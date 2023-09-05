10 Best Moving Companies in Georgia
Finding trustworthy movers in Georgia can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve researched dozens of movers to determine that American Van Lines is our choice for top mover in the Peach State.
- American Van Lines - Best Overall
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
Why we chose it
American Van Lines (AVL) takes our award for best Georgia mover. Since its establishment in 1995, it has grown into one of the largest movers in the country, but also has a local presence in Georgia, including Atlanta. What's notable is its dedication to quality. Not only does AVL handle regular moves, but it also boasts expert crews capable of transporting precious items like pianos, antiques, and art collections. Their commitment to excellence is evident in their online reputation, including an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and recognition from Newsweek and Statista for excellent customer service.
However, like any company, AVL has its imperfections. Some customers have reported last-minute price increases and concerns about third-party contractors. Despite these flaws, AVL remains a dependable choice for both routine and specialized moves, offering you a solid moving experience.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Moving for antiques, pianos, and other valuables
- Storage
- Expert military moves
- Large deposit required
- Uses third parties for some moves
- Not available in AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
When trying to figure out the cost of your move, the American Van Lines website stands out for its helpfulness. It lays out different scenarios and their corresponding costs. Here's a glimpse of the estimated prices you'll find on their site.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Piano moving
- Disassembly and reassembly
- Online tracking
- Packing and unpacking
Why we chose it
When aiding your move, Mayflower Transit, LLC provides an impressive array of online tools. Their iOS and Android apps are your allies in staying organized – from checklists to scheduling pickups and drop-offs. With a 24/7 online system, you can track your shipment, putting your mind at ease during the move.
Now, let's talk about its reputation. About 63% of reviews on Consumer Affairs rate Mayflower with 4 or 5 stars, a commendable score for any moving company. While some negative feedback centers around third-party involvement leading to issues like damage or delayed delivery, it's important to note that, for a company of its size, a few complaints are expected. Given its A+ BBB rating, Mayflower is adept at addressing and resolving concerns.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-use online moving portal
- Virtual quotes available
- Binding estimates
- Limited local moves
- May use third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's pricing transparency on its website is limited. However, our investigation found a connection between Mayflower and Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. Since United Van Lines is more open about pricing, you could gauge Mayflower's costs by looking at United's figures. Based on this comparison, a 1,000-mile move with a 3-bedroom house in the summer, with around a month's notice, might range between $6,000 for self-packing and $12,000 for full-service packing.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup and move-out cleaning
- PC network and home theatre moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
Regarding packing, JK Moving Services takes it to another level. They go all out, even training their team in a fully furnished house at their headquarters. Whether it's everyday items or precious pieces like sculptures and antiques, their staff is well-prepared to ensure your belongings stay untouched during the move.
This dedication is evident in the rave reviews they've received. Their top-notch customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews speak volumes. What's more, JK Moving can assist with financing your move. They've partnered with Enhancify, a home improvement lender, for this purpose. Their website claims you can get a quote within a minute, and some partner lenders even offer 0% financing, depending on your profile. Although paying in cash is generally advised, the option of same-as-cash financing can be attractive.
However, it's worth noting that JK Moving does not specialize in local moves, and some customers have found their rates to be on the higher side compared to competitors.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expertly-trained crews
- 0% financing for qualifying customers
- GPS shipment tracking
- Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC
- Higher pricing
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving is all about top-tier service. They invest extra effort, like comprehensive staff training, which reflects in their pricing. Based on reviews from real customers, a 1,000-mile move with JK can range from $7,000 to over $15,000.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
Two Men and a Truck brings a casual charm with its quirky name and hand-drawn logo. But don't be fooled – their dedication to moving is serious. In fact, they're a major mover with nine million moves to date and 350 independently-owned franchises spanning most states, including Georgia. This national-local combo means you support local businesses while enjoying nationwide benefits.
The company offers versatile options:
Value Flex: Affordable, partial DIY for smaller moves.
Expedited: Full-service, including packing, for bigger moves.
Admittedly, it's not flawless. Since each location operates independently, service quality might vary by site. And not every nook of every state might be covered. Yet, if you want national expertise with a local flair, Two Men and a Truck should be on your list.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ branch locations
- Experienced local and long-distance mover
- Crate option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available in AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
When it comes to local moves, you're looking at around $150 per hour. A longer 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost you about $2,000. But if you're spanning 2,000 miles with multiple bedrooms and full-service perks, that tab could rise to $20,000. And for a middle-ground option, a two-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles would fall within the $10,000-$15,000 range.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
U-Pack stands out as our preferred choice for saving you money compared to full-service options. It also grants you greater command over the process. It delivers containers called “ReloCubes®”. You pack them up, lock them, and they transport your stuff to your new place.
They also offer trailers – same deal, you pay for what you use. Trailer space is priced by the linear foot, with a divider wall for your peace of mind.
The company’s BBB reviews are a testament, scoring an average of 4.05 out of 5 stars. Negative reviews are rare. So, if you’re up for the packing and loading part but would rather skip the cross-country trucking, U-Pack’s got you covered.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent pricing
- Pay for what you use only
- No one has access to your items during transport
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack nails the budget aspect. Approximately $2,500 will get you one ReloCube from doorstep to doorstep, says the company. You'll likely want one cube for each room you're packing. A 1,700-mile quote is wallet-friendly compared to full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container and trailer options
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS is the more flexible container mover, giving it a leg up against rival U-Pack. The company lets you store your things in your driveway for however long you need. Unlike U-Pack's three-day timeline, you can tackle your home declutter bit by bit over months with PODS.
