Square's Acquisition of Afterpay Means You'll Soon Be Able to Buy Now, Pay Later in Cash App

It may be a mouthful, but it’s actually legit financial news: Square, which owns Cash App, is buying Afterpay, so soon you can pay for your Afterpay buys via Cash App.

This is a big development for people on both sides of the cash(less) register. Square announced Sunday that it plans to acquire the buy now, pay later startup Afterpay for $29 billion. Square is famous for its white card readers and checkout devices, which have become ubiquitous at cafes and farmers markets across the U.S.

Now, it hopes to expand Afterpay’s reach in a similar way.

Once the deal is completed early next year, Square hopes to “integrate Afterpay into its existing Seller and Cash App business units” and “enable even the smallest of merchants to offer BNPL [buy now, pay later] at checkout,” according to a news release. Meanwhile, Afterpay customers will be able to “manage their installment payments directly in Cash App.”

The integration is likely to excite small vendors who will be able to attract more customers by offering payment plans for purchases of all sizes. But it’s also consequential for young shoppers, who make up the majority of Afterpay’s 16 million-person user base.

Afterpay, Klarna and Affirm are huge among credit card–wary millennial and Gen Z customers. The brands have become so popular that there are memes and Facebook groups devoted to them. They’re accepted by trendy retailers like Anthropologie, Calvin Klein, Glossier, StubHub, Warby Parker and more.

At the same time, young consumers also love Cash App. It’s not uncommon for them to use the mobile payment service like a bank account. They can get paid, invest, pay bills, send money to friends (à la Venmo) and even receive their tax refunds on the app.

In that sense, Square’s proposal to let Afterpay customers make payments in Cash App is a natural pairing — and one that eliminates a step in the repayment process. Square is also aiming to help Cash App customers find buy now, pay later offers directly in the app.

“The addition of Afterpay to Cash App will strengthen our growing networks of consumers around the world while supporting consumers with flexible, responsible payment options,” Brian Grassadonia, lead of Square’s Cash App business, said in the release.

Chance Robinson, president of Strong Point Financial, says the acquisition is a signal that Square one day hopes to become a bank. But while many retailers will welcome the flexibility the acquisition brings, it might be risky, too.

“With that freedom for consumers comes awareness and responsibility, since it leaves that control over personal finances in the hands of that individual,” Robinson adds.

Afterpay doesn’t charge interest, only late fees for missed payments, but some competitors’ financing options amount to fixed-rate loans. Consumers may not grasp exactly what they’re getting into. There’s also the potential that getting in the habit of buying items you can’t afford may lead to reckless spending later on.

Robinson says shoppers, and the firms involved in the acquisition, should be careful. Think twice before breaking a $5 coffee purchase into installments just because you can.

“Square will need to play a predominant part in educating and limiting its users to avoid overspending and over-indebtedness, especially for people deferring their payments for their daily dose of caffeine,” he says.

Newsletter Dollar Scholar Still learning the basics of personal finance? Let us teach you the major money lessons you NEED to know. Get useful tips, expert advice and cute animals in your inbox every week. Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign Up Newsletter Subscribe successful! You will now receive Money's Dollar Scholar newsletter at Reply anytime to let us know how we can improve. Enjoy! Make sure we land in your inbox, not your spam folder. We just sent you a welcome email. Sometimes email clients send our first email to a spam or promotions folder. If you don't see us in your inbox, check these folders, then drag and drop the welcome email into your inbox.

More from Money:

Inside Cash App Friday, the Weekly Phenomenon Where People Ask for Money on Twitter (and Get it)

Should You Use Venmo, Zelle or Cash App? Everything You Need to Know About the Hottest Mobile Payment Apps

Are You Being Rude on Venmo? Here’s How to Use Payment Apps Without Being a Jerk