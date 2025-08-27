We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

How Much Income Do You Need to Be Happy? It's Less Than You Might Think

By: Liliana Hall
Liliana Hall
Reporter | Joined March 2025
Liliana Hall joined Money in 2025. She is an Austin-based reporter for Money, where she covers a range of topics, including financial news, policy, banking, investing, passive income, financial planning and student loan debt.
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and Managing Editor at Money
Julia Glum
Managing Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
Published: Aug 27, 2025 1:12 p.m. EDT 3 min read
Photo-illustration of a claw machine picking up a piggy bank
Money; Getty Images

Ask most people how much money they’d like to make, and the answer is probably "more." However, a new survey finds that many Americans have a surprisingly specific number in mind: about $74,000.

That’s according to a survey released last week by Talker Research for SurePayroll, which polled 2,000 adults to learn how much income people would need to be happy. On average, respondents said they would have to earn around $74,000 to feel financially satisfied — although nearly 1 in 5 stated they'd require at least six figures to enjoy their lifestyle comfortably.

Half of respondents said that their current income is insufficient to support the lifestyle they want, and about a quarter reported being unhappy with their current salary. If they made more, nearly half said they would save or invest the extra money, while others would use it to pay bills, cover groceries or spend on discretionary expenses like travel.

Compared to what many Americans earn, $74,000 remains out of reach for a large portion of the workforce. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, median weekly earnings for full-time male workers at the end of 2024 were $1,302 — about $67,700 annually. Female workers earned $1,083 per week, or roughly $56,300 a year.

Needless to say, both of those figures are well below the "perfect salary."

The gap highlights how difficult it is for many workers to get ahead financially — and the impact of the gender pay gap, which varies significantly by occupation, industry, race and education level. For instance, Black women earn, on average, 36% less than white men and 12% less than white women, according to a report by Lean In, a nonprofit focused on advancing workplace equity.

Mounting financial pressures, including inflation, high interest rates and the rising cost of living, are pushing people to explore opportunities beyond the traditional 9-to-5. According to the survey, a quarter of Americans have started looking for a new job in the last three months, and more than two-thirds are looking for ways to make extra money, from taking on side gigs to starting their own small businesses. And it's not just about the paycheck. Respondents say they're also after better work-life balance, stronger benefits and more flexibility.

For some, earning the “perfect salary” isn't about having enough to splurge. It's about catching up — earning enough to cover everyday expenses, saving money and feeling financially secure in a challenging economy.

