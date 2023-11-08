10 Best Moving Companies in Atlanta for November 2023

Finding the best moving companies in Atlanta can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve reviewed movers in The ATL and found that the top pick is Two Men And A Truck.

Our Top Picks for Atlanta Moving Companies 2023

How To Choose a Moving Company

Plan your finances: Start by estimating the potential cost of your move and create a personal budget accordingly.

Assess your belongings: Take inventory of your possessions and identify items requiring specialized handling. Choose a moving company that offers in-home estimates to ensure an accurate cost assessment. This prevents unexpected charges on moving day.

Select a moving approach: Decide on the type of move that suits your needs. You can handle the entire move yourself, use moving containers for a hybrid approach, or opt for a full-service move where the company takes care of packing and loading.

Research moving companies: Once you've found a moving company you're interested in, read customer reviews, check BBB ratings, and review its Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration profile to confirm its licensing status.

Obtain and compare quotes: Gather quotes from several reputable moving companies with positive reviews. This quick step can result in substantial cost savings for your move.

Compare Atlanta Moving Companies

Factors that Impact Moving Costs

Understanding the components that contribute to the cost of a professional move is essential. Here's a breakdown of what factors influence the expenses:

Distance: The distance of your move affects the time and mileage required. Longer distances generally translate to higher costs.

Volume of Belongings: The amount you're moving is crucial. Moving companies often calculate charges based on the weight of your items. For instance, moving a one-bedroom apartment costs less than relocating a four-bedroom house. The more you have, the heavier the load, and the more time it takes to move everything. Some companies, like U-Pack, assess costs based on the space your belongings occupy, not just their weight.

Specialty Services: Opting for additional services such as packing, custom crating, storage, or auto transport increases the overall cost. Full-service moving companies offer these services, but they come at a higher price.

Insurance: Moving companies usually provide basic released value protection, covering items up to $0.60 per pound per article. If you want more comprehensive coverage, you can purchase full-value insurance, either from the moving company or a third-party insurer, adding to the total cost.

Timing: The timing of your move can impact expenses. The peak season for moving is from April to September, leading to higher prices due to increased demand. Some Atlanta movers may charge extra for weekend moves when demand is higher. To save on costs, consider scheduling your move on a weekday between October and March when demand is lower.

Moving Tips

Follow these tips to streamline your moving process, regardless of the moving company you choose:

Create a Comprehensive Checklist: Develop a detailed checklist outlining all your moving tasks and deadlines, whether the moving company handles logistics or you plan the move yourself. This ensures you stay organized and nothing is overlooked, from settling payments with the moving company to arranging utilities at your new residence.

Update Your Documents: If you're moving to another state, research and adhere to deadlines for updating documents such as licenses and registrations. Proactively managing these changes beforehand can prevent future complications.

Plan Your New Space: Catalog your new belongings and plan their placement in your new home. Verify whether your large furniture pieces fit the new space before deciding to move them cross-country.

Declutter Your Home: While taking inventory, consider parting with items you no longer need. Donate clothes, dishes, or other items you rarely use to charity, consignment shops, or sell them at a yard sale. This not only saves on moving costs but also creates more space in your new home.

Pack Strategically: Pack essential items such as towels, toiletries, and clothes in a readily accessible box or suitcase. Keeping these necessities with you ensures you have immediate access, even while waiting for the rest of your belongings to arrive.

Stay Informed: Stay updated on your movers' location, familiarize yourself with the company's payment policies, and understand the expected delivery window. Being well-informed prevents surprises and ensures a smoother experience when the movers arrive.

Should You Use A Moving Broker?

Moving brokers facilitate the relocation process by connecting customers with suitable moving companies.

Like mortgage or insurance brokers, they find the best service providers for specific moves, ranging from local transitions to cross-country relocations.

While they offer convenience, customers may have less control over the final selection, and costs can vary. One significant drawback is that moving brokers are not liable for damages.

Although the eventual carrier might offer compensation, the claims process can be complex. To mitigate risks, some prefer dealing with carriers directly, ensuring a seamless move. It's crucial to confirm the carrier's legitimacy through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's website to avoid deceptive brokers.

How Do Moving Scams Work and How Can I Avoid Them?

Beware of moving scams that employ bait-and-switch tactics, luring you in with a low estimate only to inflate prices once your belongings are in their hands.

To retrieve your items, you're forced to pay the inflated amount. Protect yourself by staying vigilant throughout the process.

Verify the moving company's legitimacy by ensuring they have a physical street address and checking their USDOT number on the FMCSA website. Be wary of companies lacking insurance information or written quotes. Investigate third-party reviews, BBB ratings, and scam reports.

Watch out for suspiciously low quotes, unmarked trucks, and demands for upfront cash payments. Trust your instincts and remain cautious until your move is complete.

How We Chose the Best Atlanta Movers

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen movers using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money’s Best Atlanta Moving Companies