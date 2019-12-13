Lyft Is Launching a Car Rental Service with Cheap Daily Rates and Unlimited Miles

Lyft is getting ready to go from the ride-sharing game to the car-sharing game. The San Francisco-based company announced that it will launch a car-rental service directly through its smartphone app.

The service will initially roll out in San Francisco (where customers will be able to choose from the Volkswagen Passat sedan and the Volkswagen Atlas SUV) and Los Angeles (where the options will be the Mazda 3 sedan and Mazda CX-5 SUV), with the Passat available at a competitive daily rate of $35 on certain days, according to The Verge. Cars will be available for between one day and two weeks.

Lyft is moving aggressively into the car rental space, which is currently dominated by a few companies who are already feeling pinched by the ride-sharing revolution.

Here are some perks Lyft is gearing up to offer:

People as young as 22 will be able to rent, as opposed to the industry standard of 25.

Lyft will offer “two $20 ride credits to help cover the cost of taking a Lyft to and from the pickup and drop-off points.”

There will be no mileage limits.

Lyft will only charge the “local market rate” for gas, so users won’t need to worry about filling up the cars before dropping them off.

Lyft plans to offer three different insurance tiers, one covering personal injury, one covering the car and “a supplemental liability option that provides up to $1 million in coverage against claims made by third parties.”

Additionally, the company is planning to introduce hybrid options and will purchase carbon offsets against all the miles driven by users.