, and size of home.

From To Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) NYC Los Angeles 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 Los Angeles Phoenix, AZ 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

PODS could be cheaper depending on your full-service mover, and your PODS option. It’s smart to get a quote from a variety of companies before making your decision.

Getting a Quote: Start a quote online by filling out a 2-minute form. Because PODS does not charge by weight, you are able to get a fairly accurate quote online as long as you estimated the number and size of PODS containers that you need.

Discounts: Veterans and active-duty military personnel receive a 10% discount.

What We Think About PODS

PODS recently ended up on our list of Best Moving Companies for being the Most Flexible Container Mover. You have an unlimited amount of time to pack, load, store, and move your things. Plus, you can take advantage of at-home driveway storage even if you’re not moving.

Unlike its competitor U-Pack, which offers only three days to load, you can take your time with PODS. Just pay the monthly fee, which starts at just $149 per month. The flexibility comes in handy for home sellers, those remodeling their homes, or anyone with an undefined moving timeframe.

The company has solid reviews, 69% being positive on Consumer Affairs. Still, some dissatisfied customers complained of missed delivery dates and difficulty reaching reps when problems arise. Because of the PODS moving model, there were very few reports of damage. After all, you load and lock up your items; PODS staff never has access.

PODS container sizes

Container size Dimensions Good for 8-foot 8’ x 7’ x 8’ 500 sq. ft. or 1-2 rooms. Similar to 5’ x 10’ storage unit or 10’ rental truck. In-town moving and storage only. Can be paired with 12- or 16-ft. 12-foot 12’ x 8’ x 8’ 500-800 sq. ft. home or 2-3 rooms. Similar to 10’ x 10’ storage unit or 15’ rental truck. In-town moving and storage only. 16-foot 16’ x 8’x 8’ 1,200 sq. ft. home or 3-4 rooms. Similar to 10’ x 15’ storage unit or 20’ rental truck

PODS Vs. Other Moving Companies

PODS Reviews Yelp

Positive review from Yelp:

“The PODS drivers picking up and delivering were extremely professional, on time, experienced and nice! Not a scratch on our furniture when it arrived…Just so so impressed with this company!” –Lee from Miami, Florida

Negative review from Yelp:

“After calling the company multiple times yesterday to inquire on our delivery time, no one ever could give it to us or reached out...Unfortunately, the POD has still not arrived (far after our window was scheduled). – Molly from Nashville, Tennessee

PODS Services

Local Moving

Unlike some of its competitors, PODS has no problem performing a local move. And, the cost is around $350-$550 according to PODS, not that much more than renting a truck.

Long Distance Moving

You could save serious money by using PODS for a long-distance move. Because it’s a partial DIY option, you pack and load yourself. The technical part – driving thousands of miles with a large, heavy load – is left to the experts.

Driveway Storage

Just pay the monthly fee to keep any number and size of containers on your own property for as long as you like. PODS is recommended for someone staging and selling their home, remodeling, or for anyone without a definite move-out date.

Additional Services

Moving supplies

Packing a loading company referrals

Car shipping

PODS FAQ

Is PODS a reputable company?

PODS is a reputable, nationwide company that opened for business in 1998. It has 1,300 drivers, and 1,044 trucks, and traveled 27 million miles in 2022, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)

Is PODS licensed?

PODS is licensed with the FMCSA as a carrier and broker under USDOT #1397252.

Does PODS charge by weight?

PODS does not charge by weight. Instead, it charges based on the size and number of containers you rent, starting and ending destination, and the amount of time you need the PODS.

What are PODS container sizes?

PODS offers containers measuring 8x7x8 feet, 12x8x8 feet, and 16x8x8 feet. You can mix and match PODS in any combination for your home size.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Your move should be easy and stress-free, no matter the distance or size. Receive a custom quote from a Moving Company today that's designed to meet your needs and budget by clicking below. Get an Estimate

Should You Use PODS For Your Move?

PODS is a solid choice for anyone who wants a flexible and affordable move. Get a quote from PODS to see how it compares to other moving companies.

Learn More

Research Other Moving Companies

Our Methodology

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.