Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Even Teenagers Are Worried About Inflation Now

By: Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Editor: Kristen Bahler
Published: May 18, 2023 3 min read
Photo illustration of a worried teen thinking about money
Money; Getty Images

Between paying for college and the state of the economy, teens today have more serious money worries than just saving up for Taylor Swift tickets — and inflation is one of their top concerns.

In a March survey of 1,000 teenagers from Citizens Financial Group and the nonprofit Junior Achievement, almost half of the teens polled are most worried about how inflation will affect their futures.

That's nearly as many who said they're most concerned with the cost of post-high school education (57%) and the burden of taking on student debt (50%).

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Concerned about a sluggish economy? A High-Yield Savings Account can help
Everyone should have some cash savings on hand for emergencies and short-term financial goals. Why not have it work in your favor also? Click on your state and open an account today!
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Open an Account Today

What the data says

  • It’s not just American adults that are feeling the impact of rising costs. Forty-seven percent of teens say inflation is the biggest worry they have about their post-high school futures.
  • More than 3 in 5 teens said their families have had to "do without" because of rising prices.
  • Inflationary pressures are influencing teens’ perspectives of secondary education. Seventy percent said they have financial concerns about pursuing further education after high school graduation, a 9% increase from last year.

Why it’s important

Although inflation fell for the 10th straight month to 4.9% in April, that doesn't mean prices are returning to normal. Two years of elevated prices have taken its toll on U.S. families, and it's impacting how young Americans weigh their options as they look toward adulthood.

That’s a big burden for teenagers, who already have to deal with the rising cost of going to college and potential student loan debt. All of this could affect their education and career decisions, which will have an impact on tomorrow's workforce.

“The recent surge in inflation is resulting in more young people weighing their options when it comes to gaining marketable skills following postsecondary school,” the report says.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Save money the right way with a High-Yield Savings Account
For an easy and effective way of saving money, a High-Yield Savings Account is a good bet. Just click below and open your account today.
Open an Account Today

More from Money:

Gen Z Has a Huge Head Start on 401(k) Savings Compared to Older Workers. Here’s Why

Gen Z Is Overly Optimistic About How Long It Will Take to Pay Off Student Loans

Gen Zers Are Optimistic About Their Money in the New Year. Boomers? Not So Much

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
With a High-Yield Savings Account, you can save money while earning it
Open an Account