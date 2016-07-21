12. Purdue University-Main Campus, IN
Courtesy of Purdue University
- Estimated price 2016-17 without aid: $23,900
- Estimated price 2016-17 with average aid: $16,500
- Early career earnings: $56,200
- Average SAT/AVT score: 1200/27
Purdue is a major public university with nearly 39,000 students, including more than 29,000 undergraduates. The majority of its students come from Indiana (55%), but 27% come from other states and 18% from other countries. Purdue is especially well known for its engineering and agriculture programs, but undergraduates have some 200 different majors to choose from.