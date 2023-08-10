PODS Review | Moving Companies
Bottom Line
PODS is the most flexible container mover we found, offering driveway storage for any amount of time, plus affordable moving options for local and long-distance moves.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #1397252)
PODS Pros and Cons
- No time limit to load or unload
- Lower cost than traditional moving companies
- Movers have no access to your items
- At-home/driveway storage solution
- Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing/loading not available from the company itself
Does well:
- Offers a flexible way to store and move at your own pace
- Keeps costs down, thanks to its container-based business model
- Variety of POD sizes for every size move
- Fantastic solution for home sellers with unknown moving dates
Could improve:
- Some reviews complain of missed delivery dates
- Difficulty reaching representatives
- Occasionally charges extra storage fees despite alleged fault for late deliveries
How Much Does PODS Cost?
Following are example prices provided by PODS for a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet. Note that prices can vary dramatically based on location, timing, and size of home.
|From
|To
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|NYC
|Los Angeles
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|Los Angeles
|Phoenix, AZ
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
PODS could be cheaper depending on your full-service mover, and your PODS option. It’s smart to get a quote from a variety of companies before making your decision.
Getting a Quote: Start a quote online by filling out a 2-minute form. Because PODS does not charge by weight, you are able to get a fairly accurate quote online as long as you estimated the number and size of PODS containers that you need.
Discounts: Veterans and active-duty military personnel receive a 10% discount.
What We Think About PODS
PODS recently ended up on our list of Best Moving Companies for being the Most Flexible Container Mover. You have an unlimited amount of time to pack, load, store, and move your things. Plus, you can take advantage of at-home driveway storage even if you’re not moving.
Unlike its competitor U-Pack, which offers only three days to load, you can take your time with PODS. Just pay the monthly fee, which starts at just $149 per month. The flexibility comes in handy for home sellers, those remodeling their homes, or anyone with an undefined moving timeframe.
The company has solid reviews, 69% being positive on Consumer Affairs. Still, some dissatisfied customers complained of missed delivery dates and difficulty reaching reps when problems arise. Because of the PODS moving model, there were very few reports of damage. After all, you load and lock up your items; PODS staff never has access.
PODS container sizes
|Container size
|Dimensions
|Good for
|8-foot
|8’ x 7’ x 8’
|500 sq. ft. or 1-2 rooms. Similar to 5’ x 10’ storage unit or 10’ rental truck. In-town moving and storage only. Can be paired with 12- or 16-ft.
|12-foot
|12’ x 8’ x 8’
|500-800 sq. ft. home or 2-3 rooms. Similar to 10’ x 10’ storage unit or 15’ rental truck. In-town moving and storage only.
|16-foot
|16’ x 8’x 8’
|1,200 sq. ft. home or 3-4 rooms. Similar to 10’ x 15’ storage unit or 20’ rental truck
PODS Vs. Other Moving Companies
|Company
|Money Rating
|BBB Rating
|Can Pack For You
|Deposit
|State Availability
|American Van Lines
|Best for Specialty Moves
|A
|Yes
|10-50%
|48 states
|Bekins Van Lines
|Best White-Glove Service
|A+
|Yes
|None
|50 states
|Mayflower
|Best Technology
|A+
|Yes
|None
|50 states
|JK Moving Services
|Best Full-Service Packing
|A+
|Yes
|$250
|50 states
|Two Men and a Truck
|Best Local Branches
|Varies by location
|Yes
|Varies
|46 states
|U-Pack
|Best DIY Mover
|A+
|No
|None
|50 states
|PODS
|Most Flexible Container Mover
|A+
|No
|1-month storage fee
|46 states
|International Van Lines
|Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
|B
|Yes
|25%
|50 states
|North American Van Lines
|Most Predictable Pricing
|A+
|Yes
|Up To 50%
|50 states
|United Van Lines
|Best Full-Value Protection
|A+
|Yes
|None
|46 states
|Moving APT
|Most Transparent Broker
|B
|Yes
|Required, amount varies
|50 states
|IInterstate Moving & Relocation Group
|Most Experienced Moving Broker
|B
|Yes
|None
|50 states
PODS Reviews Yelp
Positive review from Yelp:
“The PODS drivers picking up and delivering were extremely professional, on time, experienced and nice! Not a scratch on our furniture when it arrived…Just so so impressed with this company!” –Lee from Miami, Florida
Negative review from Yelp:
“After calling the company multiple times yesterday to inquire on our delivery time, no one ever could give it to us or reached out...Unfortunately, the POD has still not arrived (far after our window was scheduled). – Molly from Nashville, Tennessee
PODS Services
Local Moving
Unlike some of its competitors, PODS has no problem performing a local move. And, the cost is around $350-$550 according to PODS, not that much more than renting a truck.
Long Distance Moving
You could save serious money by using PODS for a long-distance move. Because it’s a partial DIY option, you pack and load yourself. The technical part – driving thousands of miles with a large, heavy load – is left to the experts.
Driveway Storage
Just pay the monthly fee to keep any number and size of containers on your own property for as long as you like. PODS is recommended for someone staging and selling their home, remodeling, or for anyone without a definite move-out date.
Additional Services
- Moving supplies
- Packing a loading company referrals
- Car shipping
PODS FAQ
Is PODS a reputable company?
PODS is a reputable, nationwide company that opened for business in 1998. It has 1,300 drivers, and 1,044 trucks, and traveled 27 million miles in 2022, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)
Is PODS licensed?
PODS is licensed with the FMCSA as a carrier and broker under USDOT #1397252.
Does PODS charge by weight?
PODS does not charge by weight. Instead, it charges based on the size and number of containers you rent, starting and ending destination, and the amount of time you need the PODS.
What are PODS container sizes?
PODS offers containers measuring 8x7x8 feet, 12x8x8 feet, and 16x8x8 feet. You can mix and match PODS in any combination for your home size.
Should You Use PODS For Your Move?
PODS is a solid choice for anyone who wants a flexible and affordable move. Get a quote from PODS to see how it compares to other moving companies.
Our Methodology
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.