Bekins Van Lines Review | Moving Companies

Bottom Line

Bekins is the oldest still-operating moving company in the U.S. In this case, oldest doesn’t mean out of touch. On the contrary, it offers solid service, including an optional priority moving option for those who need to move quickly. The company also performs “professional” everyday moves, according to customer reviews. Bekins is a good choice for most moving scenarios.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Does well:

Optional white-glove moving service

Provides a dedicated moving manager

Ballpark online quotes available for long-distance moves

Binding virtual or in-home quotes are available

Maintains a network of 350 agents to increase geographic coverage

Could improve:

Though it covers 95% of the U.S., service may not be available in your area

Some customers report damage and a difficult claims process

Complaints of missed deadlines

What We Think About Bekins Van Lines

Bekins Van Lines has been operating since 1891, making it the longest-operating moving company in the U.S. Is its longevity the result of pure luck, or due to a long-standing commitment to customer service?

Judging by reviews, it has indeed stuck to its core value of “showing customers value and respect” for over 130 years. Google reviews average 4.6 out of 5 stars, with many customers describing staff as “professional,” reporting that their items were handled carefully.

While the company can provide everyday and full-service moves, the standout feature at Bekins is its optional Priority Relocation Service. This is one of the fastest, most comprehensive moving options in the industry. Though prices can be high, it’s a good option for someone with zero tolerance for hassle. What you get with this white-glove service:

Last-minute requests are okay

Full packing and unpacking

Unshared truck space

Guaranteed on-time delivery ($100-per-day late payment)

Availability during peak moving season

So whether you’ve procrastinated, need an unexpected move, or just want to leave the details to someone else, this priority service option could be for you.

Bekins is a licensed household goods carrier with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and works with 350 licensed agents.

Downsides

Some online reviews complained of damage, though these reports were rare compared to Bekins’ high number of moves completed. We recommend opting for full-value protection just in case.

The company seems to miss pickup and delivery dates on occasion, which is fairly typical for the industry unfortunately. If you need your items delivered on a certain day with no wiggle room, inform your dedicated moving manager, and make sure you keep their contact information handy if something goes wrong.

Bekins Van Lines Pros and Cons

Pros Available specialty packing

Full-replacement value protection options

Priority moving

Dedicated move manager Cons Some complaints about damage

Online estimates available only for long-distance move

Not available in all areas

Bekins Van Lines Services

This company can handle just about any moving scenario.

Local Moving

A local move is typically defined as within the same state. These moves can be as complex as a coast-to-coast move. Bekins offers full-service packing and loading as an option with its local moves.

Long Distance Moving

Bekins can move you to any state in the country. If it doesn’t cover a particular area, it taps its network of 350 agents to reach just about every corner of the U.S.

Packing, Loading, and Unloading

Bekins’ experts can professionally pack your items using the right crating supplies. When not packed properly, damage is quite likely. That’s why Bekins uses its deep experience to pack, load, unload, and unpack your items the right way.

Additional Services

Storage

Additional property protection

Specialty item moves

Senior moves

Employee relocation

How Much Does Bekins Van Lines Cost?

According to our research, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move will cost between $8,500 and $10,500, depending on additional services selected like extra protection, packing, and loading.

For a 500-mile move, the cost is more like $6,000-$7,000.

Prices range widely depending on your wants and needs. A one-bedroom or studio move without all the bells and whistles could cost as little as $3,500, while a 5-bedroom, full-service move could cost upwards of $15,000 to go 1,500 miles.

Getting a Quote:

Bekins is one of the few companies that offer ballpark quotes for long-distance moves on its website. This is a handy feature if you just want, well, a ballpark figure. It’s useful for general budgeting. But don’t rely on this number. To get a binding quote, you’ll need an in-home or virtual walk-through, accounting for all items needing to be shipped. Bekins offers binding estimates as an option, which will help you avoid surprises at the end.

Bekins Van Lines Vs Other Moving Companies

Bekins Van Lines FAQ

Is Bekins Van Lines a reputable company?

Bekins Van Lines is a legitimate moving company with a vast reach in the U.S. It is the longest-operating moving company in the U.S.

Is Bekins Van Lines licensed?

Bekins is an FMCSA-licensed household goods carrier under US DOT #2256609.

Where is Bekins located?

Bekins’ headquarters are in Indianapolis, Indiana, and partners with over 350 agents nationwide to expand its coverage to 95% of the U.S.

Should You Use Bekins Van Lines For Your Move?

Bekins can handle just about any moving situation. They are a reputable, licensed company with solid online reviews from customers as well as respected publications. You can feel good about your choice if you select this company for your upcoming move.

Our Methodology

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.