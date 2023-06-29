Moving APT Review | Moving Companies

As a moving broker, Moving APT can save you time by matching you with a licensed carrier that specializes in your moving scenario. With thousands of partners plus price matching, this service can be a great alternative to calling multiple movers yourself.

Service Area: 50 states, 150+ countries

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT 2247863)

Does well:

With 2,500 partners, it can find a moving company for any situation

Can match a price if you find a lower one

Instant online price estimate range

Extensive moving information on its website

Could improve:

Sends your information to multiple moving companies, resulting in many calls

As a broker, it doesn’t take responsibility for damage done by the carrier

Adds a layer of communication between you and the eventual mover

What We Think About Moving APT

If you’ve ever worked with an insurance broker or mortgage broker, you are already familiar with how Moving APT works. Rather than performing the service itself, it shops dozens of companies to find the best match for your situation.

You could also think of this company as the LendingTree of movers.

Moving APT is a licensed moving broker. By law, it can only use moving companies (carriers) that are licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and must disclose who it uses. Some of its partners are United Van Lines, Allied, PODS, and North American Van Lines.

Based on review sites, the company excels at arranging moves.

It has a 4.3 out of 5 stars based on 367 Google Reviews, a very high mark for a moving company. It has just 14 complaints in the last 12 months with the Better Business Bureau and maintains a B rating there.

The company has one of the easiest websites to use of any moving company. You can get an estimated price range in just two steps with its cost estimator, then move forward for a more accurate quote. It also has more than 250 articles on its site providing moving tips, checklists, and ways to cut costs.

So, is using a broker a good idea? It can be. Instead of calling up to five companies to see if they can handle your move, Moving APT can search its database and match you with the right companies, saving you time. Whether you need to move a large residence or valuables, want a container option or need a small move, Moving APT can find the right mover and price for you.

Downsides

There are downsides to using a broker as well. You have less control over what company you ultimately use, and according to the FMCSA, a broker doesn’t have to assume responsibility for damage or loss. Hopefully, protection comes from the carrier that Moving APT ultimately chooses for you.

Whether you use a moving broker like Moving APT or a carrier, it’s always a good idea to purchase extra insurance.

The good news is that Moving APT doesn’t hide from customers once payment is received. It offers 24/7 support throughout the process.

Moving APT Pros and Cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners

Price matching

24/7 customer support

250+ free moving advice articles on its site

Instant online estimates Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

Moving APT Services

Long-distance and Interstate Moves

Some companies can only move in-state, while others can move your items across state lines – due to federal law. Luckily, Moving APT can find a carrier for either situation without you having to check if a direct carrier performs moves in-state, interstate, or both.

Local Moves

Moving is geography-specific. It can be hard to find a company in your immediate area that also specializes in your exact situation. With its 2,500 partners, Moving APT can find a company close to you that can handle your specific moving scenario.

International Moves

Again because of its large network, Moving APT can match you with an international carrier. Some of its partners can make a full-service move to over 150 countries.

Additional Services

Full-service packing: Reduce damage and stress by letting a professional pack up your home the right way with the right equipment.

Fragile packing: If you have a grandfather clock, piano, fine art, or even a wine collection, be sure to describe your exact need to Moving APT so they can match you with a specialized mover.

Storage: Move timing doesn’t always line up perfectly. You can store your items near your current or future home depending on move-out and move-in dates.

Employee relocation and commercial moving: If you’re a business, you might find that you need to move your corporate office across town or even out of state. Or, you might need to move a high-value employee to a new location. Whatever your need, Moving APT can find a reputable commercial mover for your business.

Container moving: If you’re the DIY type and want to save money, you might opt for a container service where you pack up a container in your driveway, later to be moved to your new location. Moving APT has access to full-service and container movers.

Furniture moving: Have experts disassemble and reassemble furniture on-site.

Car shipping: Move anything from a daily driver to a valuable vintage car.

How Much Does Moving APT Cost?

As with any moving company or broker, your pricing will vary widely from online estimates based on weight, number of bedrooms, specialty items, additional insurance, and more.

However, Moving APT is one of the most forthcoming companies when it comes to showing ballpark estimates on its site. Below is a table provided by Moving APT on what it could cost to move using its service.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Price matching: The company will match a price you receive outside of Moving APT.

Discounts available:

Military

Senior citizens

Short-distance

Early booking

Moving APT Vs. Other Moving Companies

Company Money Rating BBB Rating Can Pack For You Deposit State Availability United Van Lines Best Full Value Protection A+ Yes None 46 states JK Moving Services Best Full-Service Packing A+ Yes $250 50 states North American Van Lines Most Predictable Pricing A+ Yes Up to 50% 50 states International Van Lines Most Flexible Mover B Yes 25% 50 states U-Pack Best DIY Mover A+ No None 50 states American Van Lines Best for High-Value Moves A Yes 10-50% 48 states Moving APT Best Moving Broker B Yes Required, amount varies 50 states Mayflower Transit Best Technology A+ Yes None 50 states

Moving APT FAQ

Is Moving APT legit?

Moving APT is a reputable company with a B rating from the Better Business Bureau. It had just 12 complaints to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for 2022 and only one complaint halfway through 2023.

Is Moving APT licensed?

Moving APT is licensed by the FMCSA as a moving broker under USDOT 2247863.

Is Moving APT a broker?

Yes, Moving APT is a licensed moving broker, which means it arranges moves with carriers rather than performing the move itself. As a broker, it’s not directly responsible for damaged or lost items, but you may receive property protection from the carrier you ultimately use.

Should You Use Moving APT For Your Move?

Moving APT is a good way to save time if you’re not sure which moving company is best and most affordable for your specific situation.

However, if you’d like more control over which actual mover you end up using, you may want to do the legwork yourself and get quotes from multiple companies, and compare from there.

Our Methodology

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.