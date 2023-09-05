10 Best Moving Companies in Georgia

Finding trustworthy movers in Georgia can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve researched dozens of movers to determine that American Van Lines is our choice for top mover in the Peach State.

Best Moving Companies in Georgia for 2023

American Van Lines - Best Overall Mayflower - Best Technology JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

Compare Top Moving Companies In Georgia

Best Overall: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

American Van Lines (AVL) takes our award for best Georgia mover. Since its establishment in 1995, it has grown into one of the largest movers in the country, but also has a local presence in Georgia, including Atlanta. What's notable is its dedication to quality. Not only does AVL handle regular moves, but it also boasts expert crews capable of transporting precious items like pianos, antiques, and art collections. Their commitment to excellence is evident in their online reputation, including an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and recognition from Newsweek and Statista for excellent customer service.

However, like any company, AVL has its imperfections. Some customers have reported last-minute price increases and concerns about third-party contractors. Despite these flaws, AVL remains a dependable choice for both routine and specialized moves, offering you a solid moving experience.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moving for antiques, pianos, and other valuables

Storage

Expert military moves Cons Large deposit required

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

When trying to figure out the cost of your move, the American Van Lines website stands out for its helpfulness. It lays out different scenarios and their corresponding costs. Here's a glimpse of the estimated prices you'll find on their site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Piano moving

Disassembly and reassembly

Online tracking

Packing and unpacking

Why we chose it

When aiding your move, Mayflower Transit, LLC provides an impressive array of online tools. Their iOS and Android apps are your allies in staying organized – from checklists to scheduling pickups and drop-offs. With a 24/7 online system, you can track your shipment, putting your mind at ease during the move.

Now, let's talk about its reputation. About 63% of reviews on Consumer Affairs rate Mayflower with 4 or 5 stars, a commendable score for any moving company. While some negative feedback centers around third-party involvement leading to issues like damage or delayed delivery, it's important to note that, for a company of its size, a few complaints are expected. Given its A+ BBB rating, Mayflower is adept at addressing and resolving concerns.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use online moving portal

Virtual quotes available

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's pricing transparency on its website is limited. However, our investigation found a connection between Mayflower and Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. Since United Van Lines is more open about pricing, you could gauge Mayflower's costs by looking at United's figures. Based on this comparison, a 1,000-mile move with a 3-bedroom house in the summer, with around a month's notice, might range between $6,000 for self-packing and $12,000 for full-service packing.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Regarding packing, JK Moving Services takes it to another level. They go all out, even training their team in a fully furnished house at their headquarters. Whether it's everyday items or precious pieces like sculptures and antiques, their staff is well-prepared to ensure your belongings stay untouched during the move.

This dedication is evident in the rave reviews they've received. Their top-notch customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews speak volumes. What's more, JK Moving can assist with financing your move. They've partnered with Enhancify, a home improvement lender, for this purpose. Their website claims you can get a quote within a minute, and some partner lenders even offer 0% financing, depending on your profile. Although paying in cash is generally advised, the option of same-as-cash financing can be attractive.

However, it's worth noting that JK Moving does not specialize in local moves, and some customers have found their rates to be on the higher side compared to competitors.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly-trained crews

0% financing for qualifying customers

GPS shipment tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Higher pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving is all about top-tier service. They invest extra effort, like comprehensive staff training, which reflects in their pricing. Based on reviews from real customers, a 1,000-mile move with JK can range from $7,000 to over $15,000.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men and a Truck brings a casual charm with its quirky name and hand-drawn logo. But don't be fooled – their dedication to moving is serious. In fact, they're a major mover with nine million moves to date and 350 independently-owned franchises spanning most states, including Georgia. This national-local combo means you support local businesses while enjoying nationwide benefits.

The company offers versatile options:

Value Flex: Affordable, partial DIY for smaller moves.

Expedited: Full-service, including packing, for bigger moves.

Admittedly, it's not flawless. Since each location operates independently, service quality might vary by site. And not every nook of every state might be covered. Yet, if you want national expertise with a local flair, Two Men and a Truck should be on your list.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

When it comes to local moves, you're looking at around $150 per hour. A longer 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost you about $2,000. But if you're spanning 2,000 miles with multiple bedrooms and full-service perks, that tab could rise to $20,000. And for a middle-ground option, a two-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles would fall within the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack stands out as our preferred choice for saving you money compared to full-service options. It also grants you greater command over the process. It delivers containers called “ReloCubes®”. You pack them up, lock them, and they transport your stuff to your new place.

They also offer trailers – same deal, you pay for what you use. Trailer space is priced by the linear foot, with a divider wall for your peace of mind.

The company’s BBB reviews are a testament, scoring an average of 4.05 out of 5 stars. Negative reviews are rare. So, if you’re up for the packing and loading part but would rather skip the cross-country trucking, U-Pack’s got you covered.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay for what you use only

No one has access to your items during transport Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack nails the budget aspect. Approximately $2,500 will get you one ReloCube from doorstep to doorstep, says the company. You'll likely want one cube for each room you're packing. A 1,700-mile quote is wallet-friendly compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container and trailer options

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS is the more flexible container mover, giving it a leg up against rival U-Pack. The company lets you store your things in your driveway for however long you need. Unlike U-Pack's three-day timeline, you can tackle your home declutter bit by bit over months with PODS.

