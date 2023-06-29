Mayflower Transit Review | Moving Companies
Mayflower Transit, LLC offers industry-leading technology to help keep your move organized and on-track. And, thanks to the company’s better-than-average reviews, you can expect an efficient experience from point to point.
Service Area: 50 states, 150 countries
Can Pack For You: Yes
Deposit: None
Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Does well:
- Provides a personalized moving portal
- Offers virtual quotes
- Can handle just about any type of move
- Fast, efficient moves
- Customers report great service from reps
Could improve:
- Better oversight of “agents,” a.k.a. third-party companies
- Sticking to initial timing despite brokering the job to other companies
- Fulfilling initial promises
What We Think About Mayflower
If you’re overwhelmed by all the details involved in moving, Mayflower Transit could be your moving company.
You wouldn’t know the company is nearly 100 years old by looking at its state-of-the-art moving portal, called MyMayflower. This iOS or Android app allows you to complete moving checklists, store moving contacts, schedule pickup and dropoff, and even sign up for utilities at your new address. Track your things 24/7 on the company’s shipment tracker for the ultimate suite of peace-of-mind tools.
But its technology isn’t the only attribute that will relieve stress. The company’s offerings are more diverse than most, offering large and small moves, in-state and interstate moves, packing services, storage, car shipping, and more.
But what about quality? Will your things be lost or damaged?
Mayflower has a superior track record when it comes to customer reviews. According to Consumer Affairs, 63% of its more than 1,200 reviews are 4- and 5-star, with just 12% being 1-star. This is impressive, considering most people only leave reviews if they are dissatisfied.
Customers complimented the company’s care with household items, courteous staff, and on-time service. One customer said, “I didn't feel like I got jerked around or forced into anything…My contact always gave me the most economical option. They arrived on time, nothing broke en route or when they unloaded it.”
Downsides
Still, no company is perfect, and with an operation that travels 30 million miles per year, there are bound to be complaints.
Most issues arose when Mayflower contracts with third-party movers. There are a few reports of damage and missing items, and some customers were not able to schedule pickup and dropoff when a third party was involved. One customer required a specific drop-off date due to caring for an elderly parent. Mayflower missed the due date, but did not notify the customer, who incurred extra travel costs from the whole ordeal.
It’s clear that either Mayflower should rely on their own vehicles and staff more, or provide better oversight when they contract out work. If you’d rather use Mayflower itself, ask your rep who will actually be handling your move.
Mayflower Pros and Cons
- State-of-the-art online moving portal
- 24/7 shipment tracking
- Virtual quotes
- Binding estimates
- Robust storage options
- Performs few local moves itself
- Poor oversight of third-party companies
- No binding instant quotes
Mayflower Services
Long Distance Moving
Not all companies have the licensing to move items across state lines, but Mayflower does. It can handle a move of 3,000 miles or a 100-mile move within a state or to another state.
Local Moves
The company uses its 200 agents nationwide to complete local moves, defined as a move of less than 50 miles within the same state. In these cases, it acts as a broker to contract your move with a third party.
Small Moves
Mayflower’s Snapmoves program is designed to handle short- and long-distance moves for the minimalist. Those who don’t have a lot of things can still get help from this national company.
International Moves
Mayflower can provide a full-service move to or from more than 150 countries. A moving coordinator will work out the complex logistics of your end-to-end move, including helping with customs, full packing, and more.
Additional Services
- Debris pickup: Have Mayflower return to your new home within 30 days of moving in. They will remove used packing materials and other debris.
- PC network and home theatre moving: Get your electronics disassembled and re-installed at your new home.
- Move-out cleaning: Leave your old residence as good or better than when you moved in (and potentially save your security deposit) with optional move-out cleaning services.
How Much Does Mayflower Transit Cost?
The only way to get an accurate quote is for a Mayflower rep to survey your home, either physically or with a virtual tour. That’s because there are many variables in moving, from size and weight of your items to extra services.
Mayflower is less-than-forthcoming on its website about typical prices. But we did some sleuthing and discovered that Mayflower is owned by Unigroup, a moving and logistics conglomerate that also owns United Van Lines.
And because United Van Lines is better about revealing its pricing, you might get an idea of how much Mayflower costs by looking at United. Using that logic, it would cost between $6,000 for self-pack and $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile move of a 3-bedroom house during the summer with about one month’s notice.
Getting a Quote: Have all your moving information ready, such as dates, home size, and starting and ending destinations. A quote will require a rep to come to your home, or you can do a virtual walk-through via Mayflower’s app.
Mayflower Vs. Other Moving Companies
|Company
|Money Rating
|BBB Rating
|Can Pack For You
|Deposit
|State Availability
|United Van Lines
|Best Full Value Protection
|A+
|Yes
|None
|46 states
|JK Moving Services
|Best Full-Service Packing
|A+
|Yes
|$250
|50 states
|North American Van Lines
|Most Predictable Pricing
|A+
|Yes
|Up to 50%
|50 states
|International Van Lines
|Most Flexible Mover
|B
|Yes
|25%
|50 states
|U-Pack
|Best DIY Mover
|A+
|No
|None
|50 states
|American Van Lines
|Best for High-Value Moves
|A
|Yes
|10-50%
|48 states
|Moving APT
|Best Moving Broker
|B
|Yes
|Required, amount varies
|50 states
|Mayflower Transit
|Best Technology
|A+
|Yes
|None
|50 states
Mayflower FAQ
Is Mayflower a reputable company?
Mayflower has been around for nearly 100 years, employs over 1,200 of its own drivers, and travels over 30 million miles per year. It has an A+ rating with the BBB. It is also licensed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) as a carrier and broker.
Is Mayflower licensed?
Mayflower is licensed as an interstate carrier and broker with the FMCSA (USDOT# 125563).
Is Mayflower a moving broker?
Mayflower is licensed as both a carrier (using its own staff and equipment) and a broker (contracting with third parties). As such, your move may be conducted by a third-party contractor.
Should You Use Mayflower Transit For Your Move?
If you like the security of using a national company and want a modern tool to organize your move, Mayflower could be your best choice of movers. Its industry-leading app, virtual quote option, and 24/7 tracking can help put your mind at ease during a complex move.
Our Methodology
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.