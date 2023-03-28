Public's First-Ever Retail Investor Conference Features Cathie Wood, Chris Evans and Others on Wednesday

The market is hugely uncertain these days, and whether you’re a seasoned investor or just breaking ground, you’ll know that navigating financial trends, policy and the fast-moving macroeconomic situation has proven tricky as of late.

Good thing there’s Public’s first-ever Exchange conference, where anyone (yes, anyone) can get firsthand information on just what the heck is going on in the world right now.

The conference is virtual, focused on retail investors and totally free to attend. You can register here.

Exchange runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Highlights include:

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, in conversation with Ann Berry, founder of Threadneedle Ventures, about current market conditions, the role of AI and more on disruptive technology (9:10 a.m.)

New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway and Premier Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil in conversation on big tech regulation and recession odds (10:20 a.m.)

Actor and A Starting Point co-founder Chris Evans in conversation with U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., about banning elected officials from trading stock (11 a.m.)

Plus!

Money editors Julia Glum and Mallika Mitra are hosting these panels:

A Crash Course in Fundamental Analysis (11:20 a.m.)

AI Impact: What's Next for Big Tech and Beyond (11:45 a.m.)

Investment Opportunities in a Reindustrializing World (12:10 p.m.)

Hot Takes: Financial Creators Edition (2:45 p.m.)

This Is Not Financial Advice: Stories From the Retail Investor Revolution (3:20 p.m.)

Money is the exclusive media partner for Public’s Exchange conference.

Again — here’s the link to sign up. Now, tune in, sit back and get ready to learn a ton.