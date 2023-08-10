Interstate Moving and Relocation Group Review | Moving Companies

Bottom Line

Most people like to shop for certain things, but moving companies isn’t one of them. As one of the country’s most experienced moving brokers, Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) uses its deep knowledge of the moving industry and network of moving companies to find the best price and fit for your scenario.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

IMRG Pros and Cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens moving companies Cons As a broker, is not ultimately responsible for damage

Strict refund policy

Does well:

Vast knowledge of moving industry; can find a mover for almost any scenario

Works only with licensed, reputable companies

Covers just about every corner of the U.S. with its network of movers

Could improve:

Imposes a 4% penalty to cancel your move

Should do better at ensuring third-party companies perform service as expected

How Much Does IMRG Cost?

You can gett an estimate on the company’s online calculator. IMRG warns that these are only ballpark estimates. For an accurate quote, contact the company.

From To Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Getting a Quote: You can start your quote on IMRG’s online calculator, but it gives very general pricing that doesn’t change much even if you switch up your scenario. An accurate quote requires a call with the company.

Discounts: IMRG offers a flat $500 discount to those who call its toll-free number to book a move. There are no additional requirements.

What We Think About IMRG

IMRG recently made our list of Best Moving Companies because it’s one of the most experienced moving brokers in the country, with 25 years in business. You can leverage this experience to shortcut your moving company search.

Like an insurance broker or mortgage broker, IMRG has access to dozens of vetted, high-quality movers. Each mover has its own specialty – long-distance, local, military, and antique moves – but it’s hard to tell which company is best at what. IMRG can pinpoint your best mover.

A comparable company is Moving APT, another moving broker that made our best-of list.

Downsides

While there are advantages to using this type of company, a broker is not ultimately responsible for damage, says the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Some customers complain about broken items, but reviews of this nature are fairly common with any moving company. Luckily, IMRG only works with pre-screened and licensed movers.

IMRG Vs. Other Moving Companies

IMRG Moving Company Reviews BBB

Following are customer reviews found on the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Positive review

“The day the movers came on time, and I was really impressed with how professional all the men were and how well they protected my furniture. The best part about the move was that my delivery came when they told me it would, and there was no hidden fees.” – Mike T., September 2020

Negative review

“They told me that I shouldn't shop for movers just on the price they told me that they vet their movers to make sure we are getting great service here I am a month later fighting about being overcharged by D rated movers and they are doing NOTHING about it.” – Klay A., March 2021

IMRG Services

Local Moving

Some moving companies focus on long-distance moves because that’s where the money is. Not IMRG. They can match you with a local mover just as easily as a cross-country mover. Having access to a variety of moving companies is one advantage of using a moving broker.

Long Distance Moving

IMRG can shop around among long-distance movers to find the best fit and price for your scenario. Whether you want full-service, partial DIY, or need a specialty item moved, IMRG can find a mover for you.

Furniture Moving

If you have large, heavy, bulky, or awkward furniture, rely on IMRG to disassemble, move, and reassemble your furniture. It will end up in your new location just as it left.

Additional Services

Car shipping

Full-service packing

Antique and fragile moving

Military moving

IMRG FAQ

Is IMRG a reputable company?

IMRG has been around for 25 years and uses some of the top carriers in the country to perform its moves.

Is IMRG licensed?

IMRG is licensed with the FMCSA as a moving broker under USDOT #3034100. As a licensed broker, it can only work with licensed carriers and must disclose which companies it works with.

How does IMRG work?

During the quote process, you let IMRG know your moving needs. It then uses its knowledge of the moving industry and large network of movers to find the company with the best services and price for your move.

Should You Use IMRG For Your Move?

Shopping for clothes and cars is fun. Shopping for movers? Not so much. That’s why many people choose IMRG – the company does the heavy lifting of finding the best moving company, so you don’t have to.

Our Methodology

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.