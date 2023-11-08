10 Best Moving Companies in Los Angeles for November 2023

With so many movers in Los Angeles, how do you find the right one? We’ve reviewed them so you don’t have to. According to our findings, the best long-distance and local LA mover is International Van Lines.

Our Top Picks for Los Angeles Moving Companies 2023

How To Choose a Moving Company

Establish your budget : Estimate move costs and create a personal budget.

: Estimate move costs and create a personal budget. Take inventory : Note items needing special services and request in-home estimates.

: Note items needing special services and request in-home estimates. Choose your move type : DIY, hybrid, or full-service move options.

: DIY, hybrid, or full-service move options. Read reviews : Check customer feedback, BBB ratings, and FMCSA licensing.

: Check customer feedback, BBB ratings, and FMCSA licensing. Compare quotes: Get free quotes from reputable moving companies.

Compare LA Moving Companies

Factors that Impact Moving Costs

Distance: Longer moves require more time and mileage, leading to higher costs.

Size and weight of belongings: Charges are based on weight; more items mean heavier loads and increased moving time. Some companies, like U-Pack, consider space occupied, not just weight.

Specialty services: Additional services like packing, custom crating, storage, or auto transport raise overall costs, especially with full-service moving companies.

Insurance: Moving companies offer basic coverage at $0.60 per pound per item. For comprehensive protection, purchase full-value insurance, either from the company or a third-party insurer, increasing the overall cost.

Timing: Peak moving season is from April to September. Some California movers may charge extra for weekend moves when demand is higher. Consider scheduling your move mid-week, preferably in the late fall or winter months.

Tips for a Smooth Move

Create a Moving Checklist: Detail tasks and timeline, ensuring a well-organized move, from paying movers to setting up utilities.

Update Documents: Research state-specific document changes, noting deadlines, and avoiding future complications during the move.

Map Out New Home: Inventory belongings, plan furniture placement, and ensure items fit in the new space before relocating.

Declutter: Donate or sell unused items, saving money on moving costs and creating space in your new home.

Pack Essentials: Pack essentials like towels, toiletries, and clothes in a box or suitcase for immediate use.

Stay Informed: Monitor movers' location, understand payment policies, and anticipate delivery windows to avoid surprises during the move.

Should You Use A Moving Broker?

Moving brokers streamline relocations by connecting customers with appropriate moving companies, much like mortgage or insurance brokers find suitable service providers for specific moves, whether local or cross-country.

Despite their convenience, customers often have limited control over the final selection, and costs may fluctuate. A major downside is the lack of liability for damages, leading to complex claims processes.

To minimize risks, some opt for direct interaction with carriers, ensuring a smoother move. It's essential to validate the carrier's authenticity via the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's website, steering clear of deceptive brokers and ensuring a secure moving experience.

How Do Moving Scams Work and How Can I Avoid Them?

Most moving scams involve bait-and-switch, with the company quoting a low estimate and then raising the price once they have your stuff.

You can avoid this situation by following some simple checks throughout the process.

Verify a physical address on the company's website.

on the company's website. Validate their USDOT number on the FMCSA website.

on the FMCSA website. Ensure insurance coverage details are provided on the website.

details are provided on the website. Demand a written quote for clarity and documentation.

for clarity and documentation. Research third-party reviews , BBB ratings, and scam reports.

, BBB ratings, and scam reports. Be cautious of remarkably low sight-unseen moving quotes.

of remarkably low sight-unseen moving quotes. Watch out for unmarked trucks arriving on moving day.

arriving on moving day. Refrain from large upfront cash payments requested by the driver.

requested by the driver. Trust your instincts; if something feels off, proceed with caution.

How We Chose the Best Los Angeles Movers

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen movers using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money’s Best Los Angeles Moving Companies