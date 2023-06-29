Mayflower Transit Review | Moving Companies

Mayflower Transit, LLC offers industry-leading technology to help keep your move organized and on-track. And, thanks to the company’s better-than-average reviews, you can expect an efficient experience from point to point.

Service Area: 50 states, 150 countries

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Does well:

Provides a personalized moving portal

Offers virtual quotes

Can handle just about any type of move

Fast, efficient moves

Customers report great service from reps

Could improve:

Better oversight of “agents,” a.k.a. third-party companies

Sticking to initial timing despite brokering the job to other companies

Fulfilling initial promises

What We Think About Mayflower

If you’re overwhelmed by all the details involved in moving, Mayflower Transit could be your moving company.

You wouldn’t know the company is nearly 100 years old by looking at its state-of-the-art moving portal, called MyMayflower. This iOS or Android app allows you to complete moving checklists, store moving contacts, schedule pickup and dropoff, and even sign up for utilities at your new address. Track your things 24/7 on the company’s shipment tracker for the ultimate suite of peace-of-mind tools.

But its technology isn’t the only attribute that will relieve stress. The company’s offerings are more diverse than most, offering large and small moves, in-state and interstate moves, packing services, storage, car shipping, and more.

But what about quality? Will your things be lost or damaged?

Mayflower has a superior track record when it comes to customer reviews. According to Consumer Affairs, 63% of its more than 1,200 reviews are 4- and 5-star, with just 12% being 1-star. This is impressive, considering most people only leave reviews if they are dissatisfied.

Customers complimented the company’s care with household items, courteous staff, and on-time service. One customer said, “I didn't feel like I got jerked around or forced into anything…My contact always gave me the most economical option. They arrived on time, nothing broke en route or when they unloaded it.”

Downsides

Still, no company is perfect, and with an operation that travels 30 million miles per year, there are bound to be complaints.

Most issues arose when Mayflower contracts with third-party movers. There are a few reports of damage and missing items, and some customers were not able to schedule pickup and dropoff when a third party was involved. One customer required a specific drop-off date due to caring for an elderly parent. Mayflower missed the due date, but did not notify the customer, who incurred extra travel costs from the whole ordeal.

It’s clear that either Mayflower should rely on their own vehicles and staff more, or provide better oversight when they contract out work. If you’d rather use Mayflower itself, ask your rep who will actually be handling your move.

Mayflower Pros and Cons

Pros State-of-the-art online moving portal

24/7 shipment tracking

Virtual quotes

Binding estimates

Robust storage options Cons Performs few local moves itself

Poor oversight of third-party companies

No binding instant quotes

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Your move should be easy and stress-free, no matter the distance or size. Receive a custom quote from a Moving Company today that's designed to meet your needs and budget by clicking below. Get an Estimate

Mayflower Services

Long Distance Moving

Not all companies have the licensing to move items across state lines, but Mayflower does. It can handle a move of 3,000 miles or a 100-mile move within a state or to another state.

Local Moves

The company uses its 200 agents nationwide to complete local moves, defined as a move of less than 50 miles within the same state. In these cases, it acts as a broker to contract your move with a third party.

Small Moves

Mayflower’s Snapmoves program is designed to handle short- and long-distance moves for the minimalist. Those who don’t have a lot of things can still get help from this national company.

International Moves

Mayflower can provide a full-service move to or from more than 150 countries. A moving coordinator will work out the complex logistics of your end-to-end move, including helping with customs, full packing, and more.

Additional Services

Debris pickup: Have Mayflower return to your new home within 30 days of moving in. They will remove used packing materials and other debris.

PC network and home theatre moving: Get your electronics disassembled and re-installed at your new home.

Move-out cleaning: Leave your old residence as good or better than when you moved in (and potentially save your security deposit) with optional move-out cleaning services.

How Much Does Mayflower Transit Cost?

The only way to get an accurate quote is for a Mayflower rep to survey your home, either physically or with a virtual tour. That’s because there are many variables in moving, from size and weight of your items to extra services.

Mayflower is less-than-forthcoming on its website about typical prices. But we did some sleuthing and discovered that Mayflower is owned by Unigroup, a moving and logistics conglomerate that also owns United Van Lines.

And because United Van Lines is better about revealing its pricing, you might get an idea of how much Mayflower costs by looking at United. Using that logic, it would cost between $6,000 for self-pack and $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile move of a 3-bedroom house during the summer with about one month’s notice.

Getting a Quote: Have all your moving information ready, such as dates, home size, and starting and ending destinations. A quote will require a rep to come to your home, or you can do a virtual walk-through via Mayflower’s app.

Mayflower Vs. Other Moving Companies

Company Money Rating BBB Rating Can Pack For You Deposit State Availability United Van Lines Best Full Value Protection A+ Yes None 46 states JK Moving Services Best Full-Service Packing A+ Yes $250 50 states North American Van Lines Most Predictable Pricing A+ Yes Up to 50% 50 states International Van Lines Most Flexible Mover B Yes 25% 50 states U-Pack Best DIY Mover A+ No None 50 states American Van Lines Best for High-Value Moves A Yes 10-50% 48 states Moving APT Best Moving Broker B Yes Required, amount varies 50 states Mayflower Transit Best Technology A+ Yes None 50 states

Mayflower FAQ

Is Mayflower a reputable company?

Mayflower has been around for nearly 100 years, employs over 1,200 of its own drivers, and travels over 30 million miles per year. It has an A+ rating with the BBB. It is also licensed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) as a carrier and broker.

Is Mayflower licensed?

Mayflower is licensed as an interstate carrier and broker with the FMCSA (USDOT# 125563).

Is Mayflower a moving broker?

Mayflower is licensed as both a carrier (using its own staff and equipment) and a broker (contracting with third parties). As such, your move may be conducted by a third-party contractor.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Let a Moving Company handle the heavy lifting as you move into your new home They can help handle fragile items, delicate furniture, and even the most challenging belongings with precision and care. Click below to get a free quote today. Get an Estimate

Should You Use Mayflower Transit For Your Move?

If you like the security of using a national company and want a modern tool to organize your move, Mayflower could be your best choice of movers. Its industry-leading app, virtual quote option, and 24/7 tracking can help put your mind at ease during a complex move.

Learn More

Research Other Moving Companies

Our Methodology

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.