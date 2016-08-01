Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
2. University of California-Berkeley, CA

Published: Aug 01, 2016
Virginia Yeh

Overall Money rank: 5

  • Estimated price 2016-17 without aid: $35,700
  • Estimated price 2016-17 with average aid: $25,300
  • Early career earnings: $60,300
  • Average SAT/AVT score: 1355/30

UC-Berkeley, or Cal for short, is one of the most selective public colleges in the country, and 91% of freshman graduate within six years, well above even other elite public schools. A respected research institution, Cal gives students access to a faculty that includes numerous MacArthur “geniuses,” Pulitzer Prize winners, and Nobel laureates.

