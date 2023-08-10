Two Men And A Truck Review | Moving Companies

Bottom Line

If you want the benefits of a national company, but like the idea of supporting a local business, Two Men And A Truck is for you. Its network of 350 independent branches can move you from and to just about anywhere without sacrificing local knowledge or hometown friendliness.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Does well:

Strong network of 350 independently-owned branches

National strength with a local feel

Budget and full-service options

Glowing customer reviews

Could improve:

Should standardize customer experience at each franchise

Employee training

Sticking to quoted price

What We Think About Two Men And A Truck

Though Two Men And A Truck is the quirkiest mover we’ve found, it doesn’t mean they will take your move lightly. Don’t let the funny name and hand-drawn logo fool you: this company is serious about moving.

Oh, and it’s important to know that the company is more than just two men and a truck. It has performed 9 million moves with over 3,000 trucks and offers a suite of services, from full-service cross-country moves to moves across town down.

It succeeds in this national/local hybrid approach due to its network of 350 independently-owned branches scattered across the U.S.

You can feel good about supporting your neighborhood business without sacrificing the benefits of a large company, like the ability to move from and to just about anywhere in the country.

The company offers services for most budgets, including:

Value Flex: A container-based budget option in which Two Men picks up your container after you load, similar to U-Pack’s model.

Expedited: Door-to-door service including packing and unpacking, typically for larger moves.

“Two Men”, as it’s often called, receives solid reviews on many review sites, such as Consumer Affairs. Bryan in Kansas says his team was “very professional and worked extremely hard on a hot, hot day. No issues with any damage.” Alison from Arizona said the company “offered a fair price and worked very carefully,” and “finished even faster than the estimated time.”

Downsides

While the local franchise idea has benefits, there are also drawbacks to this model.

It appears difficult for the company to standardize customer service across its independently-owned branches. While some customer reviews rave about the service, others mention a lack of professionalism. Consumer Affairs reviews are revealing. Amy from Dallas says one mover on her job “was new and wandered around.” Sean from New Jersey said his team showed up in an Uber with “no dollies, no hand truck, no nothing,” when he hired the company to move household items into a container in the driveway.

These reports seem to be the exception, not the rule. Still, we think Two Men should launch a training program to formalize service standards across all branches.

Two Men And A Truck Pros and Cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Budget container option for small moves

Online quotes available

Background-checked and drug-screened moving staff Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

Branches may not serve all areas in all states

Two Men And A Truck Services

Long Distance Moving

The company offers a container-based option for those on a tight budget. You load a 16-foot box, which is then transported to the final destination. With the Expedited Service option, your items are loaded for you onto a dedicated truck and delivered directly to the new address.

Local Moving

Two Men can move you across town in a 26-foot moving truck, door to door. Because they are local franchises, knowledge of your current and former neighborhoods expedites the process.

Full-Service Packing and Loading

Professionally-trained staff stretch wrap and pad your items. They also protect your hardwood floors, banisters, door jambs, and other damage-prone areas with special equipment while moving items out of the home.

Junk Removal

At select locations, Two Men can remove and properly dispose of unwanted items, potentially saving you money moving things you don’t want anyway.

Additional Services

Moving supplies

Home staging

Container option

Storage

Piano moving

How Much Does Two Men And A Truck Cost?

For local moves, fees start around $150 per hour. According to our research, pricing can vary widely based on location and needs. For example, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move may only run you $2,000 while a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading could run closer to $20,000. Something in between: a two-bedroom move of 1,500 miles is in the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Getting a Quote:

You can start your quote online using Two Men’s quote platform in which you inventory each room – furniture and other items that will need to be moved. Once complete, you’ll get a call from a representative to get your final quote. Like most moving companies, there are too many variables involved for the company to give an accurate quote purely online.

Two Men And A Truck Vs Other Moving Companies

Two Men And A Truck FAQ

Is Two Men And A Truck a reputable company?

Two Men And A Truck is a nationwide moving company that has been in business since 1985. It started as a family-owned company that eventually expanded to a franchise network of 350 locations. The company is a reputable, legitimate business.

Is Two Men And A Truck licensed?

Each location is individually licensed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

How much does Two Men And A Truck Cost?

Local moves start at around $150 per hour, while long-distance moves can range from $2,000 for a 500-mile, one-bedroom move to nearly $20,000 for a cross-country full-service move for a large home.

Should You Use Two Men And A Truck For Your Move?

Two Men and a Truck is a solid choice for most need and budgets. Those who enjoy working with locally-based businesses will especially appreciate this company.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Your move should be easy and stress-free, no matter the distance or size. Receive a custom quote from a Moving Company today that's designed to meet your needs and budget by clicking below. Get an Estimate

Learn More

Research Other Moving Companies

Our Methodology

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

SHOW HIDE Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Experience a swift and secure move with the help of a Moving Company Get an Estimate

1 Consumer Affairs reviews accessed 7/26/23