For a starting fee of $149, they'll drop an eight, 12, or 16-foot container right in your driveway. When you're set to roll, schedule pickup and drop-off. Pricing hinges on your POD size, how long you need it, and how far you're moving. You can even use PODS for storage during a home makeover.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Load as long as you need

Lower cost

Driveway storage solution Cons Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here's a peek at what PODS might cost for a 2-3 bedroom home up to 1,200 square feet. Remember, prices dance around quite a bit depending on where, when, and how big your space is.

From To Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) NYC Los Angeles 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 Los Angeles Phoenix, AZ 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) is a top choice for long-distance moving in or out of Georgia. With IVL, you call the shots – local, long-distance, or even international moves are within your grasp. You're in control of the process, from full-service packing to self-packing. It's a licensed interstate mover and its regional offices span the country. While a 25% upfront deposit might give pause, it’s not too uncommon in the moving industry. Some customers complain about the final bill, but IVL's upfront disclosure of extra fees helps you gauge the full picture. And remember, IVL's 24/7 reps are there if questions arise.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits up to 48 hours prior to moving

First month of storage is free

GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

Based on IVL's cost estimator, a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move could tally $2,500 to $4,500. Stretch that to 2,500 miles, and it could range from $7,500 to $10,000. Locally, the hourly rate starts at $150, pegged to the moving crew size.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) combines the roles of moving broker and carrier with national reach. Boasting over 500 partners nationwide, it offers comprehensive moving solutions for homes and businesses. With more than 1,400 in-house drivers traveling 30 million miles in 2021, according to its FMCSA record, their coverage and expertise shine.

Impressively, NAVL provides optional binding estimates, sparing you unexpected costs. Starting your quote online, a representative contacts you for an accurate figure and, if desired, a binding estimate. Options include Bottom Line Pricing (guaranteed), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (could end up lower but not higher), and Customized Pricing (mixing binding estimates with add-on flexibility).

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates available

Large owned fleet of trucks

Employs its own staff Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

After delving into our research, it's clear that NAVL offers affordability for various move scenarios, though it might lean toward pricey for comprehensive, long-distance moves. According to their website, the average long-distance move in the last year stood at $3,758. But digging deeper, a 1,000-mile move could tally around $5,000.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Think of Moving APT as the LendingTree of moving – it matches you with the right mover. Highly rated and transparent, it holds a 4.3/5 Google rating, a BBB rating of “B”, and partners with licensed carriers like Allied, United, and more. APT helps you choose the best mover based on their strengths.

Brokers have pros and cons. You get tailored suggestions but less control over the final choice due to availability and pricing differences. Yet, Moving APT stands out for being upfront and offers 24/7 customer support to resolve any issues.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners

Price matching Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like all movers, prices depend on factors like weight, bedrooms, and insurance. Still, Moving APT stands out by openly providing ballpark estimates on its website. Check the table below for potential costs when using their service.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) acts as your mover matchmaker, sparing you the hassle. With 25 years of experience, it's a seasoned broker. Consumer Affairs stats are impressive—80% of 312 reviews give 4 or 5 stars. If you're unsure about the best mover, IMRG's expertise helps. However, be certain if you choose them—cancellations must be within 72 hours of booking due to their policy.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices

Finds the best mover for your situation

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

Curious about the cost? IMRG offers an online calculator for estimates, but keep in mind these are ballpark figures. For a precise quote, it's best to reach out to the company directly.

From To Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

How To Select A Moving Company In Georgia

Establish a budget: Determine your move budget. Opt for container movers for tight budgets.

Take inventory: Make an accurate list of belongings, especially specialty items.

Disclosure matters: Overlooking items could lead to additional costs on moving day.

Review options: Explore various move types available in the market.

Honest reviews: Seek genuine customer reviews.

Compare quotes: Request multiple quotes for accurate price comparison.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Georgia

Getting an accurate online quote is nearly impossible with any mover. That’s because there are potentially dozens of factors that go into a quote.

Distance : Longer move equals higher costs due to time and fuel.

Amount of items : Weight and volume impact your moving quote.

Specialty services : Services like piano moving can increase expenses.

Insurance : Basic protection may be inadequate; consider additional coverage.

Timing: January moves are cheaper than peak months like June.

How to Prepare for a Move in Georgia

Moving checklist : Organize tasks and timelines; some movers offer app checklists.

Update documents : State moves require vehicle re-registration and other tasks.

Map new home : Label boxes for easy placement, simplify unpacking.

Declutter : Donate, sell, and downsize for a cost-effective and efficient move.

Keep essentials : Keep necessities accessible for immediate use.

Research: Know mover's policies, delivery dates, costs, and estimates.

Georgia Moving Company FAQ

Why are Georgia moving companies so expensive?

Demand, distance, and services can affect cost. High demand during peak moving seasons, such as summer, can lead to higher prices.

How do I know my Georgia moving company is reputable?

Look for companies with high ratings and positive feedback from past customers. Verify their licensing and credentials with the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Asking for referrals from friends, family, or real estate agents can also help you find trustworthy options.

What is the cheapest month to move?

Avoiding peak moving months like June and July can help you save money; opt for January through March instead. Additionally, weekdays tend to be more affordable than weekends, as weekends are usually busier for moving companies.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Georgia

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Georgia