We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Housing
  2. Renters

Forget Pools and Gyms. Today's Renters Demand Neighbor Happy Hours and Pet Turfs

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Reporter | Joined September 2024
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
See full bio
Editor: Julia Glum
Julia Glum, expert in the IRS, taxes, credit scores, saving, colleges, mobile payment apps, and News Editor at Money
Julia Glum
News Editor | Joined February 2018
Julia Glum joined Money in 2018 and specializes in covering financial trends that affect everyday Americans' wallets. She also writes Dollar Scholar, a weekly newsletter that teaches young adults how to navigate the messy world of money.
See full bio
Published: Sep 24, 2024 4 min read
Photo collage of two hands holding cocktail drinks, with an apartment complex in the background
Money; Getty Images

The list of amenities that renters value most has some surprises: Rental buildings that feature gyms or pools actually tend to underperform, while social-living perks like happy hours and co-working spaces are apparently in vogue.

Gyms and pools, which have long been considered two of the most-desired amenities in a luxury building, are losing their appeal with today’s renters, according to a new report from home search site Zillow that considered data from about 5.6 million listings.

Zillow says the number of "saves" on a listing is a proxy for demand and can suggest that an apartment will rent faster. Its findings? Listings that boast building happy hours draw a 50% increase in saves, and ones that mention turf pet areas get 76% more saves than other units.

Meanwhile, listings mentioning fitness centers are saved 26% less often than comparable units, and there's a 10% drop-off for listings with pools.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Still renting? Protect your belongings against damages.
With quality Renters Insurance from Lemonade, you can protect your home and everything inside it. For more information, click on your state.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Get a Free Quote

“Renters are rethinking what they want and need in a home, looking beyond buildings with traditional rental amenities in favor of those with features and services that better suit their lifestyle and budget,” according to the report.

Nationally, rents are up 3.4% year over year and are 33.6% higher than before the pandemic, Zillow reports. Given these steep increases, some renters are re-evaluating their housing budgets and priorities.

Amenities like pools and gyms tend to come at a cost. A 2019 report from Hotpads.com found that the typical premium renters pay for apartments with pools was $70 and $62 for gyms. It's unclear if these amenities themselves have fallen out of favor with renters or if the issue is simply the higher price tags for units with these upscale amenities.

Semi-regular happy hours and pet-friendly spaces, on the other hand, appear to add a lot of value for renters and likely have a much lower cost for the building.

“[Renters] are prioritizing practical amenities while also seeking community-focused perks like co-working spaces and social events,” Emily McDonald, rental trends expert at Zillow, said in the report. “These features offer a balance of convenience and lifestyle enhancement.”

Some other popular amenities are more stylistic. Most notably, "modern farmhouse features," including butcher-block countertops and barn doors, are among the top apartment features desired by renters.

Top 10 rental amenities on Zillow

Here are the 10 most popular amenities in 2024 based on how frequently listings are saved on the home search site:

  1. Off-street parking: 85% saves per day increase
  2. In-unit laundry: 76% increase
  3. Turf (pet area): 76% increase
  4. Air filtration: 72% increase
  5. Finished basement: 72% increase
  6. Butcher block (countertops): 58% increase
  7. Barn door: 56% increase
  8. Reserved parking: 52% increase
  9. Modern farmhouse: 51% increase
  10. Happy hour: 50% increase
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
As a home renter, there are insurance policies available for you
To protect yourself and your property against unexpected damages, Lemonade Renters Insurance is the way to go. Interested in a free quote? Click below today.
Get a Free Quote

More from Money:

8 Best Mortgage Lenders of 2024

10 Cities Where Buying a Home Is Now Cheaper Than Renting

The Best Time to Buy a House Is Coming up Soon