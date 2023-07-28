Larson Tax Relief Review

If you’re concerned about business taxes or have a complicated personal tax situation, Larson Tax Relief services may come in handy. Larson’s tax relief programs and professional tax services are intended to help with a variety of business and income tax issues. They promise to personally assist you through every step of the process and that you’ll be satisfied with their services.

Best for Business Tax Debt Relief

Tax preparation can be confusing. Most people have at least a few questions and wish to learn things like how to file back taxes, what you need to file taxes, or how to file taxes for free. The answers to these queries can be even more complicated for business owners.

As one of the best tax relief companies for businesses, Larson can answer your tax questions with certainty. They have established themselves as credible tax relief experts with an interest in business taxes and complex circumstances. Larson Tax Relief stands out for its experience handling complicated tax situations, making it a good choice for business owners struggling to get out of debt.

Larson Tax Relief Pros and Cons

Pros Good with complicated tax situations

No retainer fee

15-day money-back guarantee Cons High minimum debt ($25,000)

No upfront pricing

Limited online resources

Pros explained

Experienced with complex business tax situations

The tax professionals at Larson Tax Relief specialize in complicated tax situations for business owners. The company provides in-house services from two types of tax professionals:

Enrolled agents: An enrolled agent (EA) is a credentialed IRS employee with at least 5 years of experience specializing in appeals, settlements, tax law or another area. EAs can represent any taxpayer and will negotiate with the IRS on your behalf.

Tax attorneys: A tax attorney is an educated professional licensed by the state. You might want to work with a tax attorney if you’re facing legal consequences for your business tax issues. They can represent your business in court and provide legal counsel to get your finances back on track.

Both types of tax experts employed by Larson Tax Relief have experience with a wide range of complex cases. According to Larson’s website, 80% of its work is with complicated business taxes.

15-day money-back guarantee

Larson offers a 15-day money-back guarantee to new customers who are not satisfied with the services they received. The 15-day period starts with your initial payment. If you feel like the Larson Tax Relief staff is not responsive enough or meeting your needs within that period, you can end your service and the company will provide a full refund.

Doesn't charge a retainer fee

Larson Tax Relief does not charge a retainer fee for its tax relief services. In other words, you won’t have to pay upfront to work with this company. Some tax relief companies charge a retainer upfront to ensure they get paid. The retainer then goes toward hourly payments, and the company may charge additional fees later. With Larson, you’ll pay a flat fee per case.

Cons explained

High minimum debt requirement

Larson Tax Relief does not currently take on cases where the debt owed is less than $25,000. The company advises customers who owe less than that amount to make payment arrangements directly with the IRS. This can be done by filling out the IRS’s online application for payment plans.

Limited resources online

Some tax relief companies offer free cost estimates online. However, Larson Tax Relief has limited online resources you can consult, which means you’ll have to call and speak to a representative to learn more about your options with this firm. There is also no customer portal to pay fees or reach out to customer service online.

No upfront pricing

Larson customers typically pay an average of around $2,400 total, depending on what services they require. However, since each case is different, Larson won’t report exact pricing without a consultation. This is standard practice in the business of tax relief, but it makes it a little difficult for consumers to choose between companies. Take advantage of free consultations to gather quotes from multiple tax relief agencies and see which strategies they can provide for your unique situation.

Larson Tax Relief Offerings

Larson offers a variety of tax relief services to advocate for businesses and individuals in debt. In addition to the services mentioned below, Larson also touts its bankruptcy aid and tax return prep services.

Business tax relief

Business taxes are a specialty for Larson Tax Relief. Along with consulting and advocacy, Larson offers a range of business tax relief options, including:

Offer In Compromise (OIC): You or your agent may negotiate a partial payment due to financial hardship or the threat of hardship and get the rest of your debt forgiven.

Installment Agreements: These are agreements to pay the tax debt either in full or over the life of the statute of limitations.

Tax Liens: Larson works to prevent tax liens from being filed on your business or to remove certain filed tax liens.

Corporate Formation or Shutdown: You can get help either starting a new corporation or shutting down an established one to avoid any tax liabilities and get the most out of tax benefits.

Levy Reversals: Larson Tax Relief can negotiate with the IRS to halt and reverse levies on your business’s bank accounts.

IRS tax relief

Larson Tax Relief offers IRS tax relief services for individuals and businesses. Larson can manage your tax returns and offers audit representation and aid, as well as researching and handling your case with the IRS. Along with corporate formations or shut downs, offers in compromise and installment agreements, these are some of the tax relief options you may be offered:

Currently Not Collectable: This is a tax status determined by the IRS and means you’re temporarily relieved of your tax debt in times of hardship.

Partial Pay Installment Agreement: This agreement is like a middle ground between an installment agreement and an offer in compromise, in which you make a partial payment in multiple installments.

The minimum monthly payment for long-term installments for federal and state taxes varies by state, business and individual. Divide your total balance by 72 months to get a rough estimate of what you’ll likely be paying if you pay off the full amount with an installment plan.

You can get payment plan fees waived by signing up for a Direct Debit Installment Agreement (DDIA), which takes the payment plan installments directly from your checking account.

Income tax relief

Larson’s income tax relief involves understanding your particular circumstances, doing the legwork of research and acting as your voice with the IRS or state. Income tax relief services will help you settle issues like unfiled tax returns, wage garnishments or bank levies.

The company will advocate on your behalf to find a way to absolve your debt, which might be an installment agreement, OIC, partial pay installment agreement or any other solution.

