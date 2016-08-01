6. University of Florida, FL
Kristen Bartlett Grace—University of Florida
- Estimated price 2016-17 without aid: $21,400
- Estimated price 2016-17 with average aid: $15,500
- Early career earnings: $49,700
- Average SAT/AVT score: 1265/29
The University of Florida is one of the best bargains in higher education. Tuition is just $6,300 a year for Floridians, and 89% of undergraduates get state or other grants. Those numbers pay real dividends, as well: About 32% of students come from low-income families, but 87% graduate within six years, nearly 26% higher than is typical for schools with similar student bodies.