Meme Stock Flop: GameStop Investors Lost Over $13 Billion Last Week

Published: May 20, 2024 3 min read

illustration of a bandwagon on fire rolling down a stock market graph
Rangely Garcia for Money

If you missed out on last week's meme stock rally, consider yourself lucky. The second iteration of GameStop mania ended as abruptly as it arrived, leaving retail investors on the hook with exceptional losses and erasing any hopes of repeating 2021's "moonshot."

Last week's well-publicized return of Keith Gill, a.k.a. Roaring Kitty, coincided with shares of GameStop (GME) rising 179% from market close Friday, May 10, to market open Tuesday, May 14. However, the rally was short-lived. By market close at the end of the week, GameStop investors had lost $13.1 billion, according to an Investor's Business Daily analysis.

