12. Purdue University-Main Campus, IN

Published: Jul 21, 2016
160719_col_purdueuniversity_01
Purdue University
Courtesy of Purdue University

Overall Money rank: 51

  • Estimated price 2016-17 without aid: $23,900
  • Estimated price 2016-17 with average aid: $16,500
  • Early career earnings: $56,200
  • Average SAT/AVT score: 1200/27

Purdue is a major public university with nearly 39,000 students, including more than 29,000 undergraduates. The majority of its students come from Indiana (55%), but 27% come from other states and 18% from other countries. Purdue is especially well known for its engineering and agriculture programs, but undergraduates have some 200 different majors to choose from.

Read full profile

