LifeLock Identity Theft Protection Review

In our digital age, the threat of identity theft is more relevant than ever. While there’s no way to entirely prevent it from happening, an identity protection service may help reduce the risk.

LifeLock by Norton is one of the best identity theft protection services in the U.S. The company offers three levels of plans for various household sizes: an individual, two adults or a family with up to five children. LifeLock provides online security features — such as credit monitoring, Social Security number alerts, social media monitoring and more — and offers reimbursement for stolen funds and other expenses related to identity theft.

This LifeLock review will walk you through the pros and cons of the service, the different plan options and more to help you decide if it’s the best identity protection service for you.

LifeLock identity theft protection pros and cons

Pros Up to $3 million in legal fees, stolen funds and personal expenses reimbursement

Different pricing options for individuals, couples and families

Offers a Norton VPN and device protection add-on feature

Offers a 30-day free trial period Cons Price increases after the first year

Only the most expensive plan monitors all three major credit bureaus

Pros explained

Up to $3 million in legal fees, stolen funds and personal expenses reimbursement

LifeLock customers who have their identities stolen can receive up to $3 million in coverage for expenses related to identity theft with the Ultimate Plus plan. Here’s a breakdown of the reimbursement coverage available on the different plan tiers:

Standard

$1 million in reimbursement for legal expenses

$25,000 in reimbursement for stolen funds

$25,000 in reimbursement for personal expenses related to identity theft

Advantage

$1 million in reimbursement for legal expenses

$100,000 in reimbursement for stolen funds

$100,000 in reimbursement for personal expenses related to identity theft

Ultimate Plus

$1 million in reimbursement for legal expenses

$1 million in reimbursement for stolen funds

$1 million in reimbursement for personal expenses related to identity theft

Different pricing options for individuals, couples and families

There are nine total LifeLock plan options that vary based on the benefits offered and the number of people protected by the plan. Norton offers an introductory rate for your first year of having your plan. You can get 34% to 52% off the yearly plan prices listed below.

Individual (one adult) Family Plan (two adults) Family Plan with kids (two adults + five kids) Standard $124.99/year or $11.99/month $249.99/year or $23.99/month $359.99/year or $35.99/month Advantage $239.99/year or $22.99/month $479.99/year or $45.99/month $579.99/year or $57.99/month Ultimate Plus $339.99/year or $34.99/month $679.99/year or $69.99/month $799.99/year or $79.99/month

Offers a Norton VPN and device protection add-on feature

LifeLock subscribers have the option to bundle Norton 360 with the LifeLock plans. In addition to the LifeLock identity protection services, the bundle with Norton 360 includes security for your devices, antivirus protection, cloud backup storage, parental controls and a password manager.

Here’s a look at LifeLock’s pricing with Norton 360 included.

Individual (one adult) Family Plan (two adults) Family Plan with kids (two adults + five kids) Standard (Norton 360 with LifeLock) $149.99/year or $14.99/month $274.99/year or $26.99/month $389.99/year or $38.99/month Advantage (Norton 360 with LifeLock) $249.99/year or $24.99/month $489.99/year or $47.99/month $599.99/year or $59.99/month Ultimate Plus (Norton 360 with LifeLock) $349.99/year or $34.99/month $689.99/year or $69.99/month $819.99/year or $81.99/month

Offers a 30-day free trial period

If you’re unsure about buying LifeLock security, you can start with a 30-day free trial of any plan. Most other companies only offer a two-week trial or less.

On top of that, annual plans come with a 60-day money-back guarantee, in case you aren’t happy with your service.

Cons explained

Price increases after the first year

All LifeLock plans have a lower introductory price for the first year. After that, the cost of your LifeLock plan will go up. For example, the Standard plan for an individual starts at $89.99 for the first year and then goes up to $124.99 when the subscription renews for the following year.

Only the most expensive plan monitors all three major credit bureaus

In order to get credit monitoring services for all three main bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion), you must purchase the Ultimate Plus plan, which is the most expensive tier. The LifeLock Standard and Advantage plans only monitor one credit bureau (Equifax). This will still help protect your identity but won’t give you the most detailed picture of your credit.

LifeLock identity theft protection plans

LifeLock offers three identity theft protection plan tiers: Standard, Advantage and Ultimate Plus. Each plan has a pricing scale based on your household size. For all tiers, you can purchase an individual plan for one adult, a family plan for two adults or a family plan for two adults and up to five children.

All plans come with 24/7 live member support, but the Ultimate Plus plan comes with priority support, meaning you can skip the line for minimal waiting. Additionally, all plans include identity restoration specialists based in the U.S.

To decide if LifeLock is the best identity protection service for you, here’s a breakdown of the differences between each plan tier.