State tax relief

Larson Tax Relief offers assistance with state taxes as well. State tax collections can be more aggressive than IRS tax collections. A business owner who falls behind on their state taxes might face levies and other consequences faster than with the IRS. Larson can help business owners with state-specific issues including unfiled state taxes, liquor licenses and taxes, workers compensation and franchise taxes.

Emergency bank levy help

If you’re under a bank levy or salary garnishment, you need help fast. Bank levies, or the seizure of funds from your business accounts, can affect your payroll, retirement accounts, life insurance and more. Larson will investigate the situation, propose a resolution and communicate with the IRS and any other tax entities.

Larson Tax Relief Pricing

The cost of Larson Tax Relief’s services is a bit unclear, since every situation is different and they don’t publish a generic price list. While customer reviews suggest that $2,400 is the average overall cost for services, representatives were unable to answer any further questions about fees or costs without a specific case or details. Larson offers flexible payments rather than requiring a lump sum.

Larson Tax Relief Financial Stability

There is no universal financial stability rating in the tax relief or tax agent category, which is why Larson is not rated by any of the leading financial rating agencies. However, Larson’s annual revenue of around $4.5 million shows high financial stability. Larson Tax Relief boasts over 18,000 satisfied customers, with 15 Enrolled Agents on their staff and 18 years in business. The company has also won awards from the BBB for its ethics and high-quality business standards.

Larson Tax Relief Accessibility

If Larson Tax Relief sounds like a good match, you’re in luck, since its services are available nationwide.

Availability

Larson Tax Relief is available to residents of all states in the U.S. However, it only provides services to businesses or individuals who owe at least $25,000 in tax debt. If you’re not sure how much you owe, Larson can help you find the exact amount before they agree to work with you.

Contact information

You may contact Larson Tax Relief online at larsontaxrelief.com or by phone at (888) 589-0955. Their headquarters are located at 10170 Church Ranch Way #450, Westminster, CO, 80021. There is also a chatbot feature on their website.

User experience

Larson Tax Relief customers seem generally pleased with their experience. The Larson website is well-planned and user-friendly. Larson has an “Excellent” score on Trustpilot: 4.8 out of 5 stars. Only 6% of the 305 customer reviews give the company less than five stars.

Larson Tax Relief Customer Satisfaction

In the last three years, Larson Tax Relief has closed a total of three customer complaints on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website. They currently hold an A+ BBB rating and have been accredited by the bureau since 2006. The firm’s customer review ratings on both the BBB website and Trustpilot are above four on a 1-5 scale.

Larson Tax Relief FAQ Is Larson Tax Relief a reputable business? chevron-down chevron-up Larson Tax Relief is a family-owned and operated business with over 16 years of experience, and its staff is comprised of Enrolled Agents (EA) who are members of the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA). Larson won the 2022 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics, which is awarded by geographical region and business class. Larson won the award for the "Great West + Pacific" region and in the "Medium-sized business" category. Larson also won the BBB's Customer Service Award in 2014. Given their stellar record with the Better Business Bureau and the small amount of negative reviews about the firm, Larson Tax Relief seems trustworthy. Remember, however, that tax relief can be costly — you'll need to compare your possible tax savings with the sometimes high cost of tax relief. Obtaining multiple quotes from different companies with information on the approaches they recommend can help you determine how to proceed. How do Larson Tax Relief's services work? chevron-down chevron-up The tax professionals at Larson will first speak with you to evaluate your situation, then begin their investigation. After working with you to collect information and documents, they will present you with your options and make your case to the IRS. They claim they'll continue following your case until you're in the clear. Some tax debt cases take a little longer to resolve, with a lot of negotiation or communication between Larson and the IRS, during which time the company promises to keep you in the loop regarding your case. Is Larson Tax Relief worth it? chevron-down chevron-up Larson Tax Relief is a good fit for small to medium businesses and individuals with at least $25,000 in tax debt. They offer the expertise of IRS Enrolled Agents, CPAs and tax attorneys to resolve your tax liabilities. Their minimum debt amount is rather high for personal tax debt and fairly low for business debt, so whether it's worth it depends on how much you'll save by taking the tax relief route. Think of it this way: If you pay $2,400 to lower your tax debt by $2,000, you're not saving anything — it would be better to apply that money directly to your debt. On the other hand, some customers have reported atypical but still heartening "pennies on the dollar" stories in which Larson was able to bring high-volume debts down to a fraction of the original total.

How We Evaluated Larson Tax Relief

To evaluate Larson Tax Relief, we compared it to other tax relief companies based on a few crucial factors. Important tax relief features we considered include:

Variety of services offered

Third-party ratings and reviews

Level of customer satisfaction

Upfront fees required

Discounts and money-back guarantees

Financial strength

Summary of Money's Larson Tax Relief Review

While it’s possible to handle your business taxes on your own using some of the best tax software, when it comes to tax relief, working with a professional is the best way to get out of debt and put your business’s finances back on track.

Larson Tax Relief offers tax solutions to those with tax debt over $25,000 with a free consultation and 15-day satisfaction guarantee. Its debt relief approach includes offers in compromise, installment agreements, partial payment installments, currently not collectible and more.

Larson Tax offers both state and federal tax help across the U.S. Although it has minimal online resources and pricing isn’t immediately clear, this is a trusted tax relief company with strong customer reviews. Its services are best for business owners with significant tax debt and complex circumstances.