For a starting fee of $149, they'll drop an eight, 12, or 16-foot container right in your driveway. When you're set to roll, schedule pickup and drop-off. Pricing hinges on your POD size, how long you need it, and how far you're moving. You can even use PODS for storage during a home makeover.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Load as long as you need
- Lower cost
- Driveway storage solution
- Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Here's a peek at what PODS might cost for a 2-3 bedroom home up to 1,200 square feet. Remember, prices dance around quite a bit depending on where, when, and how big your space is.
|From
|To
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|NYC
|Los Angeles
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|Los Angeles
|Phoenix, AZ
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) is a top choice for long-distance moving in or out of Georgia. With IVL, you call the shots – local, long-distance, or even international moves are within your grasp. You're in control of the process, from full-service packing to self-packing. It's a licensed interstate mover and its regional offices span the country. While a 25% upfront deposit might give pause, it’s not too uncommon in the moving industry. Some customers complain about the final bill, but IVL's upfront disclosure of extra fees helps you gauge the full picture. And remember, IVL's 24/7 reps are there if questions arise.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits up to 48 hours prior to moving
- First month of storage is free
- GPS tracking
- Virtual walk-through quotes
- Uses third-party movers outside its core areas
- Cash or check is required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
Based on IVL's cost estimator, a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move could tally $2,500 to $4,500. Stretch that to 2,500 miles, and it could range from $7,500 to $10,000. Locally, the hourly rate starts at $150, pegged to the moving crew size.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) combines the roles of moving broker and carrier with national reach. Boasting over 500 partners nationwide, it offers comprehensive moving solutions for homes and businesses. With more than 1,400 in-house drivers traveling 30 million miles in 2021, according to its FMCSA record, their coverage and expertise shine.
Impressively, NAVL provides optional binding estimates, sparing you unexpected costs. Starting your quote online, a representative contacts you for an accurate figure and, if desired, a binding estimate. Options include Bottom Line Pricing (guaranteed), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (could end up lower but not higher), and Customized Pricing (mixing binding estimates with add-on flexibility).
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates available
- Large owned fleet of trucks
- Employs its own staff
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
After delving into our research, it's clear that NAVL offers affordability for various move scenarios, though it might lean toward pricey for comprehensive, long-distance moves. According to their website, the average long-distance move in the last year stood at $3,758. But digging deeper, a 1,000-mile move could tally around $5,000.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Think of Moving APT as the LendingTree of moving – it matches you with the right mover. Highly rated and transparent, it holds a 4.3/5 Google rating, a BBB rating of “B”, and partners with licensed carriers like Allied, United, and more. APT helps you choose the best mover based on their strengths.
Brokers have pros and cons. You get tailored suggestions but less control over the final choice due to availability and pricing differences. Yet, Moving APT stands out for being upfront and offers 24/7 customer support to resolve any issues.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- Wider range of services compared to a carrier
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- Price matching
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Not responsible for damage/loss
- May receive too many calls after requesting a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Like all movers, prices depend on factors like weight, bedrooms, and insurance. Still, Moving APT stands out by openly providing ballpark estimates on its website. Check the table below for potential costs when using their service.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) acts as your mover matchmaker, sparing you the hassle. With 25 years of experience, it's a seasoned broker. Consumer Affairs stats are impressive—80% of 312 reviews give 4 or 5 stars. If you're unsure about the best mover, IMRG's expertise helps. However, be certain if you choose them—cancellations must be within 72 hours of booking due to their policy.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices
- Finds the best mover for your situation
- Pre-screens moving companies
- Not ultimately responsible for damage
- Could improve refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
Curious about the cost? IMRG offers an online calculator for estimates, but keep in mind these are ballpark figures. For a precise quote, it's best to reach out to the company directly.
|From
|To
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
How To Select A Moving Company In Georgia
Establish a budget: Determine your move budget. Opt for container movers for tight budgets.
Take inventory: Make an accurate list of belongings, especially specialty items.
Disclosure matters: Overlooking items could lead to additional costs on moving day.
Review options: Explore various move types available in the market.
Honest reviews: Seek genuine customer reviews.
Compare quotes: Request multiple quotes for accurate price comparison.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Georgia
Getting an accurate online quote is nearly impossible with any mover. That’s because there are potentially dozens of factors that go into a quote.
- Distance: Longer move equals higher costs due to time and fuel.
- Amount of items: Weight and volume impact your moving quote.
- Specialty services: Services like piano moving can increase expenses.
- Insurance: Basic protection may be inadequate; consider additional coverage.
- Timing: January moves are cheaper than peak months like June.
How to Prepare for a Move in Georgia
- Moving checklist: Organize tasks and timelines; some movers offer app checklists.
- Update documents: State moves require vehicle re-registration and other tasks.
- Map new home: Label boxes for easy placement, simplify unpacking.
- Declutter: Donate, sell, and downsize for a cost-effective and efficient move.
- Keep essentials: Keep necessities accessible for immediate use.
- Research: Know mover's policies, delivery dates, costs, and estimates.
Georgia Moving Company FAQ
Why are Georgia moving companies so expensive?
Demand, distance, and services can affect cost. High demand during peak moving seasons, such as summer, can lead to higher prices.
How do I know my Georgia moving company is reputable?
Look for companies with high ratings and positive feedback from past customers. Verify their licensing and credentials with the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Asking for referrals from friends, family, or real estate agents can also help you find trustworthy options.
What is the cheapest month to move?
Avoiding peak moving months like June and July can help you save money; opt for January through March instead. Additionally, weekdays tend to be more affordable than weekends, as weekends are usually busier for moving companies.
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Georgia
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