Standard

The Standard plan comes with the following identity protection features:

Dark web monitoring (scanning for threats on concealed, hard-to-trace sites) to look for stolen credentials

Identity and Social Security number alerts if activity is detected

Credit monitoring with one credit bureau (Equifax)

Data breach notifications if your information was involved in a data breach

Stolen wallet protection to cancel or replace credit cards and identification cards if your wallet is stolen

Verification if a request is submitted to change your USPS address

Utility alerts for new accounts opened for gas, water, electricity, telephone and other services

Up to $25,000 in stolen funds reimbursement per person on the account

Up to $25,000 in personal expenses reimbursement per person on the account

Up to $1 million reimbursement for lawyers per person on the account

Advantage

LifeLock Advantage comes with all the features of LifeLock Standard, plus the following:

Alerts for any crimes reported under your name

Credit lock to temporarily block unauthorized account openings in your name

Monthly credit scores and reports (VantageScore 3.0 based on Equifax data)

Credit, checking and savings account activity alerts

Alerts when you use buy now, pay later (BNPL) services

Fictitious identity monitoring to scan for fake personal information that is connected to your Social Security number used by criminals

Phone takeover monitoring to scan for scammers taking control of your wireless phone number and account

Up to $100,000 in stolen funds reimbursement per person on the account

Up to $100,000 in personal expenses reimbursement per person on the account

Ultimate Plus

Ultimate Plus is LifeLock’s top-tier plan. On top of the features included with the Standard and Advantage plans, LifeLock Ultimate Plus includes:

Unlimited credit reports and scores from all three major credit bureaus (Equifax, TransUnion and Experian)

Credit monitoring with all three major credit bureaus

Sex offender registry monitoring and reports if your name or information appears in a registry

Home title monitoring to detect changes in property ownership, loans or lenders

Social media monitoring to alert you of suspicious activity or changes to your account

Alerts for bank account takeovers or new account applications

File-sharing network monitoring to scan for your personal information

401(k) and investment account alerts for cash withdrawals and balance transfers

Up to $1 million in stolen funds reimbursement per person on the account

Up to $1 million in personal expenses reimbursement per person on the account

Norton VPN and device protection can be added to any LifeLock plan for an additional $10 to $30 per year, depending on your plan.

Family plans include child identity theft protection benefits. The coverage on your plan can protect up to five children and two adults. LifeLock monitors your children’s Social Security numbers and financial accounts. It reports any credit information attached to their identity.

LifeLock identity theft protection pricing

LifeLock offers annual or monthly payment options. You will pay less over one year if you sign up for the annual payment option instead of the monthly payment. The range of monthly pricing based on household size is below:

One adult: $12 to $35 per month

$12 to $35 per month Two adults: $24 to $70 per month

$24 to $70 per month Two adults with up to five kids: $36 to $80 per month

Additionally, you may get a discounted rate for your first year. After that, your renewal price will increase.

LifeLock financial stability

NortonLifeLock, formerly a product of Symantec, merged with antivirus software company Avast in late 2022, forming the company Gen Digital. Gen Digital is the parent of major cybersecurity companies, including Norton, LifeLock, Avast, Avira, AVG and more.

Gen received a Moody’s long-term rating of Ba2 and a “stable” outlook as of Jan. 13, 2022. The company’s Fitch credit rating is BB+.

LifeLock identity theft protection accessibility

LifeLock by Norton is available nationwide and is relatively easy to use. Here’s a look at its accessibility.

Availability

LifeLock is available across the U.S. and in other countries worldwide. It is a fully digital service, so you can sign up for a plan online.

Contact information

There are a few ways to get in touch with LifeLock customer service. Current customers have access to a member portal through LifeLock’s website, which you can use to pay a bill, check on alerts and find answers to your security questions.

You can also call LifeLock at its 24/7 customer helpline to ask questions or get help. The LifeLock phone number (1-800-416-0599) is the same for customers nationwide.

User experience

LifeLock’s website is easy to navigate. You can view plan pricing and included features online to compare the different options. It also offers the LifeLock Identity mobile app to access your account and check your monitoring services from your smartphone.

LifeLock customer satisfaction

LifeLock generally receives positive customer reviews on most review sites. According to reviews, customers are overall happy with their services. Several reviewers note receiving timely alerts of suspicious activity and feeling protected. Some customers complain about the increased renewal price after the first subscription year. However, when you purchase a plan, you can view your introductory and renewal prices to compare the cost difference. Plans renew automatically.

LifeLock identity theft protection FAQ Which identity theft protection features are the most important? chevron-down chevron-up Monitoring and alerts are essential features of any identity theft protection plan. Your service should monitor the dark web and credit bureaus for any suspicious activity involving your information and immediately alert you of security breaches. Many plans also offer reimbursements for certain costs if you're a victim of identity theft. Does LifeLock have a money-back guarantee? chevron-down chevron-up LifeLock has a 60-day money-back guarantee for its annual plans. How do I sign up for LifeLock's services? chevron-down chevron-up To sign up for LifeLock, visit its website and select the plan you want to try. You'll have to provide your personal information, then start with a 30-day free trial. Be sure to compare the coverage included in the different plan options and the cost before deciding. Is LifeLock worth it? chevron-down chevron-up LifeLock offers plan holders online security features and identity theft protection, including Social Security number alerts, credit monitoring, crime alerts, phone takeover alerts, social media monitoring and more. It also offers reimbursement if you're a victim of identity theft. When deciding if LifeLock is worth it for you, consider the added monthly or yearly cost and determine if you would benefit from the plan's features.

How we evaluated LifeLock identity theft protection

We evaluated LifeLock based on the following factors:

Variety of identity protection plan options

Customer ratings

Pricing and fees

Additional offerings

Financial strength

Accessibility

Summary of Money's LifeLock review

LifeLock by Norton is a comprehensive identity theft protection service. It offers three plan levels and package deals for individuals, couples and families. You can get a lower introductory rate to save money on your first year of service but keep in mind that your price will increase upon renewal.

A LifeLock plan might be something to consider if you’re looking for a wide range of options for identity monitoring and reimbursement for identity theft. LifeLock offers a free 30-day trial, so you can always test it out to see if it’s the best identity protection service for your needs.