10. University of Maryland-College Park, MD
- Estimated price 2016-17 without aid: $25,300
- Estimated price 2016-17 with average aid: $17,600
- Early career earnings: $54,500
- Average SAT/AVT score: 1310/NA
The University of Maryland, College Park is the state’s flagship university, and with some all-star faculty power, it’s also one of the nation’s top public research universities. The faculty roster boasts three Nobel laureates, two Pulitzer Prize winners and, thanks to the campus’s proximity to the District of Columbia, leaders in major positions at federal agencies such as NASA and the National Institutes of Health.