6. University of Florida, FL

Published: Aug 01, 2016
Kristen Bartlett Grace—University of Florida

Overall Money rank: 15

  • Estimated price 2016-17 without aid: $21,400
  • Estimated price 2016-17 with average aid: $15,500
  • Early career earnings: $49,700
  • Average SAT/AVT score: 1265/29

The University of Florida is one of the best bargains in higher education. Tuition is just $6,300 a year for Floridians, and 89% of undergraduates get state or other grants. Those numbers pay real dividends, as well: About 32% of students come from low-income families, but 87% graduate within six years, nearly 26% higher than is typical for schools with similar student bodies.

